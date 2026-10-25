وجهت الفنانة هنا شيحة رسالة توعوية للأسر والسيدات دعت فيها إلى تعزيز الوعي واحترام الخصوصية والحدود الشخصية، مؤكدة أن الحوار المفتوح داخل الأسرة يمثل إحدى أهم أدوات حماية الأبناء وبناء وعيهم منذ الصغر.
وخلال حديثها على هامش ختام الدورة التاسعة من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، شددت هنا شيحة على أهمية التعامل مع القضايا المرتبطة بالجسد والمعرفة بأسلوب قائم على الوعي والفهم، بعيداً عن الخجل أو الصمت الذي يحيط ببعض الموضوعات في المجتمعات العربية.
وأكدت أن التربية السليمة تتطلب تعليم الأبناء والبنات احترام أجسادهم وأجساد الآخرين، وتعزيز فهمهم للخصوصية والحدود الشخصية منذ سنواتهم الأولى، مشيرة إلى أن الحوار المباشر مع الأبناء يساعد على ترسيخ هذه المفاهيم بصورة صحيحة.
وقالت إن الحديث عن هذه القضايا لا ينبغي أن يُنظر إليه باعتباره أمراً محظوراً، مضيفة أن زيادة الوعي تسهم في بناء جيل أكثر قدرة على فهم ذاته واحترام الآخرين والتعامل مع المواقف المختلفة بثقة ومسؤولية. كما تطرقت إلى أهمية التوعية بقضايا مثل التحرش والحقوق الشخصية، موضحة أن معرفة الفرد بحقوقه وقدرته على رفض أي سلوك غير مقبول تمثل جزءاً أساسياً من عملية التوعية، مؤكدة أن هذه المسؤولية تشمل الفتيات والفتيان على حد سواء.
وأشارت هنا شيحة إلى أن بعض الموضوعات التي كانت تُناقش بصمت في الماضي أصبحت اليوم تحظى باهتمام أكبر، داعية إلى تقديم المعلومات المناسبة للأبناء وفق أعمارهم بطريقة صحيحة تساعدهم على فهم التغيرات الطبيعية التي يمرون بها وتمنحهم مزيداً من الثقة والوعي.
واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن المعرفة تمثل إحدى أهم وسائل الحماية، داعية الأسر إلى تجاوز حاجز الخجل وفتح قنوات الحوار مع الأبناء بما يسهم في تنشئتهم على الاحترام والوعي والمسؤولية.
The artist Hana Shiha directed an awareness message to families and women, urging them to enhance awareness and respect for privacy and personal boundaries, emphasizing that open dialogue within the family is one of the most important tools for protecting children and building their awareness from a young age.
During her remarks at the closing of the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, Hana Shiha stressed the importance of addressing issues related to the body and knowledge in a manner based on awareness and understanding, away from the shame or silence that surrounds certain topics in Arab societies.
She confirmed that proper upbringing requires teaching both boys and girls to respect their bodies and the bodies of others, and to enhance their understanding of privacy and personal boundaries from their early years, noting that direct dialogue with children helps to instill these concepts correctly.
She stated that discussing these issues should not be viewed as a taboo, adding that increasing awareness contributes to building a generation more capable of understanding itself, respecting others, and dealing with various situations with confidence and responsibility. She also touched on the importance of raising awareness about issues such as harassment and personal rights, explaining that an individual's knowledge of their rights and their ability to refuse any unacceptable behavior is an essential part of the awareness process, stressing that this responsibility includes both girls and boys alike.
Hana Shiha pointed out that some topics that were silently discussed in the past are now receiving greater attention, calling for providing appropriate information to children according to their ages in a way that helps them understand the natural changes they are going through and gives them more confidence and awareness.
She concluded her remarks by emphasizing that knowledge is one of the most important means of protection, urging families to overcome the barrier of shame and open channels of dialogue with their children to contribute to raising them with respect, awareness, and responsibility.