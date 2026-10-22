The Executive Director of the "Healthy Nutrition" Research Center, Dr. Nouria Dianova, warned against the excessive consumption of foods and beverages rich in sugars and fats, as they may cause health problems affecting the liver. She emphasized that the belief in the necessity of periodically detoxifying the liver to eliminate toxins is merely a myth, as the liver has the ability to perform this function naturally.

She explained that the greatest danger to liver health does not lie solely in the quality of foods but rather in their excessive consumption, noting that consuming calories beyond the body's needs contributes to obesity and insulin resistance, increasing the likelihood of liver diseases.

She indicated that alcoholic beverages are among the most harmful substances to the liver due to their toxic effects on its cells, in addition to their damage to the brain and heart, as well as their role in promoting fat accumulation within liver cells, which may lead to alcoholic fatty liver disease. She affirmed that alcohol consumption carries health risks even when small amounts are consumed.

She warned against the excessive consumption of sugary soft drinks, packaged juices, sweetened iced tea, and coffee drinks with added sugary syrup, describing them as "metabolic bombs" due to their high sugar content, which may contribute to metabolic disorders and fat accumulation in the liver.

She called for reducing the intake of fast food, refined carbohydrates, and foods rich in trans and saturated fats, replacing them with more beneficial food sources, including plant-based proteins, fish, and legumes.

She confirmed that protecting the liver from diseases does not require resorting to detox programs or what is known as liver cleansing, but rather relies on following a healthy and balanced diet based on a variety of plant foods rich in fiber and avoiding excessive calorie intake.