تحولت أجواء الفرح والألوان إلى عنوان لاحتفال الفنانة دنيا عبدالعزيز بعيد الميلاد الثاني لابنتها جودي، في مناسبة شهدت حضور عدد من نجوم الوسط الفني الذين شاركوها فرحة المناسبة.

وأقامت دنيا عبدالعزيز حفلاً خاصاً زُيّن بديكورات مستوحاة من شخصية (البط) باللون الأصفر، فيما حرص العديد من الضيوف على ارتداء أزياء باللون نفسه، ما أضفى طابعاً مميزاً على الاحتفال.

وشهد الحفل حضور نخبة من الفنانين؛ من بينهم إلهام شاهين وبوسي شلبي ورانيا فريد شوقي ونسرين طافش وميدو عادل ومي نور الشريف ودينا ومنال سلامة ومحسن محيي الدين، الذين شاركوا الأسرة أجواء الاحتفاء بالمناسبة.

وعلى جانب آخر، تحدثت دنيا عبدالعزيز مؤخراً عن التغييرات التي شهدتها حياتها بعد تجربة الأمومة، مؤكدة أن شعورها بالمسؤولية والخوف على ابنتها أصبحا من أبرز التحولات التي طرأت على شخصيتها.

كما وجهت نصيحة للأمهات الجدد بالاعتماد على التوجيهات الطبية المتخصصة وعدم الانجراف وراء كثرة الآراء المتباينة، مشيرة إلى أن تعدد النصائح قد يسبب الحيرة والتشتت، فيما يبقى رأي الطبيب المرجع الأهم خلال مراحل الحمل وتربية الأطفال.