حذّر مسؤولون وخبراء في الأمن السيبراني من ثغرتين أمنيتين خطيرتين في لغة البرمجة PHP، المستخدمة على نطاق واسع في تشغيل مواقع الإنترنت، بعدما أعلن مطورو اللغة عزمهم إصدار تحديثات لمعالجة الثغرات، وسط دعوات أوروبية إلى إيقاف المواقع المتأثرة مؤقتاً إذا تعذر تطبيق الإصلاحات الأمنية.
وقال فريق تطوير PHP، (الأربعاء)، إن الثغرتين حصلتا على تقييم خطورة بلغ 9.2 من 10 وفق الإصدار الرابع من نظام تقييم الثغرات الأمنية الشائعة (CVSS v4.0)، داعياً المستخدمين إلى تثبيت التحديثات فور إتاحتها.
وكان من المقرر إصدار الإصلاحات عند الساعة الثانية ظهراً بتوقيت غرينتش، على أن تُنشر التفاصيل المتعلقة بطبيعة الثغرات والإصدارات المتأثرة والنسخ التي تتضمن الإصلاحات بالتزامن مع طرح التحديثات.
وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في ظل مخاوف من تعرض مواقع وخوادم تعتمد على PHP لهجمات إلكترونية، خصوصاً أن اللغة تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في تشغيل منصات إدارة المحتوى وخدمات الاستضافة وتطبيقات الويب.
خطر تنفيذ تعليمات خبيثة عن بُعد
تكمن خطورة الثغرات في احتمال إتاحة تنفيذ تعليمات برمجية عن بُعد دون الحاجة إلى تسجيل الدخول، وهو نوع من الثغرات قد يسمح للمهاجمين بتشغيل شيفرات خبيثة على الأنظمة المتأثرة إذا تحققت شروط الاستغلال.
وحذّر فريق الاستجابة لطوارئ الحاسوب التابع للاتحاد الأوروبي (CERT-EU)، في تنبيه صدر (الثلاثاء)، من خطورة هذه الثغرات، داعياً المؤسسات إلى الاستعداد لتحديث الأنظمة المتأثرة فور صدور الإصلاحات.
كما أوصى الجهات التي لا تستطيع تطبيق التحديثات بسرعة بالنظر في إيقاف المواقع المتأثرة مؤقتاً، للحد من مخاطر الاختراق إلى حين معالجة الخلل الأمني.
وأصدرت هيئة الأمن السيبراني الأسترالية (ACSC) توجيهات مماثلة، دعت فيها المؤسسات إلى حصر الأنظمة التي تستخدم PHP، والاستعداد لتثبيت التحديثات، ومراقبة التطبيقات بحثاً عن أي مؤشرات على نشاط ضار.
لكن الهيئة الأسترالية أوضحت أنها لم تكن على علم، وقت إصدار تنبيهها، بوجود استغلال نشط مرتبط بهاتين الثغرتين.
تحذيرات من هجمات بدأت بالظهور
من جانبها، قالت شركة «كلاودفلير» المتخصصة في أمن الشبكات والخدمات السحابية إنها رصدت مؤشرات أولية على ظهور هجمات، وإنها تعمل على تحديث قواعد جدار الحماية لتوفير إجراءات حماية مؤقتة مع ظهور أساليب استغلال جديدة.
وأكد المدير التقني للشركة، داين كنخت، عبر منصة «إكس»، أن هذه التدابير لا تمثل بديلاً عن تثبيت التحديثات الأمنية، مشدداً على ضرورة تحديث الأنظمة بمجرد إتاحة الإصلاحات الرسمية.
وتعكس هذه التحركات أهمية الإجراءات الدفاعية المؤقتة في تقليل المخاطر خلال الفترة الفاصلة بين الإعلان عن الثغرات وتطبيق الإصلاحات، إلا أن فاعليتها قد تختلف باختلاف بيئة الاستضافة وطبيعة الهجوم.
