The artist Hana Shiha directed an awareness message to families and women, urging them to enhance awareness and respect for privacy and personal boundaries, emphasizing that open dialogue within the family is one of the most important tools for protecting children and building their awareness from a young age.

During her remarks at the closing of the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, Hana Shiha stressed the importance of addressing issues related to the body and knowledge in a manner based on awareness and understanding, away from the shame or silence that surrounds certain topics in Arab societies.

She confirmed that proper upbringing requires teaching both boys and girls to respect their bodies and the bodies of others, and to enhance their understanding of privacy and personal boundaries from their early years, noting that direct dialogue with children helps to instill these concepts correctly.

She stated that discussing these issues should not be viewed as a taboo, adding that increasing awareness contributes to building a generation more capable of understanding itself, respecting others, and dealing with various situations with confidence and responsibility. She also touched on the importance of raising awareness about issues such as harassment and personal rights, explaining that an individual's knowledge of their rights and their ability to refuse any unacceptable behavior is an essential part of the awareness process, stressing that this responsibility includes both girls and boys alike.

Hana Shiha pointed out that some topics that were silently discussed in the past are now receiving greater attention, calling for providing appropriate information to children according to their ages in a way that helps them understand the natural changes they are going through and gives them more confidence and awareness.

She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that knowledge is one of the most important means of protection, urging families to overcome the barrier of shame and open channels of dialogue with their children to contribute to raising them with respect, awareness, and responsibility.