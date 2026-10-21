بوشاح قضائي مزيف وصور التُقطت داخل أروقة المحاكم، نجح في إقناع ضحاياه بأنه قاضٍ نافذ قادر على إنهاء معاملات الإسكان، قبل أن تنكشف الحيلة وتنتهي القضية بحكم قضائي بالسجن 10 سنوات في واحدة من أغرب وقائع انتحال الصفة التي أثارت اهتمام الرأي العام في مصر.
وقضت محكمة جُنح عين شمس بمعاقبة المتهم المعروف إعلاميًا بـ«القاضي المزيف» بالسجن لمدة 10 سنوات، بعد إدانته بانتحال صفة قاضٍ والنصب على عدد من الأشخاص والاستيلاء على أموالهم بزعم قدرته على تخصيص وحدات سكنية لهم، إضافة إلى تصوير ونشر مقاطع مرئية داخل إحدى المحاكم مرتديًا الوشاح القضائي لإضفاء المصداقية على مزاعمه.
كما شمل الحكم معاقبة متهم آخر وحاجبين بالسجن ثلاث سنوات، فيما انقضت الدعوى بحق حاجب ثالث بعد وفاته داخل محبسه.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم استغل المظهر القضائي في استدراج ضحاياه وإيهامهم بامتلاكه نفوذاً يمكنه من إنهاء إجراءات الإسكان، بينما أظهرت المقاطع والصور المتداولة ظهوره داخل المحكمة مرتدياً الوشاح القضائي ومتحدثاً بصفته المزعومة.
وخلال جلسات المحاكمة، دفع دفاع المتهم بعدم مسؤوليته الكاملة عن تصرفاته، مشيراً إلى سلوكيات وصفها بغير الطبيعية؛ من بينها حمل الوشاح القضائي والتجول به في الأماكن العامة والمقاهي، إلا أن المحكمة انتهت إلى إدانته استناداً إلى الأدلة والتحقيقات.
وبدأت خيوط القضية بعدما رصدت النيابة العامة مقطع فيديو متداولاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمّن شكوى شخص من تعرضه لعملية نصب على يد رجل ادعى أنه قاضٍ، لتباشر التحقيقات التي أسفرت عن ضبط المتهم وبحوزته وشاح قضائي وبطاقات تعريفية تحمل صفته المزعومة، إلى جانب سلاح ناري وذخيرة وهواتف محمولة.
واعترف المتهم خلال التحقيقات بانتحال الصفة وارتكاب وقائع نصب متعددة، كما أقر بتصوير ونشر مقاطع داخل المحكمة لتعزيز مصداقيته أمام الضحايا، فيما كشفت التحقيقات عن مشاركة آخرين في تصوير ونشر تلك المواد.
With a fake judicial sash and photos taken inside the courtrooms, he managed to convince his victims that he was a powerful judge capable of completing housing transactions, before the ruse was uncovered and the case ended with a court ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison in one of the strangest impersonation incidents that captured public interest in Egypt.
The Ain Shams Misdemeanor Court sentenced the defendant, known in the media as the "fake judge," to 10 years in prison after convicting him of impersonating a judge and defrauding several individuals by claiming he could allocate housing units to them, in addition to filming and publishing video clips inside a court while wearing the judicial sash to lend credibility to his claims.
The ruling also included sentencing another defendant and two court ushers to three years in prison, while the case against a third usher was dismissed following his death in custody.
Investigations revealed that the defendant exploited the judicial appearance to lure his victims and mislead them into believing he had the influence to expedite housing procedures, while the circulated clips and photos showed him inside the court wearing the judicial sash and speaking in his alleged capacity.
During the trial sessions, the defendant's defense argued that he was not fully responsible for his actions, pointing to behaviors he described as unnatural; including wearing the judicial sash and wandering around in public places and cafes. However, the court concluded his conviction based on the evidence and investigations.
The case began when the public prosecution noticed a video circulating on social media that included a complaint from a person who claimed to have been defrauded by a man who claimed to be a judge, prompting investigations that led to the arrest of the defendant, who was found in possession of a judicial sash and identification cards bearing his alleged title, along with a firearm, ammunition, and mobile phones.
The defendant admitted during the investigations to impersonating a judge and committing multiple fraud incidents, and he acknowledged filming and publishing clips inside the court to enhance his credibility in front of the victims, while investigations revealed the involvement of others in filming and disseminating those materials.