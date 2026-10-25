تحولت أجواء الفرح والألوان إلى عنوان لاحتفال الفنانة دنيا عبدالعزيز بعيد الميلاد الثاني لابنتها جودي، في مناسبة شهدت حضور عدد من نجوم الوسط الفني الذين شاركوها فرحة المناسبة.
وأقامت دنيا عبدالعزيز حفلاً خاصاً زُيّن بديكورات مستوحاة من شخصية (البط) باللون الأصفر، فيما حرص العديد من الضيوف على ارتداء أزياء باللون نفسه، ما أضفى طابعاً مميزاً على الاحتفال.
وشهد الحفل حضور نخبة من الفنانين؛ من بينهم إلهام شاهين وبوسي شلبي ورانيا فريد شوقي ونسرين طافش وميدو عادل ومي نور الشريف ودينا ومنال سلامة ومحسن محيي الدين، الذين شاركوا الأسرة أجواء الاحتفاء بالمناسبة.
وعلى جانب آخر، تحدثت دنيا عبدالعزيز مؤخراً عن التغييرات التي شهدتها حياتها بعد تجربة الأمومة، مؤكدة أن شعورها بالمسؤولية والخوف على ابنتها أصبحا من أبرز التحولات التي طرأت على شخصيتها.
كما وجهت نصيحة للأمهات الجدد بالاعتماد على التوجيهات الطبية المتخصصة وعدم الانجراف وراء كثرة الآراء المتباينة، مشيرة إلى أن تعدد النصائح قد يسبب الحيرة والتشتت، فيما يبقى رأي الطبيب المرجع الأهم خلال مراحل الحمل وتربية الأطفال.
The atmosphere of joy and colors became the hallmark of the celebration held by artist Donia Abdelaziz for her daughter Judy's second birthday, an occasion that witnessed the presence of several stars from the artistic community who shared in the joy of the event.
Donia Abdelaziz organized a special party adorned with decorations inspired by the character of (the duck) in yellow, while many guests made sure to wear outfits in the same color, adding a distinctive touch to the celebration.
The party was attended by a selection of artists, including Elham Shahin, Bousy Shalaby, Rania Farid Shawqi, Nasreen Tafesh, Mido Adel, Mai Nour El Sherif, Dina, Manal Salama, and Mohsen Mohi El Din, who joined the family in celebrating the occasion.
On another note, Donia Abdelaziz recently spoke about the changes she has experienced in her life after becoming a mother, confirming that her feelings of responsibility and fear for her daughter have become some of the most significant transformations in her personality.
She also offered advice to new mothers to rely on specialized medical guidance and not to get swept away by the multitude of differing opinions, pointing out that the variety of advice can cause confusion and distraction, while the doctor's opinion remains the most important reference during pregnancy and child-rearing stages.