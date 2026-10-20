The Egyptian security authorities revealed a surprise in the incident of the marriage contract video that sparked widespread controversy on social media in recent weeks, after they disclosed that the person who appeared as a legal officiant does not officially practice the profession, but rather impersonated this role during the event.

The video clip had spread widely after a groom was seen uttering an inappropriate word during the marriage contract ceremony amidst laughter, which led several viewers to accuse the officiant of deliberately confusing the groom and exploiting the situation to create satirical content.

As the interaction around the incident intensified, the relevant authorities monitored the circulating clip, coinciding with statements made by the head of the officiants' union confirming that the person appearing in the video is not an accredited legal officiant.

The investigations resulted in identifying the individual behind the video and apprehending him, where he admitted during the interrogations that he does not practice the profession of a legal officiant, clarifying that his role is limited to participating in the announcement ceremonies and the celebratory aspect accompanying marriage contracts. He also indicated that the legal documentation procedures for marriage contracts are carried out by accredited legal officiants, not directly by him.

Following the completion of the examination and legal procedures, the concerned authorities took the necessary actions against the accused of impersonation, thus ending the controversy surrounding the video since its spread, as the incident transformed from merely a circulating clip into a case that raised widespread questions about the identity of the person who appeared in it.