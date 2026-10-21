بوشاح قضائي مزيف وصور التُقطت داخل أروقة المحاكم، نجح في إقناع ضحاياه بأنه قاضٍ نافذ قادر على إنهاء معاملات الإسكان، قبل أن تنكشف الحيلة وتنتهي القضية بحكم قضائي بالسجن 10 سنوات في واحدة من أغرب وقائع انتحال الصفة التي أثارت اهتمام الرأي العام في مصر.

وقضت محكمة جُنح عين شمس بمعاقبة المتهم المعروف إعلاميًا بـ«القاضي المزيف» بالسجن لمدة 10 سنوات، بعد إدانته بانتحال صفة قاضٍ والنصب على عدد من الأشخاص والاستيلاء على أموالهم بزعم قدرته على تخصيص وحدات سكنية لهم، إضافة إلى تصوير ونشر مقاطع مرئية داخل إحدى المحاكم مرتديًا الوشاح القضائي لإضفاء المصداقية على مزاعمه.

كما شمل الحكم معاقبة متهم آخر وحاجبين بالسجن ثلاث سنوات، فيما انقضت الدعوى بحق حاجب ثالث بعد وفاته داخل محبسه.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم استغل المظهر القضائي في استدراج ضحاياه وإيهامهم بامتلاكه نفوذاً يمكنه من إنهاء إجراءات الإسكان، بينما أظهرت المقاطع والصور المتداولة ظهوره داخل المحكمة مرتدياً الوشاح القضائي ومتحدثاً بصفته المزعومة.

وخلال جلسات المحاكمة، دفع دفاع المتهم بعدم مسؤوليته الكاملة عن تصرفاته، مشيراً إلى سلوكيات وصفها بغير الطبيعية؛ من بينها حمل الوشاح القضائي والتجول به في الأماكن العامة والمقاهي، إلا أن المحكمة انتهت إلى إدانته استناداً إلى الأدلة والتحقيقات.

وبدأت خيوط القضية بعدما رصدت النيابة العامة مقطع فيديو متداولاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمّن شكوى شخص من تعرضه لعملية نصب على يد رجل ادعى أنه قاضٍ، لتباشر التحقيقات التي أسفرت عن ضبط المتهم وبحوزته وشاح قضائي وبطاقات تعريفية تحمل صفته المزعومة، إلى جانب سلاح ناري وذخيرة وهواتف محمولة.

واعترف المتهم خلال التحقيقات بانتحال الصفة وارتكاب وقائع نصب متعددة، كما أقر بتصوير ونشر مقاطع داخل المحكمة لتعزيز مصداقيته أمام الضحايا، فيما كشفت التحقيقات عن مشاركة آخرين في تصوير ونشر تلك المواد.