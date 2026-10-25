وجهت الفنانة هنا شيحة رسالة توعوية للأسر والسيدات دعت فيها إلى تعزيز الوعي واحترام الخصوصية والحدود الشخصية، مؤكدة أن الحوار المفتوح داخل الأسرة يمثل إحدى أهم أدوات حماية الأبناء وبناء وعيهم منذ الصغر.

وخلال حديثها على هامش ختام الدورة التاسعة من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، شددت هنا شيحة على أهمية التعامل مع القضايا المرتبطة بالجسد والمعرفة بأسلوب قائم على الوعي والفهم، بعيداً عن الخجل أو الصمت الذي يحيط ببعض الموضوعات في المجتمعات العربية.

وأكدت أن التربية السليمة تتطلب تعليم الأبناء والبنات احترام أجسادهم وأجساد الآخرين، وتعزيز فهمهم للخصوصية والحدود الشخصية منذ سنواتهم الأولى، مشيرة إلى أن الحوار المباشر مع الأبناء يساعد على ترسيخ هذه المفاهيم بصورة صحيحة.

وقالت إن الحديث عن هذه القضايا لا ينبغي أن يُنظر إليه باعتباره أمراً محظوراً، مضيفة أن زيادة الوعي تسهم في بناء جيل أكثر قدرة على فهم ذاته واحترام الآخرين والتعامل مع المواقف المختلفة بثقة ومسؤولية. كما تطرقت إلى أهمية التوعية بقضايا مثل التحرش والحقوق الشخصية، موضحة أن معرفة الفرد بحقوقه وقدرته على رفض أي سلوك غير مقبول تمثل جزءاً أساسياً من عملية التوعية، مؤكدة أن هذه المسؤولية تشمل الفتيات والفتيان على حد سواء.

وأشارت هنا شيحة إلى أن بعض الموضوعات التي كانت تُناقش بصمت في الماضي أصبحت اليوم تحظى باهتمام أكبر، داعية إلى تقديم المعلومات المناسبة للأبناء وفق أعمارهم بطريقة صحيحة تساعدهم على فهم التغيرات الطبيعية التي يمرون بها وتمنحهم مزيداً من الثقة والوعي.

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن المعرفة تمثل إحدى أهم وسائل الحماية، داعية الأسر إلى تجاوز حاجز الخجل وفتح قنوات الحوار مع الأبناء بما يسهم في تنشئتهم على الاحترام والوعي والمسؤولية.