The security agencies have resolved the controversy raised by a post circulating on social media regarding the non-implementation of dozens of court rulings issued in favor of an individual against his ex-wife, after they managed to apprehend her and take the necessary legal actions against her.

The Ministry of Interior had monitored what was being circulated on social media platforms, which included a citizen's request for intervention to enforce 52 court rulings issued in his favor against his ex-wife in Qalyubia Governorate.

Following an examination of the claims, the relevant authorities initiated investigations and necessary procedures to verify the accuracy of the incident and the legal status of the accused.

The results of the investigation led to the identification of the location of the wanted woman, revealing that she is a housewife residing in Qalyubia Governorate, where she was apprehended and the legal procedures related to the court rulings against her were implemented.

The concerned authorities confirmed that legal actions have been taken against the accused, and the stipulated steps are being completed in accordance with the law regarding the rulings issued against her.