«السواد تحت العينين» لدى الأطفال لم يكن شائعاً في السابق، وهذا مرتبط بشكل مباشر بنمط حياة جديد فرضته الأجهزة الذكية؛ إذ أصبح السهر الطويل أمام الشاشات جزءاً من الروتين اليومي لمعظم الأبناء، فلا يخلدون إلى النوم إلا بعد أن ترهق أعينهم تماماً، ويبدأ الجسم في إرسال إشارات النعاس القسري.

هذا السهر المتواصل، يؤدي إلى اضطراب الساعة البيولوجية، ويمنع الجسم من الحصول على النوم العميق الضروري لنمو الخلايا وتجددها، ما ينعكس مباشرة على مظهر الوجه (تحديداً المنطقة الحساسة تحت العينين).

سواد العينين عند الأطفال حسب أعمارهم ليس مشكلة جمالية عابرة، بل رسالة صامتة يبعثها الجسد طلباً للراحة والتنظيم، وتجاهل هذه الإشارة قد يفتح الباب لمشكلات صحية وسلوكية أكبر في المستقبل.

ولا تقتصر أضرار السهر الطويل على السواد تحت العينين فحسب، بل تمتد إلى أمور عديدة منها: ضعف التركيز، تراجع التحصيل الدراسي، الصداع المزمن، ضعف المناعة، واضطرابات المزاج والسلوك، إضافة إلى أن التعرض الطويل للضوء الأزرق يؤثر سلباً على صحة العين وجودة النوم.

ومن أبرز الأسباب الجوهرية لتفاقم الظاهرة، غياب الدور التوجيهي داخل الأسرة، إذ تراجعت هيبة التوجيه أمام إلحاح الأبناء وسيطرة الأجهزة، وأصبح وضع القواعد أمراً مؤجلاً أو متساهلاً.

وثمة خطوات أساسية لمواجهة سواد العينين قبل تحولها إلى مشكلة مزمنة، فيجب التعامل مع السبب لا العرض، أبزر تلك الخطوات: تنظيم ساعات النوم، وتقليل وقت الشاشات خصوصاً قبل النوم بساعتين، تشجيع الأبناء على شرب الماء، تناول غذاء متوازن غني بالفيتامينات، ممارسة النشاط البدني نهاراً.

الاستمرار على هذه العادات الصحية يمكن أن يعيد نظارة الوجه، وحماية صحة الأطفال على المدى البعيد.

أما الوقاية من تلك الظاهرة؛ فبالوعي والحزم المتزن، بتحديد أوقات واضحة لاستخدام الأجهزة، وربط النوم المبكر بنظام يومي ثابت يطبق على كل أفراد الأسرة دون استثناء.