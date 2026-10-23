The number of injured due to the violent earthquake that struck the Tibet region in southwestern China has risen to 65, while the death toll remains at 16, amid extensive rescue and evacuation operations, and intensive efforts by authorities to secure residents and assess the damage caused by the tremor.

A local government announced on Friday that the number of injured from the earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7, has increased, according to a post on social media, as emergency teams continue their response efforts in the affected areas.

The earthquake struck the city of Nagqu, located in northern Tibet at high altitudes, which is a relatively sparsely populated area. This is the strongest earthquake China has experienced since January 2024, according to Reuters.

Evacuation of more than 12,000 people

As part of the rescue and relief efforts, the Nagqu police department sent more than 300 officers to the earthquake center, including traffic police and community police, to participate in rescue operations and provide emergency assistance.

The police stated in a separate post on the WeChat app early on Friday that the deployed personnel in the area worked to inspect damaged homes and assist residents in moving to safer locations.

Videos published by the police on the Douyin app, the Chinese version of TikTok, showed police officers preparing supplies inside a truck in the dark before inspecting a building and the debris using flashlights.

For its part, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported the evacuation of more than 12,000 people to safe areas as part of the measures taken to mitigate risks threatening residents following the earthquake.

Aftershocks and scenes of panic

Videos released by local media earlier showed residents leaving their homes in search of safe refuge in open areas or inside their parked cars on the streets.

In a development that increases the importance of monitoring the situation on the ground, the Chinese Earthquake Networks Center announced the recording of 413 aftershocks following the main earthquake.

Authorities continue to monitor the aftermath of the tremor, as there is a need to assess the damage to buildings and ensure the safety of residents who have been relocated to safer areas.

Earthquake reminiscent of the Qinghai disaster

The current tremor brings to mind the devastating earthquake that struck the Yushu region in the neighboring Qinghai province in 2010, which had a magnitude of 7.1, resulting in the deaths of at least 2,698 people, while around 300 others remained missing.

This toll highlights the dangers of strong earthquakes in high mountainous areas, where accessing affected regions, assessing building safety, and evacuating residents pose challenges for rescue teams.