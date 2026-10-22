حذّرت المديرة التنفيذية لمركز بحوث «التغذية الصحية» الدكتورة نوريا ديانوفا، من الإفراط في تناول الأطعمة والمشروبات الغنية بالسكريات والدهون، لما قد تسببه من مشكلات صحية تؤثر في الكبد، مؤكدةً أن الاعتقاد بضرورة تنظيف الكبد بصورةٍ دوريةٍ للتخلص من السموم مجردُ خرافةٍ، إذ يمتلك الكبد القدرة على أداء هذه الوظيفة بصورةٍ طبيعيةٍ.

وأوضحت أن الخطر الأكبر على صحة الكبد لا يكمن في نوعية الأطعمة وحدها، وإنما في الإفراط في استهلاكها، مشيرةً إلى أن تناول سعرات حرارية تفوق حاجات الجسم يسهم في الإصابة بالسمنة ومقاومة الأنسولين، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض الكبد.

وبيّنت أن المشروبات الكحولية تُعد من أبرز المواد الضارة بالكبد، نتيجة تأثيراتها السامة في خلاياه، إلى جانب أضرارها على الدماغ والقلب، فضلاً عن دورها في تعزيز تراكم الدهون داخل خلايا الكبد، ما قد يؤدي إلى الإصابة بالكبد الدهني المرتبط بالكحول، مؤكدةً أن تناول الكحول ينطوي على مخاطرَ صحيةٍ حتى عند استهلاك كمياتٍ قليلةٍ.

وحذّرت من الإفراط في استهلاك المشروبات الغازية المحلاة والعصائر المعبأة والشاي المثلج المحلى ومشروبات القهوة المضاف إليها الشراب السكري، واصفةً إياها بأنها «قنابل استقلابية»، لما تحتويه من كمياتٍ مرتفعةٍ من السكريات التي قد تسهم في اضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي وتراكم الدهون في الكبد.

ودعت إلى الحد من تناول الوجبات السريعة والكربوهيدرات المكررة والأطعمة الغنية بالدهون المتحولة والمشبعة، واستبدالها بمصادرَ غذائيةٍ أكثرَ فائدةً، تشمل البروتينات النباتية والأسماك والبقوليات.

وأكدت أن حماية الكبد من الأمراض لا تتطلب اللجوء إلى برامج إزالة السموم أو ما يُعرف بتنظيف الكبد، وإنما تعتمد على اتباع نظامٍ غذائيٍ صحيٍ ومتوازنٍ، يرتكز على تنوع الأغذية النباتية الغنية بالألياف، وتجنب الإفراط في تناول السعرات الحرارية.