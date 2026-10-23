أنهت الأجهزة الأمنية حالة الجدل التي أثارها منشور متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن عدم تنفيذ عشرات الأحكام القضائية الصادرة لصالح أحد الأشخاص ضد طليقته، بعدما تمكنت من ضبطها واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقها.
وكانت وزارة الداخلية قد رصدت ما جرى تداوله عبر منصات التواصل، متضمناً التماس أحد المواطنين التدخل لتنفيذ 52 حكماً قضائياً صادراً لصالحه ضد طليقته بمحافظة القليوبية.
وعقب فحص ما أُثير، باشرت الجهات المختصة التحريات والإجراءات اللازمة للتأكد من صحة الواقعة وموقف المشكو في حقها القانوني.
وأسفرت نتائج الفحص عن تحديد مكان السيدة المطلوبة، وتبين أنها ربة منزل مقيمة بمحافظة القليوبية، حيث جرى ضبطها وتنفيذ الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالأحكام القضائية الصادرة ضدها.
وأكدت الجهات المعنية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال المتهمة، واستكمال الخطوات المقررة؛ وفقاً للقانون بشأن الأحكام الصادرة بحقها.
The security agencies have resolved the controversy raised by a post circulating on social media regarding the non-implementation of dozens of court rulings issued in favor of an individual against his ex-wife, after they managed to apprehend her and take the necessary legal actions against her.
The Ministry of Interior had monitored what was being circulated on social media platforms, which included a citizen's request for intervention to enforce 52 court rulings issued in his favor against his ex-wife in Qalyubia Governorate.
Following an examination of the claims, the relevant authorities initiated investigations and necessary procedures to verify the accuracy of the incident and the legal status of the accused.
The results of the investigation led to the identification of the location of the wanted woman, revealing that she is a housewife residing in Qalyubia Governorate, where she was apprehended and the legal procedures related to the court rulings against her were implemented.
The concerned authorities confirmed that legal actions have been taken against the accused, and the stipulated steps are being completed in accordance with the law regarding the rulings issued against her.