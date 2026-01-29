“Dark circles under the eyes” in children were not common in the past, and this is directly related to a new lifestyle imposed by smart devices; long hours of staying up in front of screens have become part of the daily routine for most children, who do not go to sleep until their eyes are completely exhausted, and the body starts sending signals of forced drowsiness.

This continuous staying up leads to a disruption of the biological clock, preventing the body from obtaining the deep sleep necessary for cell growth and renewal, which directly reflects on the appearance of the face (specifically the sensitive area under the eyes).

Dark circles under the eyes in children, depending on their ages, are not just a transient aesthetic problem, but a silent message sent by the body requesting rest and organization. Ignoring this signal may open the door to larger health and behavioral issues in the future.

The harms of prolonged staying up are not limited to dark circles under the eyes alone, but extend to many issues including: decreased concentration, declining academic performance, chronic headaches, weakened immunity, and mood and behavioral disorders, in addition to the fact that prolonged exposure to blue light negatively affects eye health and sleep quality.

One of the main fundamental reasons for the exacerbation of this phenomenon is the absence of a guiding role within the family, as the authority of guidance has diminished in the face of children's insistence and the dominance of devices, making the establishment of rules a postponed or lenient matter.

There are essential steps to address dark circles under the eyes before they turn into a chronic problem; one must deal with the cause, not just the symptom. The most prominent of these steps include: organizing sleep hours, reducing screen time especially two hours before sleep, encouraging children to drink water, consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins, and engaging in physical activity during the day.

Maintaining these healthy habits can restore the face's radiance and protect children's health in the long term.

As for preventing this phenomenon; it requires awareness and balanced firmness, by setting clear times for device usage, and linking early sleep to a fixed daily routine applied to all family members without exception.