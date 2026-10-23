أنهت الأجهزة الأمنية حالة الجدل التي أثارها منشور متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن عدم تنفيذ عشرات الأحكام القضائية الصادرة لصالح أحد الأشخاص ضد طليقته، بعدما تمكنت من ضبطها واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقها.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية قد رصدت ما جرى تداوله عبر منصات التواصل، متضمناً التماس أحد المواطنين التدخل لتنفيذ 52 حكماً قضائياً صادراً لصالحه ضد طليقته بمحافظة القليوبية.

وعقب فحص ما أُثير، باشرت الجهات المختصة التحريات والإجراءات اللازمة للتأكد من صحة الواقعة وموقف المشكو في حقها القانوني.

وأسفرت نتائج الفحص عن تحديد مكان السيدة المطلوبة، وتبين أنها ربة منزل مقيمة بمحافظة القليوبية، حيث جرى ضبطها وتنفيذ الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالأحكام القضائية الصادرة ضدها.

وأكدت الجهات المعنية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال المتهمة، واستكمال الخطوات المقررة؛ وفقاً للقانون بشأن الأحكام الصادرة بحقها.