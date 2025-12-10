أكّدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، خلال حسابها في منصة (X)، أن الأعمال المبدئية في الأرض مثل التسوير أو التجهيز الأولي لا تُعد تطويراً معتمداً. وأوضحت، أن تطبيق الرسوم يستمر حتى اكتمال البناء وإصدار شهادة الإتمام رسمياً.

جاء ذلك، تزامناً مع طرح الوزارة مشروع الضوابط الفنية لتمديد المدة الإضافية لتطوير الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة عبر منصة «استطلاع».

وبينت الوزارة، أن المهلة لا تلغي صدور الرسوم سنوياً بل تؤجل السداد، لافتة إلى أن الرسوم تُلغى عند رغبة المكلف بيع الأرض قبل اكتمال التطوير، مع سداد الرسوم قبل نقل الملكية.

وتشترط الضوابط تقديم طلب رسمي مرفقاً بمستند يثبت جدية التطوير، مثل رخصة البناء أو الاعتماد النهائي أو رخصة البيع على الخارطة، مع تقديم جدول زمني هندسي عند تجاوز المهلة 6 أشهر، وتقدّر اللجنة المدة اللازمة وفق مساحة الأرض وتضاريسها وعدد الأدوار ومسطحات البناء.

وفي حال تجاوزت المهلة 3 سنوات، يحال الطلب لمركز «إتمام» لمراجعة الجداول الزمنية ورفع توصياته للجنة، فيما يمكن منح مهلة مماثلة لبقية الملاك إذا استوفوا الشروط، وتُطبق الضوابط فور نشرها على موقع البرنامج؛ لضمان جدية التطوير ومنع تعطيل الأراضي.