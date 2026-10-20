حسمت شرطة عدن الجدل المثار حول حادثة وفاة الطالبة الأردنية آمنة الرواشدة، بإعلانها ضبط السائق المتسبب في الحادثة المرورية الذي أودى بحياتها، مؤكدة عدم صحة الأنباء التي تحدثت عن فراره بعد الواقعة.

وجاء البيان الرسمي بعد أيام من الحادثة المأساوية الذي أنهى حياة الطالبة الأردنية عقب وصولها إلى عدن بفترة قصيرة، حيث كانت تستعد لبدء إجراءات تحقيق حلمها بدراسة الطب قبل أن تتعرض لحادث تصادم أليم.

وأوضحت الشرطة أن الحادثة وقعت إثر تصادم بين مركبتين، مشيرة إلى توقيف السائق هاشم الشمايلة؛ وهو أردني الجنسية ومقيم في المدينة لأغراض دراسية، وإيداعه الحجز لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية المرتبطة بالقضية.

ووفق نتائج التحقيقات الأولية، أفاد السائق بأن آمنة طلبت منه إيصالها عقب وصولها إلى عدن، وخلال سير المركبة في أحد الطرق الرئيسية انحرفت السيارة باتجاه الجزيرة الفاصلة بين المسارين قبل أن تنتقل إلى الاتجاه المقابل وتصطدم بحافلة تقل ركاباً.

وأسفرت الحادث عن وفاة آمنة الرواشدة في موقع الحادث، بينما تعرضت فتاة كانت تستقل الحافلة لإصابات طفيفة؛ بحسب ما أعلنته الجهات المختصة.

وكانت الطالبة الأردنية قد وصلت إلى عدن قبل يومين فقط من الحادث، وأقامت في أحد الفنادق تمهيداً لاستكمال إجراءات تسجيلها الجامعي، وظلت على تواصل مع أسرتها خلال تلك الفترة قبل أن ينقطع الاتصال بها، لتتلقى عائلتها لاحقاً خبر وفاتها.

وعقب صدور التوضيح الرسمي، تداول إعلاميون ونشطاء معلومات مصححة بشأن الواقعة، فيما سادت حالة من الحزن والتعاطف على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الأردن واليمن، حيث نعى كثيرون الطالبة التي توقفت رحلتها بصورة مأساوية قبل أن تبدأ مشوارها الجامعي الذي كانت تطمح إليه.