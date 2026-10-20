نشرت كوريا الشمالية صوراً جديدة لزعيمها كيم جونغ أون خلال زيارة لمعرض للملابس والأحذية، عقب انتشار شائعات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تزعم وفاته إثر نزيف دماغي ودخوله في غيبوبة.

وأظهرت الصور، التي بثتها وسائل الإعلام الرسمية، كيم وهو يتفقد أحذية للأطفال ومعاطف نسائية، ويتبادل الإشارات مع مسؤولين خلال جولته في المعرض. ورافقه في الزيارة، بحسب الصور المنشورة، زوجته ري سول جو وابنته جو آي.

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الشمالية أن كيم زار معرض الملابس والأحذية لعام 2026 (الاثنين)، مشيرةً إلى اهتمامه بالمنتجات المعروضة، لكن الصور لم تخضع لتحقق مستقل، ولم يتسن التأكد بصورة مستقلة من توقيت التقاطها، ما يحد من إمكانية اعتبارها دليلاً حاسماً على وضعه الصحي وقت انتشار الشائعات.
كوريا الشمالية ترد بالصور على شائعات وفاة كيم جونغ أون

وجاء نشر الصور بعد تداول مزاعم على الإنترنت تفيد بأن الزعيم الكوري الشمالي، البالغ من العمر 42 عاماً، أصيب بنزيف دماغي حاد ودخل في غيبوبة، قبل نقله إلى بكين لتلقي العلاج الطارئ، ثم وفاته. ولم تُقدَّم أدلة موثوقة تؤكد هذه الروايات، كما لم يصدر إعلان رسمي يؤيدها.

وسبق أن أثارت فترات غياب كيم عن الظهور العام تكهنات بشأن صحته ومستقبل القيادة في البلاد. ففي عام 2020، انتشرت شائعات عن تدهور حالته الصحية ووفاته بعد غيابه عن عدد من المناسبات، قبل أن يظهر لاحقاً في صور نشرتها وسائل الإعلام الرسمية.
كوريا الشمالية ترد بالصور على شائعات وفاة كيم جونغ أون

ويحكم كيم جونغ أون كوريا الشمالية منذ ديسمبر 2011، خلفاً لوالده كيم جونغ إيل، ليصبح ثالث زعيم من عائلة كيم التي تتولى السلطة في البلاد منذ تأسيسها عام 1948 على يد جده كيم إيل سونغ، ورغم أن تاريخ ميلاده الدقيق لا يزال محل خلاف في المصادر، يُعتقد أنه وُلد عام 1983 أو 1984.

وخلال سنوات حكمه، عزز كيم قبضته على مؤسسات الدولة والحزب الحاكم، بالتوازي مع تطوير البرنامجين النووي والصاروخي لبلاده، رغم العقوبات الدولية المفروضة عليها، كما شهدت فترة حكمه تقلبات في علاقات بيونغ يانغ الخارجية، شملت قمم تاريخية مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عامي 2018 و2019، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي البرنامج النووي الكوري الشمالي.
كوريا الشمالية ترد بالصور على شائعات وفاة كيم جونغ أون

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، وسّعت كوريا الشمالية تعاونها العسكري مع روسيا، فيما تظل الصين شريكها الرئيسي ومصدر دعم اقتصادي ودبلوماسي بالغ الأهمية، وتضع هذه العلاقات بيونغ يانغ في قلب التوازنات الأمنية بشرق آسيا، خصوصاً في ظل التوتر المستمر مع كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة واليابان.

وتحيط السرية بحياة كيم الشخصية ووضعه الصحي، كما تظل المعلومات الواردة من كوريا الشمالية صعبة التحقق بصورة مستقلة بسبب القيود المفروضة على الإعلام والوصول إلى البلاد، لذلك، كثيراً ما تثير فترات غيابه عن الظهور العام تكهنات بشأن صحته أو مستقبل القيادة، قبل أن تنشر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية صوراً أو تقارير عن أنشطته.