انتهت عملية سرقة بدت للوهلة الأولى محكمة التخطيط بسقوط أربعة متهمين واستعادة المسروقات كاملة، بعدما نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية في كشف ملابسات سرقة ست سبائك ذهبية تُقدّر قيمتها بنحو 3.5 مليون جنيه من أحد متاجر المشغولات الذهبية بمحافظة الفيوم.

وبحسب تفاصيل الواقعة، دخل أحد المتهمين إلى المتجر مدعياً رغبته في شراء كمية من السبائك الذهبية، قبل أن يستغل انشغال صاحبة المحل بمفردها وينفذ السرقة بأسلوب المغافلة، ثم يغادر المكان سريعاً معتقداً أن ارتداءه غطاء للرأس سيحول دون كشف هويته.

غير أن المتهم لم ينتبه إلى وجود كاميرا مراقبة صغيرة وثّقت تحركاته داخل المتجر، فيما انتشر مقطع الفيديو على نطاق واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتبدأ بعدها التحريات الأمنية التي قادت إلى تحديد هويته.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم وشقيقه يقيمان في محافظة الإسكندرية ولهما سوابق ومعلومات جنائية، قبل أن تتم ملاحقتهما وضبطهما. وأقر الشقيقان بارتكاب الواقعة، كما أرشدا عن سيارة وهاتف محمول ومبالغ مالية قالا إنها من حصيلة بيع مشغولات ذهبية مسروقة في وقائع سابقة.

وامتدت التحريات إلى تتبع مسار السبائك المسروقة، ليتبين أنها بيعت إلى مالكي محلين للمشغولات الذهبية في الإسكندرية، حيث جرى ضبطهما والعثور على السبائك واستعادتها كاملة.

وأحيل المتهمون الأربعة إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات، فيما تحولت كاميرا مراقبة صغيرة إلى الخيط الذي فكك العملية بالكامل وأعاد الذهب المسروق إلى أصحابه.