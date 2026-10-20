كوريا الشمالية ترد بالصور على شائعات وفاة كيم جونغ أون

North Korea has released new photos of its leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to a clothing and footwear exhibition, following rumors on social media claiming his death due to a brain hemorrhage and that he had fallen into a coma.

The images, broadcast by state media, showed Kim inspecting children's shoes and women's coats, exchanging gestures with officials during his tour of the exhibition. Accompanying him on the visit, according to the published photos, were his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Ju Ai.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the 2026 clothing and footwear exhibition on Monday, noting his interest in the displayed products, but the photos have not undergone independent verification, and it has not been possible to confirm the timing of their capture independently, which limits the possibility of considering them as conclusive evidence of his health status at the time the rumors spread.



The release of the photos came after online claims circulated that the 42-year-old North Korean leader had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and entered a coma before being transported to Beijing for emergency treatment, followed by his death. No reliable evidence has been provided to support these accounts, nor has an official announcement been made to endorse them.

Kim's absences from public appearances have previously sparked speculation about his health and the future of leadership in the country. In 2020, rumors about his declining health and death spread after he missed several events, before he later appeared in photos released by state media.



Kim Jong Un has ruled North Korea since December 2011, succeeding his father Kim Jong Il, becoming the third leader from the Kim family to hold power in the country since its establishment in 1948 by his grandfather Kim Il Sung. Although the exact date of his birth remains disputed in sources, he is believed to have been born in 1983 or 1984.

During his years in power, Kim has strengthened his grip on state institutions and the ruling party, alongside developing his country's nuclear and missile programs, despite international sanctions imposed on it. His rule has also seen fluctuations in Pyongyang's foreign relations, including historic summits with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, without reaching an agreement to end North Korea's nuclear program.



In recent years, North Korea has expanded its military cooperation with Russia, while China remains its main partner and a crucial source of economic and diplomatic support, placing these relations at the heart of security dynamics in East Asia, especially amid ongoing tensions with South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

Kim's personal life and health status are shrouded in secrecy, and information coming from North Korea is often difficult to verify independently due to restrictions on media and access to the country. Therefore, periods of his absence from public view frequently spark speculation about his health or the future of leadership, before state media publishes photos or reports about his activities.