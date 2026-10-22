حذّرت المديرة التنفيذية لمركز بحوث «التغذية الصحية» الدكتورة نوريا ديانوفا، من الإفراط في تناول الأطعمة والمشروبات الغنية بالسكريات والدهون، لما قد تسببه من مشكلات صحية تؤثر في الكبد، مؤكدةً أن الاعتقاد بضرورة تنظيف الكبد بصورةٍ دوريةٍ للتخلص من السموم مجردُ خرافةٍ، إذ يمتلك الكبد القدرة على أداء هذه الوظيفة بصورةٍ طبيعيةٍ.
وأوضحت أن الخطر الأكبر على صحة الكبد لا يكمن في نوعية الأطعمة وحدها، وإنما في الإفراط في استهلاكها، مشيرةً إلى أن تناول سعرات حرارية تفوق حاجات الجسم يسهم في الإصابة بالسمنة ومقاومة الأنسولين، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض الكبد.
وبيّنت أن المشروبات الكحولية تُعد من أبرز المواد الضارة بالكبد، نتيجة تأثيراتها السامة في خلاياه، إلى جانب أضرارها على الدماغ والقلب، فضلاً عن دورها في تعزيز تراكم الدهون داخل خلايا الكبد، ما قد يؤدي إلى الإصابة بالكبد الدهني المرتبط بالكحول، مؤكدةً أن تناول الكحول ينطوي على مخاطرَ صحيةٍ حتى عند استهلاك كمياتٍ قليلةٍ.
وحذّرت من الإفراط في استهلاك المشروبات الغازية المحلاة والعصائر المعبأة والشاي المثلج المحلى ومشروبات القهوة المضاف إليها الشراب السكري، واصفةً إياها بأنها «قنابل استقلابية»، لما تحتويه من كمياتٍ مرتفعةٍ من السكريات التي قد تسهم في اضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي وتراكم الدهون في الكبد.
ودعت إلى الحد من تناول الوجبات السريعة والكربوهيدرات المكررة والأطعمة الغنية بالدهون المتحولة والمشبعة، واستبدالها بمصادرَ غذائيةٍ أكثرَ فائدةً، تشمل البروتينات النباتية والأسماك والبقوليات.
وأكدت أن حماية الكبد من الأمراض لا تتطلب اللجوء إلى برامج إزالة السموم أو ما يُعرف بتنظيف الكبد، وإنما تعتمد على اتباع نظامٍ غذائيٍ صحيٍ ومتوازنٍ، يرتكز على تنوع الأغذية النباتية الغنية بالألياف، وتجنب الإفراط في تناول السعرات الحرارية.
The Executive Director of the "Healthy Nutrition" Research Center, Dr. Nouria Dianova, warned against the excessive consumption of foods and beverages rich in sugars and fats, as they may cause health problems affecting the liver. She emphasized that the belief in the necessity of periodically detoxifying the liver to eliminate toxins is merely a myth, as the liver has the ability to perform this function naturally.
She explained that the greatest danger to liver health does not lie solely in the quality of foods but rather in their excessive consumption, noting that consuming calories beyond the body's needs contributes to obesity and insulin resistance, increasing the likelihood of liver diseases.
She indicated that alcoholic beverages are among the most harmful substances to the liver due to their toxic effects on its cells, in addition to their damage to the brain and heart, as well as their role in promoting fat accumulation within liver cells, which may lead to alcoholic fatty liver disease. She affirmed that alcohol consumption carries health risks even when small amounts are consumed.
She warned against the excessive consumption of sugary soft drinks, packaged juices, sweetened iced tea, and coffee drinks with added sugary syrup, describing them as "metabolic bombs" due to their high sugar content, which may contribute to metabolic disorders and fat accumulation in the liver.
She called for reducing the intake of fast food, refined carbohydrates, and foods rich in trans and saturated fats, replacing them with more beneficial food sources, including plant-based proteins, fish, and legumes.
She confirmed that protecting the liver from diseases does not require resorting to detox programs or what is known as liver cleansing, but rather relies on following a healthy and balanced diet based on a variety of plant foods rich in fiber and avoiding excessive calorie intake.