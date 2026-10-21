Officials and cybersecurity experts have warned of two serious security vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, widely used for running websites, after the language developers announced their intention to release updates to address the vulnerabilities, amid European calls to temporarily suspend affected sites if security fixes cannot be applied.

The PHP development team stated on Wednesday that the vulnerabilities received a severity rating of 9.2 out of 10 according to the fourth version of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS v4.0), urging users to install the updates as soon as they become available.

The fixes were scheduled to be released at 2 PM GMT, with details regarding the nature of the vulnerabilities, the affected versions, and the versions containing the fixes to be published concurrently with the updates.

These warnings come amid fears that websites and servers relying on PHP could be subjected to cyberattacks, especially since the language is widely used in running content management platforms, hosting services, and web applications.

Risk of Remote Code Execution

The danger of the vulnerabilities lies in the potential for remote code execution without the need for login, a type of vulnerability that could allow attackers to run malicious code on affected systems if exploitation conditions are met.

The European Union's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) warned in an alert issued on Tuesday about the seriousness of these vulnerabilities, calling on organizations to prepare to update affected systems as soon as the fixes are released.

They also recommended that entities unable to apply updates quickly consider temporarily shutting down affected sites to mitigate the risk of breaches until the security flaw is addressed.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) issued similar guidance, urging organizations to identify systems using PHP, prepare to install updates, and monitor applications for any signs of malicious activity.

However, the Australian agency clarified that it was not aware, at the time of issuing its alert, of any active exploitation related to these two vulnerabilities.

Warnings of Emerging Attacks

For its part, Cloudflare, a company specializing in network security and cloud services, reported that it had detected initial indicators of emerging attacks and was working to update firewall rules to provide temporary protection measures as new exploitation methods arise.

The company's Chief Technology Officer, Dane Knecht, emphasized via the X platform that these measures do not replace the need to install security updates, stressing the importance of updating systems as soon as official fixes are available.

These actions reflect the importance of temporary defensive measures in reducing risks during the period between the announcement of vulnerabilities and the implementation of fixes, although their effectiveness may vary depending on the hosting environment and the nature of the attack.

WordPress Sites and Other Platforms in Focus

PHP is used extensively across the internet, including sites relying on content management systems like WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento, as well as shared hosting platforms, control panels, and various web applications.

The cybersecurity company Huntress noted that the widespread use of the language makes the potential impact broad, as PHP powers a large number of websites and services that their owners may not realize depend on it.

Meanwhile, hosting company GoDaddy warned that exploiting the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute code on affected servers online, potentially leading to data theft, content alteration, or complete control over the systems.

Regarding WordPress sites, the security service Wordfence clarified that all these sites operate on servers running PHP, and warned that WordPress's automatic updates do not necessarily mean that PHP itself is updated.

The service urged site owners to check with the entity responsible for managing the hosting environment and to update the PHP version, whether it be the hosting company, system administrator, or technical support team.

What is Required from Site Owners and Companies?

In light of the warnings, a set of practical steps emerges that can help organizations and site owners reduce the risk of exposure to attacks:

- Identify affected systems to determine the servers, sites, and applications using PHP, including services managed by third parties.

- Install the official updates to apply the fixes as soon as they are released, after verifying the appropriate version for the operating environment.

- Enhance temporary protection and review firewall rules, utilizing available mitigation measures until the update is completed.

- Monitor systems and check server and application logs for unusual requests or indicators of attempted breaches.

- Assess the need for temporary shutdowns; if fixes cannot be applied and adequate protective measures are not available, a decision should be made to suspend the affected service according to the guidelines of relevant authorities.

The PHP security team did not disclose the full technical details of the two vulnerabilities or a list of affected versions in the mentioned alert, stating that this information would be published upon the release of the updates.

The European and Australian alerts indicated that PHP versions starting from version five might be affected, but the scope of the affected versions had not been fully confirmed in the information available at the time the warnings were issued.

This incident highlights the security challenges associated with widely used software, as a single vulnerability in a common component can expose a large number of websites and applications to risks, making the speed of discovering affected systems and applying fixes a critical factor in mitigating potential damage.