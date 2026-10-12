لماذا هدد ترمب بقطع شريان الدعم عن أوكرانيا؟

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified its pressure on Ukraine, threatening to suspend intelligence sharing and halt the mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Kyiv if it does not stop its long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, a move that could directly impact the capabilities of the Ukrainian army in facing Russian attacks.

CNN reported that American warnings were directed over the weekend to officials in Ukraine and several European countries, through communications from the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Defense (Pentagon), which included messages from the U.S. military directly to Ukrainian military leaders.

Another source familiar with the matter confirmed that Washington threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Kyiv, while the Financial Times was the first to publish a report on the threats related to halting information exchange and the arms purchasing mechanism.

The U.S. authorities have not officially confirmed the implementation of any decision to suspend support, while reports indicated that NATO did not observe any changes in the arms purchasing mechanism over the weekend.



Why is Washington pressuring Zelensky?

The threats come amid escalating tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities.

Trump has repeatedly criticized these strikes, linking the rise in global diesel prices to the Russian-Ukrainian war, urging both sides to cease attacks targeting energy infrastructure. Fuel prices have also reportedly been affected by the repercussions of the American war with Iran.

The pressure coincided with Trump's announcement on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to what he described as an "energy truce," which entails halting attacks on energy facilities. However, the announcement came as a surprise to the Ukrainian side, as Zelensky stated that he supports the truce but is waiting for details from the American side, emphasizing the importance of Russia's commitment to it as well.

Patriot Missiles at the Heart of the Crisis

The potential suspension of intelligence sharing poses a significant challenge to Ukrainian defenses, as American information helps Kyiv track ballistic missile launch platforms and determine the trajectories and timing of attacks, giving its forces a better chance to prepare and respond.

On the other hand, halting the arms purchasing mechanism known as the "Priority Ukrainian Requirements List" (PURL) could particularly affect the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems, which Ukraine desperately needs as Russia intensifies its missile and drone attacks on various parts of the country.

This mechanism allows European countries to finance the purchase of American weapons to meet Ukrainian military needs. Therefore, its suspension could hinder the arrival of essential equipment and ammunition, even if European countries continue to support Kyiv politically and financially.

An European official stated, according to CNN, that intelligence sharing and arms purchasing are "vital" elements for Ukraine, describing the American threats as a tough day for Kyiv and its allies. If these threats turn into actual decisions, their impact on Ukraine's defensive capabilities could become apparent quickly.

Escalating Dispute Between Trump and Zelensky

The disagreements between the two presidents are not limited to strikes targeting Russian energy facilities, as tensions have recently escalated regarding an American agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply markets with Russian diesel, a move that has drawn Ukrainian criticism.

According to previous reports, Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries were among the factors that prompted Trump to conclude the fuel supply agreement. The American president also called on Saturday for a new leadership choice for Ukraine, a statement that heightened tensions with Zelensky.

The Trump administration had previously suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine in March 2025, following a tense meeting between the two presidents at the White House. Cooperation was later resumed after Kyiv agreed to an American proposal for a ceasefire, following talks in Saudi Arabia.

The new developments place the relationship between Washington and Kyiv under additional scrutiny, at a time when Ukraine relies on American support in intelligence and armament, while the Trump administration seeks to push both sides toward halting attacks on energy facilities.

The fate of American support remains tied to what details will emerge in the coming days regarding the energy truce, the extent of Moscow and Kyiv's commitment to it, and whether Washington will be content with threats or take actual measures to pressure the Ukrainian government.