حذّر مسؤولون وخبراء في الأمن السيبراني من ثغرتين أمنيتين خطيرتين في لغة البرمجة PHP، المستخدمة على نطاق واسع في تشغيل مواقع الإنترنت، بعدما أعلن مطورو اللغة عزمهم إصدار تحديثات لمعالجة الثغرات، وسط دعوات أوروبية إلى إيقاف المواقع المتأثرة مؤقتاً إذا تعذر تطبيق الإصلاحات الأمنية.

وقال فريق تطوير PHP، (الأربعاء)، إن الثغرتين حصلتا على تقييم خطورة بلغ 9.2 من 10 وفق الإصدار الرابع من نظام تقييم الثغرات الأمنية الشائعة (CVSS v4.0)، داعياً المستخدمين إلى تثبيت التحديثات فور إتاحتها.

وكان من المقرر إصدار الإصلاحات عند الساعة الثانية ظهراً بتوقيت غرينتش، على أن تُنشر التفاصيل المتعلقة بطبيعة الثغرات والإصدارات المتأثرة والنسخ التي تتضمن الإصلاحات بالتزامن مع طرح التحديثات.

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في ظل مخاوف من تعرض مواقع وخوادم تعتمد على PHP لهجمات إلكترونية، خصوصاً أن اللغة تُستخدم على نطاق واسع في تشغيل منصات إدارة المحتوى وخدمات الاستضافة وتطبيقات الويب.

خطر تنفيذ تعليمات خبيثة عن بُعد

تكمن خطورة الثغرات في احتمال إتاحة تنفيذ تعليمات برمجية عن بُعد دون الحاجة إلى تسجيل الدخول، وهو نوع من الثغرات قد يسمح للمهاجمين بتشغيل شيفرات خبيثة على الأنظمة المتأثرة إذا تحققت شروط الاستغلال.

وحذّر فريق الاستجابة لطوارئ الحاسوب التابع للاتحاد الأوروبي (CERT-EU)، في تنبيه صدر (الثلاثاء)، من خطورة هذه الثغرات، داعياً المؤسسات إلى الاستعداد لتحديث الأنظمة المتأثرة فور صدور الإصلاحات.

كما أوصى الجهات التي لا تستطيع تطبيق التحديثات بسرعة بالنظر في إيقاف المواقع المتأثرة مؤقتاً، للحد من مخاطر الاختراق إلى حين معالجة الخلل الأمني.

وأصدرت هيئة الأمن السيبراني الأسترالية (ACSC) توجيهات مماثلة، دعت فيها المؤسسات إلى حصر الأنظمة التي تستخدم PHP، والاستعداد لتثبيت التحديثات، ومراقبة التطبيقات بحثاً عن أي مؤشرات على نشاط ضار.

لكن الهيئة الأسترالية أوضحت أنها لم تكن على علم، وقت إصدار تنبيهها، بوجود استغلال نشط مرتبط بهاتين الثغرتين.

تحذيرات من هجمات بدأت بالظهور

من جانبها، قالت شركة «كلاودفلير» المتخصصة في أمن الشبكات والخدمات السحابية إنها رصدت مؤشرات أولية على ظهور هجمات، وإنها تعمل على تحديث قواعد جدار الحماية لتوفير إجراءات حماية مؤقتة مع ظهور أساليب استغلال جديدة.

وأكد المدير التقني للشركة، داين كنخت، عبر منصة «إكس»، أن هذه التدابير لا تمثل بديلاً عن تثبيت التحديثات الأمنية، مشدداً على ضرورة تحديث الأنظمة بمجرد إتاحة الإصلاحات الرسمية.

وتعكس هذه التحركات أهمية الإجراءات الدفاعية المؤقتة في تقليل المخاطر خلال الفترة الفاصلة بين الإعلان عن الثغرات وتطبيق الإصلاحات، إلا أن فاعليتها قد تختلف باختلاف بيئة الاستضافة وطبيعة الهجوم.

