ارتفعت حصيلة المصابين جراء الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب منطقة التبت جنوب غربي الصين إلى 65 شخصاً، فيما استقر عدد القتلى عند 16، وسط عمليات إنقاذ وإجلاء واسعة، وتحركات مكثفة من السلطات لتأمين السكان وفحص الأضرار الناجمة عن الهزة الأرضية.

وأعلنت حكومة محلية، (الجمعة)، ارتفاع عدد المصابين جراء الزلزال الذي بلغت قوته 7 درجات، وفق منشور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، في وقت تواصل فيه فرق الطوارئ عمليات الاستجابة في المناطق المتضررة.

وضرب الزلزال مدينة ناغتشو، الواقعة في شمال التبت على ارتفاعات شاهقة، وهي منطقة قليلة السكان نسبياً. ويُعد هذا الزلزال الأقوى الذي تشهده الصين منذ يناير 2024، بحسب وكالة «رويترز».

إجلاء أكثر من 12 ألف شخص

وفي إطار جهود الإنقاذ والإغاثة، أرسلت إدارة شرطة ناغتشو أكثر من 300 شرطي إلى مركز الزلزال، بينهم أفراد من شرطة المرور والشرطة المجتمعية، للمشاركة في عمليات الإنقاذ وتقديم المساعدات الطارئة.

وقالت الشرطة، في منشور منفصل عبر تطبيق «ويتشات» في وقت مبكر من الجمعة، إن العناصر المنتشرة في المنطقة عملت على تفقد المنازل المتضررة، ومساعدة السكان على الانتقال إلى أماكن أكثر أماناً.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها الشرطة عبر تطبيق «دويين»، النسخة الصينية من «تيك توك»، أفراداً من الشرطة وهم يجهزون الإمدادات داخل شاحنة في الظلام، قبل تفقد أحد المباني والأنقاض باستخدام المصابيح اليدوية.

من جانبها، أفادت وكالة أنباء شينخوا الرسمية الصينية، بإجلاء أكثر من 12 ألف شخص إلى مناطق آمنة، في إطار التدابير المتخذة للحد من المخاطر التي تهدد السكان في أعقاب الزلزال.

هزات ارتدادية ومشاهد للهلع

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام محلية في وقت سابق سكاناً يغادرون منازلهم بحثاً عن ملاذ آمن في الأماكن المفتوحة أو داخل سياراتهم المتوقفة في الشوارع.

وفي تطور يزيد من أهمية متابعة الوضع الميداني، أعلن مركز شبكات الزلازل الصيني تسجيل 413 هزة ارتدادية عقب الزلزال الرئيسي.

وتواصل السلطات متابعة تداعيات الهزة الأرضية، في ظل الحاجة إلى تقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بالمباني، والتأكد من سلامة السكان الذين جرى نقلهم إلى أماكن أكثر أماناً.

زلزال يذكّر بكارثة تشينغهاي

وتعيد الهزة الأرضية الحالية إلى الأذهان الزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب منطقة يوشو في مقاطعة تشينغهاي المجاورة عام 2010، وبلغت قوته 7.1 درجة، وأسفر ذلك الزلزال عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 2698 شخصاً، فيما ظل نحو 300 آخرين في عداد المفقودين.

وتسلط هذه الحصيلة الضوء على خطورة الزلازل القوية في المناطق الجبلية المرتفعة، حيث تمثل عمليات الوصول إلى المناطق المتضررة وتقييم سلامة المباني وإجلاء السكان تحديات أمام فرق الإنقاذ.