مواقع WordPress ومنصات أخرى ضمن دائرة الاهتمام
وتُستخدم PHP في أجزاء واسعة من الإنترنت، بما في ذلك مواقع تعتمد على أنظمة إدارة المحتوى مثل WordPress وDrupal وJoomla وMagento، فضلاً عن منصات الاستضافة المشتركة ولوحات التحكم وتطبيقات الويب المختلفة.
وقالت شركة الأمن السيبراني «هانتريس» إن انتشار اللغة يجعل نطاق التأثير المحتمل واسعاً، إذ تعمل PHP خلف عدد كبير من المواقع والخدمات التي قد لا يُدرك أصحابها أنها تعتمد عليها.
بدورها، حذّرت شركة الاستضافة «غو دادي» من أن استغلال الثغرات قد يسمح للمهاجمين بتنفيذ تعليمات برمجية على الخوادم المتأثرة عبر الإنترنت، بما قد يؤدي إلى سرقة البيانات أو تغيير محتوى المواقع أو السيطرة الكاملة على الأنظمة.
وفي ما يتعلق بمواقع WordPress، أوضحت خدمة «ووردفنس» الأمنية أن جميع هذه المواقع تعمل على خوادم مثبت عليها PHP، ونبّهت إلى أن التحديثات التلقائية الخاصة بـWordPress لا تعني بالضرورة تحديث PHP نفسه.
ودعت الخدمة أصحاب المواقع إلى التحقق من الجهة المسؤولة عن إدارة بيئة الاستضافة وتحديث إصدار PHP، سواء كانت شركة الاستضافة أو مسؤول النظام أو فريق الدعم التقني.
ما المطلوب من أصحاب المواقع والشركات؟
في ضوء التحذيرات، تبرز مجموعة من الخطوات العملية التي يمكن أن تساعد المؤسسات وأصحاب المواقع على تقليل مخاطر التعرض للهجمات:
- حصر الأنظمة المتأثرة لتحديد الخوادم والمواقع والتطبيقات التي تستخدم PHP، بما فيها الخدمات التي تديرها جهات خارجية.
- تثبيت التحديثات الرسمية لتطبيق الإصلاحات فور صدورها، بعد التحقق من الإصدار المناسب لبيئة التشغيل.
- تعزيز الحماية المؤقتة ومراجعة قواعد جدران الحماية والاستفادة من إجراءات التخفيف المتاحة إلى حين إتمام التحديث.
- مراقبة الأنظمة وفحص سجلات الخوادم والتطبيقات بحثاً عن طلبات غير معتادة أو مؤشرات على محاولات اختراق.
- تقييم الحاجة إلى الإيقاف المؤقت، حيث إذا تعذر تطبيق الإصلاحات ولم تتوافر وسائل حماية كافية، ينبغي تقييم إيقاف الخدمة المتأثرة وفق إرشادات الجهات المختصة.
ولم يكشف فريق أمن PHP، في التنبيه المشار إليه، عن التفاصيل الفنية الكاملة للثغرتين أو قائمة الإصدارات المتأثرة، موضحاً أن هذه المعلومات ستُنشر عند إصدار التحديثات.
وأشار التنبيه الأوروبي والأسترالي إلى احتمال تأثر إصدارات PHP ابتداءً من الإصدار الخامس، لكن نطاق الإصدارات المتأثرة لم يكن قد تأكد بالكامل في المعلومات المتاحة وقت صدور التحذيرات.
وتسلط الحادثة الضوء على التحديات الأمنية المرتبطة بالبرمجيات واسعة الانتشار، إذ يمكن لثغرة واحدة في مكوّن مشترك أن تعرض عدداً كبيراً من المواقع والتطبيقات للمخاطر، ما يجعل سرعة اكتشاف الأنظمة المتأثرة وتطبيق الإصلاحات عاملاً أساسياً في الحد من الأضرار المحتملة.
Officials and cybersecurity experts have warned of two serious security vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, widely used for running websites, after the language developers announced their intention to release updates to address the vulnerabilities, amid European calls to temporarily suspend affected sites if security fixes cannot be applied.