مواقع WordPress ومنصات أخرى ضمن دائرة الاهتمام

وتُستخدم PHP في أجزاء واسعة من الإنترنت، بما في ذلك مواقع تعتمد على أنظمة إدارة المحتوى مثل WordPress وDrupal وJoomla وMagento، فضلاً عن منصات الاستضافة المشتركة ولوحات التحكم وتطبيقات الويب المختلفة.

وقالت شركة الأمن السيبراني «هانتريس» إن انتشار اللغة يجعل نطاق التأثير المحتمل واسعاً، إذ تعمل PHP خلف عدد كبير من المواقع والخدمات التي قد لا يُدرك أصحابها أنها تعتمد عليها.

بدورها، حذّرت شركة الاستضافة «غو دادي» من أن استغلال الثغرات قد يسمح للمهاجمين بتنفيذ تعليمات برمجية على الخوادم المتأثرة عبر الإنترنت، بما قد يؤدي إلى سرقة البيانات أو تغيير محتوى المواقع أو السيطرة الكاملة على الأنظمة.

وفي ما يتعلق بمواقع WordPress، أوضحت خدمة «ووردفنس» الأمنية أن جميع هذه المواقع تعمل على خوادم مثبت عليها PHP، ونبّهت إلى أن التحديثات التلقائية الخاصة بـWordPress لا تعني بالضرورة تحديث PHP نفسه.

ودعت الخدمة أصحاب المواقع إلى التحقق من الجهة المسؤولة عن إدارة بيئة الاستضافة وتحديث إصدار PHP، سواء كانت شركة الاستضافة أو مسؤول النظام أو فريق الدعم التقني.

ما المطلوب من أصحاب المواقع والشركات؟

في ضوء التحذيرات، تبرز مجموعة من الخطوات العملية التي يمكن أن تساعد المؤسسات وأصحاب المواقع على تقليل مخاطر التعرض للهجمات:

- حصر الأنظمة المتأثرة لتحديد الخوادم والمواقع والتطبيقات التي تستخدم PHP، بما فيها الخدمات التي تديرها جهات خارجية.

- تثبيت التحديثات الرسمية لتطبيق الإصلاحات فور صدورها، بعد التحقق من الإصدار المناسب لبيئة التشغيل.

- تعزيز الحماية المؤقتة ومراجعة قواعد جدران الحماية والاستفادة من إجراءات التخفيف المتاحة إلى حين إتمام التحديث.

- مراقبة الأنظمة وفحص سجلات الخوادم والتطبيقات بحثاً عن طلبات غير معتادة أو مؤشرات على محاولات اختراق.

- تقييم الحاجة إلى الإيقاف المؤقت، حيث إذا تعذر تطبيق الإصلاحات ولم تتوافر وسائل حماية كافية، ينبغي تقييم إيقاف الخدمة المتأثرة وفق إرشادات الجهات المختصة.

ولم يكشف فريق أمن PHP، في التنبيه المشار إليه، عن التفاصيل الفنية الكاملة للثغرتين أو قائمة الإصدارات المتأثرة، موضحاً أن هذه المعلومات ستُنشر عند إصدار التحديثات.

وأشار التنبيه الأوروبي والأسترالي إلى احتمال تأثر إصدارات PHP ابتداءً من الإصدار الخامس، لكن نطاق الإصدارات المتأثرة لم يكن قد تأكد بالكامل في المعلومات المتاحة وقت صدور التحذيرات.

وتسلط الحادثة الضوء على التحديات الأمنية المرتبطة بالبرمجيات واسعة الانتشار، إذ يمكن لثغرة واحدة في مكوّن مشترك أن تعرض عدداً كبيراً من المواقع والتطبيقات للمخاطر، ما يجعل سرعة اكتشاف الأنظمة المتأثرة وتطبيق الإصلاحات عاملاً أساسياً في الحد من الأضرار المحتملة.