حسمت شرطة عدن الجدل المثار حول حادثة وفاة الطالبة الأردنية آمنة الرواشدة، بإعلانها ضبط السائق المتسبب في الحادثة المرورية الذي أودى بحياتها، مؤكدة عدم صحة الأنباء التي تحدثت عن فراره بعد الواقعة.
وجاء البيان الرسمي بعد أيام من الحادثة المأساوية الذي أنهى حياة الطالبة الأردنية عقب وصولها إلى عدن بفترة قصيرة، حيث كانت تستعد لبدء إجراءات تحقيق حلمها بدراسة الطب قبل أن تتعرض لحادث تصادم أليم.
وأوضحت الشرطة أن الحادثة وقعت إثر تصادم بين مركبتين، مشيرة إلى توقيف السائق هاشم الشمايلة؛ وهو أردني الجنسية ومقيم في المدينة لأغراض دراسية، وإيداعه الحجز لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية المرتبطة بالقضية.
ووفق نتائج التحقيقات الأولية، أفاد السائق بأن آمنة طلبت منه إيصالها عقب وصولها إلى عدن، وخلال سير المركبة في أحد الطرق الرئيسية انحرفت السيارة باتجاه الجزيرة الفاصلة بين المسارين قبل أن تنتقل إلى الاتجاه المقابل وتصطدم بحافلة تقل ركاباً.
وأسفرت الحادث عن وفاة آمنة الرواشدة في موقع الحادث، بينما تعرضت فتاة كانت تستقل الحافلة لإصابات طفيفة؛ بحسب ما أعلنته الجهات المختصة.
وكانت الطالبة الأردنية قد وصلت إلى عدن قبل يومين فقط من الحادث، وأقامت في أحد الفنادق تمهيداً لاستكمال إجراءات تسجيلها الجامعي، وظلت على تواصل مع أسرتها خلال تلك الفترة قبل أن ينقطع الاتصال بها، لتتلقى عائلتها لاحقاً خبر وفاتها.
وعقب صدور التوضيح الرسمي، تداول إعلاميون ونشطاء معلومات مصححة بشأن الواقعة، فيما سادت حالة من الحزن والتعاطف على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الأردن واليمن، حيث نعى كثيرون الطالبة التي توقفت رحلتها بصورة مأساوية قبل أن تبدأ مشوارها الجامعي الذي كانت تطمح إليه.
The Aden police have resolved the controversy surrounding the death of Jordanian student Amina Al-Rawashdeh by announcing the arrest of the driver responsible for the traffic accident that claimed her life, confirming that reports about his fleeing the scene after the incident are untrue.
The official statement came days after the tragic incident that ended the life of the Jordanian student shortly after her arrival in Aden, where she was preparing to begin the process of realizing her dream of studying medicine before she was involved in a painful collision.
The police clarified that the incident occurred as a result of a collision between two vehicles, noting the arrest of the driver, Hashim Al-Shamayleh; a Jordanian national residing in the city for educational purposes, and his detention to complete the legal procedures related to the case.
According to preliminary investigation results, the driver stated that Amina had asked him to take her after her arrival in Aden, and while the vehicle was traveling on one of the main roads, it veered towards the median strip between the lanes before crossing into the opposite direction and colliding with a bus carrying passengers.
The accident resulted in the death of Amina Al-Rawashdeh at the scene, while a girl who was on the bus sustained minor injuries, as announced by the relevant authorities.
The Jordanian student had arrived in Aden just two days before the accident and was staying at a hotel in preparation for completing her university registration procedures. She had remained in contact with her family during that period before communication with her was lost, leading her family to later receive the news of her death.
Following the official clarification, media personnel and activists circulated corrected information regarding the incident, while a sense of sadness and sympathy prevailed on social media platforms in Jordan and Yemen, where many mourned the student whose journey ended tragically before she could begin her university path that she aspired to.