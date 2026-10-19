تحولت وعود بتحقيق أرباح من تجارة الأدوية إلى قضية نصب كبرى، بعدما أوقفت الأجهزة الأمنية طبيب أسنان وزوجته الصيدلانية في محافظة البحيرة، على خلفية اتهامات بالاستيلاء على أكثر من 30 مليون جنيه من أقارب ومواطنين.

وبدأت القضية عقب تلقي الجهات الأمنية عدة بلاغات أفادت بقيام الزوجين بجمع مبالغ مالية من الضحايا بزعم توظيفها واستثمارها في تجارة الأدوية مقابل عوائد دورية، قبل أن يتوقفا عن سداد الأرباح ويرفضا إعادة الأموال لأصحابها.

وعلى إثر البلاغات، شُكّل فريق بحث جنائي لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وضبط المتهمين، حيث أسفرت التحريات عن صحة الاتهامات المتداولة، ليتم استصدار الأذونات اللازمة وضبطهما.

وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن المتهمين أقرا باستلام مبالغ مالية من عدد من الأشخاص بغرض تشغيلها، مؤكدين أنهم سبق وأن سددوا أرباحًا لبعض المودعين في فترات سابقة.

وقررت النيابة المختصة حبس المتهمين أربعة أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، مع استمرار استكمال الإجراءات القانونية وكشف جميع تفاصيل الواقعة.