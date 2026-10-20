The Aden police have resolved the controversy surrounding the death of Jordanian student Amina Al-Rawashdeh by announcing the arrest of the driver responsible for the traffic accident that claimed her life, confirming that reports about his fleeing the scene after the incident are untrue.

The official statement came days after the tragic incident that ended the life of the Jordanian student shortly after her arrival in Aden, where she was preparing to begin the process of realizing her dream of studying medicine before she was involved in a painful collision.

The police clarified that the incident occurred as a result of a collision between two vehicles, noting the arrest of the driver, Hashim Al-Shamayleh; a Jordanian national residing in the city for educational purposes, and his detention to complete the legal procedures related to the case.

According to preliminary investigation results, the driver stated that Amina had asked him to take her after her arrival in Aden, and while the vehicle was traveling on one of the main roads, it veered towards the median strip between the lanes before crossing into the opposite direction and colliding with a bus carrying passengers.

The accident resulted in the death of Amina Al-Rawashdeh at the scene, while a girl who was on the bus sustained minor injuries, as announced by the relevant authorities.

The Jordanian student had arrived in Aden just two days before the accident and was staying at a hotel in preparation for completing her university registration procedures. She had remained in contact with her family during that period before communication with her was lost, leading her family to later receive the news of her death.

Following the official clarification, media personnel and activists circulated corrected information regarding the incident, while a sense of sadness and sympathy prevailed on social media platforms in Jordan and Yemen, where many mourned the student whose journey ended tragically before she could begin her university path that she aspired to.