The atmosphere of joy and colors became the hallmark of the celebration held by artist Donia Abdelaziz for her daughter Judy's second birthday, an occasion that witnessed the presence of several stars from the artistic community who shared in the joy of the event.

Donia Abdelaziz organized a special party adorned with decorations inspired by the character of (the duck) in yellow, while many guests made sure to wear outfits in the same color, adding a distinctive touch to the celebration.

The party was attended by a selection of artists, including Elham Shahin, Bousy Shalaby, Rania Farid Shawqi, Nasreen Tafesh, Mido Adel, Mai Nour El Sherif, Dina, Manal Salama, and Mohsen Mohi El Din, who joined the family in celebrating the occasion.

On another note, Donia Abdelaziz recently spoke about the changes she has experienced in her life after becoming a mother, confirming that her feelings of responsibility and fear for her daughter have become some of the most significant transformations in her personality.

She also offered advice to new mothers to rely on specialized medical guidance and not to get swept away by the multitude of differing opinions, pointing out that the variety of advice can cause confusion and distraction, while the doctor's opinion remains the most important reference during pregnancy and child-rearing stages.