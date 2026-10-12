صعّدت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطها على أوكرانيا، ملوّحة بتعليق تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية ووقف آلية شراء الأسلحة الأمريكية لصالح كييف، إذا لم توقف ضرباتها بعيدة المدى على منشآت الطاقة الروسية، في خطوة قد تنعكس مباشرة على قدرات الجيش الأوكراني في مواجهة الهجمات الروسية.

ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين أوروبيين أن التحذيرات الأمريكية وُجهت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع إلى مسؤولين في أوكرانيا وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، عبر اتصالات صادرة عن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية ووزارة الدفاع «البنتاغون»، شملت رسائل من الجيش الأمريكي مباشرة إلى قادة عسكريين أوكرانيين.

كما أكد مصدر آخر مطلع على القضية أن واشنطن لوّحت بوقف مشاركة المعلومات الاستخباراتية مع كييف، في حين كانت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» أول من نشر تقريرًا عن التهديدات المتعلقة بوقف تبادل المعلومات وآلية شراء الأسلحة.

ولم تؤكد السلطات الأمريكية رسميًا تنفيذ أي قرار بوقف الدعم، فيما أشارت تقارير إلى أن حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» لم يرصد تغييرًا في آلية شراء الأسلحة خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
لماذا هدد ترمب بقطع شريان الدعم عن أوكرانيا؟

لماذا تضغط واشنطن على زيلينسكي؟

تأتي التهديدات وسط تصاعد الخلاف بين ترمب والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بشأن الهجمات الأوكرانية على مصافي النفط ومنشآت الطاقة الروسية.

وكان ترمب قد انتقد مرارًا هذه الضربات، وربط ارتفاع أسعار الديزل عالميًا بالحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، مطالبًا الطرفين بوقف الهجمات التي تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة. كما تأثرت أسعار الوقود، وفق التقارير، بتداعيات الحرب الأمريكية مع إيران.

وتزامنت الضغوط مع إعلان ترمب، الأحد، أن روسيا وأوكرانيا وافقتا على ما وصفه بـ«هدنة للطاقة»، تقضي بوقف الهجمات على منشآت الطاقة. غير أن الإعلان جاء مفاجئًا للجانب الأوكراني، إذ قال زيلينسكي إنه يدعم الهدنة، لكنه ينتظر تفاصيل من الجانب الأمريكي، مؤكدًا أهمية التزام روسيا بها أيضًا.

صواريخ باتريوت في قلب الأزمة

ويمثل احتمال تعليق تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية تحديًا كبيرًا للدفاعات الأوكرانية، إذ تساعد المعلومات الأمريكية كييف على رصد منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية وتحديد مسارات الهجمات وتوقيتها، بما يمنح قواتها فرصة أفضل للاستعداد والتصدي لها.

أما وقف آلية شراء الأسلحة المعروفة باسم «قائمة المتطلبات الأوكرانية ذات الأولوية» (PURL)، فقد يؤثر بصورة خاصة على إمدادات صواريخ الاعتراض لمنظومات «باتريوت»، التي تحتاج إليها أوكرانيا بشدة مع تكثيف روسيا هجماتها بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة على مناطق مختلفة من البلاد.

وتتيح هذه الآلية للدول الأوروبية تمويل شراء أسلحة أمريكية لتلبية الحاجات العسكرية الأوكرانية. ولذلك، فإن تعليقها قد يعرقل وصول معدات وذخائر ضرورية، حتى في حال استمرار الدول الأوروبية في دعم كييف سياسيًا وماليًا.

وقال مسؤول أوروبي، بحسب «سي إن إن»، إن تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وشراء الأسلحة يمثلان عنصرين «حيويين» بالنسبة إلى أوكرانيا، واصفًا التهديدات الأمريكية بأنها يوم صعب لكييف وحلفائها. وإذا تحولت هذه التهديدات إلى قرارات فعلية، فقد يظهر تأثيرها سريعًا على قدرة أوكرانيا الدفاعية.

خلاف متصاعد بين ترمب وزيلينسكي

ولا تقتصر الخلافات بين الرئيسين على الضربات التي تستهدف منشآت الطاقة الروسية، إذ تصاعد التوتر مؤخرًا بشأن اتفاق أمريكي مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لتزويد الأسواق بالديزل الروسي، في خطوة أثارت انتقادات أوكرانية.

ووفق تقارير سابقة، كانت الهجمات الأوكرانية على المصافي الروسية من بين العوامل التي دفعت ترمب إلى إبرام الاتفاق المتعلق بإمدادات الوقود. كما دعا الرئيس الأمريكي، السبت، إلى اختيار قيادة جديدة لأوكرانيا، في تصريح زاد من حدة التوتر مع زيلينسكي.

وسبق لإدارة ترمب أن علقت تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية مع أوكرانيا في مارس 2025، عقب اجتماع متوتر بين الرئيسين في البيت الأبيض. واستؤنف التعاون لاحقًا بعدما وافقت كييف على مقترح أمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار، عقب محادثات في السعودية.

وتضع التطورات الجديدة العلاقة بين واشنطن وكييف أمام اختبار إضافي، في وقت تعتمد فيه أوكرانيا على الدعم الأمريكي في مجالات الاستخبارات والتسليح، بينما تسعى إدارة ترمب إلى دفع الطرفين نحو وقف الهجمات على منشآت الطاقة.

ويبقى مصير الدعم الأمريكي مرتبطًا بما ستكشفه الأيام القادمة من تفاصيل بشأن هدنة الطاقة، ومدى التزام موسكو وكييف بها، وما إذا كانت واشنطن ستكتفي بالتهديدات أم ستتخذ إجراءات فعلية للضغط على الحكومة الأوكرانية.