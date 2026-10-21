With a fake judicial sash and photos taken inside the courtrooms, he managed to convince his victims that he was a powerful judge capable of completing housing transactions, before the ruse was uncovered and the case ended with a court ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison in one of the strangest impersonation incidents that captured public interest in Egypt.

The Ain Shams Misdemeanor Court sentenced the defendant, known in the media as the "fake judge," to 10 years in prison after convicting him of impersonating a judge and defrauding several individuals by claiming he could allocate housing units to them, in addition to filming and publishing video clips inside a court while wearing the judicial sash to lend credibility to his claims.

The ruling also included sentencing another defendant and two court ushers to three years in prison, while the case against a third usher was dismissed following his death in custody.

Investigations revealed that the defendant exploited the judicial appearance to lure his victims and mislead them into believing he had the influence to expedite housing procedures, while the circulated clips and photos showed him inside the court wearing the judicial sash and speaking in his alleged capacity.

During the trial sessions, the defendant's defense argued that he was not fully responsible for his actions, pointing to behaviors he described as unnatural; including wearing the judicial sash and wandering around in public places and cafes. However, the court concluded his conviction based on the evidence and investigations.

The case began when the public prosecution noticed a video circulating on social media that included a complaint from a person who claimed to have been defrauded by a man who claimed to be a judge, prompting investigations that led to the arrest of the defendant, who was found in possession of a judicial sash and identification cards bearing his alleged title, along with a firearm, ammunition, and mobile phones.

The defendant admitted during the investigations to impersonating a judge and committing multiple fraud incidents, and he acknowledged filming and publishing clips inside the court to enhance his credibility in front of the victims, while investigations revealed the involvement of others in filming and disseminating those materials.