فجّرت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية مفاجأة في واقعة فيديو عقد القران الذي أثار جدلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الأسابيع الماضية، بعدما كشفت أن الشخص الذي ظهر بصفة مأذون شرعي لا يمارس المهنة رسميًا، إنما انتحل هذه الصفة خلال المناسبة.

وكان مقطع الفيديو قد انتشر على نطاق واسع عقب ظهور عريس يردد لفظًا خارجًا خلال مراسم عقد القران وسط أجواء من الضحك، ما دفع عددًا من المتابعين إلى اتهام المأذون بتعمُّد إرباك العريس واستغلال الموقف لصناعة محتوى ساخر.

ومع تصاعد التفاعل حول الواقعة، رصدت الجهات المختصة المقطع المتداول، بالتزامن مع تصريحات صدرت عن نقيب المأذونين أكد فيها أن الشخص الظاهر في الفيديو ليس مأذونًا شرعيًا معتمدًا.

وأسفرت التحريات عن تحديد هوية صاحب الفيديو وضبطه، حيث أقر خلال التحقيقات بأنه لا يزاول مهنة المأذون الشرعي، موضحًا أن دوره يقتصر على المشاركة في مراسم الإشهار والجانب الاحتفالي المصاحب لعقود الزواج. كما أشار إلى أن إجراءات التوثيق القانونية لعقود القران تتم من خلال مأذونين شرعيين معتمدين، وليس من خلاله بصورة مباشرة.

وعقب استكمال الفحص والإجراءات القانونية، اتخذت الجهات المعنية ما يلزم حيال المتهم بانتحال الصفة، لتنتهي بذلك حالة الجدل التي صاحبت الفيديو منذ انتشاره، بعدما تحولت الواقعة من مجرد مقطع متداول إلى قضية أثارت تساؤلات واسعة حول حقيقة الشخص الذي ظهر فيه.