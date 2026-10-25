The theft operation, which initially seemed well-planned, ended with the arrest of four suspects and the complete recovery of the stolen items, after the Egyptian security forces succeeded in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the theft of six gold bars valued at approximately 3.5 million Egyptian pounds from a gold jewelry store in the Fayoum Governorate.

According to the details of the incident, one of the suspects entered the store claiming he wanted to purchase a quantity of gold bars, before taking advantage of the shop owner's distraction and executing the theft in a deceptive manner, then quickly leaving the place, believing that wearing a head covering would prevent his identity from being revealed.

However, the suspect did not notice the presence of a small surveillance camera that documented his movements inside the store, while the video clip spread widely across social media platforms, leading to subsequent security investigations that identified him.

Investigations revealed that the suspect and his brother reside in Alexandria and have previous criminal records, before they were pursued and arrested. The brothers admitted to committing the crime and also led authorities to a car, a mobile phone, and cash amounts they claimed were from the proceeds of selling stolen gold jewelry in previous incidents.

The investigations extended to tracking the path of the stolen bars, revealing that they were sold to the owners of two gold jewelry stores in Alexandria, where they were apprehended, and the bars were found and fully recovered.

The four suspects were referred to the relevant authorities to continue the investigations, while a small surveillance camera became the thread that unraveled the entire operation and returned the stolen gold to its rightful owners.