The PHP development team stated on Wednesday that the vulnerabilities received a severity rating of 9.2 out of 10 according to the fourth version of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS v4.0), urging users to install the updates as soon as they become available.
The fixes were scheduled to be released at 2 PM GMT, with details regarding the nature of the vulnerabilities, the affected versions, and the versions containing the fixes to be published concurrently with the updates.
These warnings come amid fears that websites and servers relying on PHP could be subjected to cyberattacks, especially since the language is widely used in running content management platforms, hosting services, and web applications.
Risk of Remote Code Execution
The danger of the vulnerabilities lies in the potential for remote code execution without the need for login, a type of vulnerability that could allow attackers to run malicious code on affected systems if exploitation conditions are met.
The European Union's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) warned in an alert issued on Tuesday about the seriousness of these vulnerabilities, calling on organizations to prepare to update affected systems as soon as the fixes are released.
They also recommended that entities unable to apply updates quickly consider temporarily shutting down affected sites to mitigate the risk of breaches until the security flaw is addressed.
The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) issued similar guidance, urging organizations to identify systems using PHP, prepare to install updates, and monitor applications for any signs of malicious activity.
However, the Australian agency clarified that it was not aware, at the time of issuing its alert, of any active exploitation related to these two vulnerabilities.
Warnings of Emerging Attacks
For its part, Cloudflare, a company specializing in network security and cloud services, reported that it had detected initial indicators of emerging attacks and was working to update firewall rules to provide temporary protection measures as new exploitation methods arise.
The company's Chief Technology Officer, Dane Knecht, emphasized via the X platform that these measures do not replace the need to install security updates, stressing the importance of updating systems as soon as official fixes are available.
These actions reflect the importance of temporary defensive measures in reducing risks during the period between the announcement of vulnerabilities and the implementation of fixes, although their effectiveness may vary depending on the hosting environment and the nature of the attack.
WordPress Sites and Other Platforms in Focus
PHP is used extensively across the internet, including sites relying on content management systems like WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento, as well as shared hosting platforms, control panels, and various web applications.
The cybersecurity company Huntress noted that the widespread use of the language makes the potential impact broad, as PHP powers a large number of websites and services that their owners may not realize depend on it.
Meanwhile, hosting company GoDaddy warned that exploiting the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute code on affected servers online, potentially leading to data theft, content alteration, or complete control over the systems.
Regarding WordPress sites, the security service Wordfence clarified that all these sites operate on servers running PHP, and warned that WordPress's automatic updates do not necessarily mean that PHP itself is updated.
The service urged site owners to check with the entity responsible for managing the hosting environment and to update the PHP version, whether it be the hosting company, system administrator, or technical support team.
What is Required from Site Owners and Companies?
In light of the warnings, a set of practical steps emerges that can help organizations and site owners reduce the risk of exposure to attacks:
- Identify affected systems to determine the servers, sites, and applications using PHP, including services managed by third parties.
- Install the official updates to apply the fixes as soon as they are released, after verifying the appropriate version for the operating environment.
- Enhance temporary protection and review firewall rules, utilizing available mitigation measures until the update is completed.
- Monitor systems and check server and application logs for unusual requests or indicators of attempted breaches.
- Assess the need for temporary shutdowns; if fixes cannot be applied and adequate protective measures are not available, a decision should be made to suspend the affected service according to the guidelines of relevant authorities.
The PHP security team did not disclose the full technical details of the two vulnerabilities or a list of affected versions in the mentioned alert, stating that this information would be published upon the release of the updates.
The European and Australian alerts indicated that PHP versions starting from version five might be affected, but the scope of the affected versions had not been fully confirmed in the information available at the time the warnings were issued.
This incident highlights the security challenges associated with widely used software, as a single vulnerability in a common component can expose a large number of websites and applications to risks, making the speed of discovering affected systems and applying fixes a critical factor in mitigating potential damage.