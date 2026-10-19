Promises of making profits from drug trade turned into a major fraud case, after security forces arrested a dentist and his pharmacist wife in Beheira Governorate, following accusations of embezzling more than 30 million Egyptian pounds from relatives and citizens.

The case began after security authorities received several reports indicating that the couple had collected money from victims under the pretext of investing it in drug trade in exchange for periodic returns, before they stopped paying the profits and refused to return the money to its owners.

In response to the reports, a criminal investigation team was formed to uncover the circumstances of the incident and apprehend the suspects, where investigations confirmed the validity of the circulating accusations, leading to the issuance of necessary warrants and their arrest.

Initial investigations indicated that the suspects admitted to receiving sums of money from several individuals for the purpose of investing it, asserting that they had previously paid profits to some depositors in earlier periods.

The competent prosecution decided to detain the suspects for four days pending investigations, while continuing to complete legal procedures and reveal all details of the incident.