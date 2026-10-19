An ordinary shopping trip to buy some bananas turned into a massive legal case after an American woman demanded over $33 million in compensation following a fall inside one of its branches.

The story began when 71-year-old Maria Torres slipped and fell due to a pool of water caused by a leak in the ceiling of one of the stores in Portland, Oregon.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment she fell and hit her head on the ground, while water continued to pour down on her before employees and customers rushed to help, in a scene that garnered widespread attention after being circulated.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she stayed for three days, and tests showed she had suffered a concussion, while she confirmed that she continued to experience health symptoms including headaches, tinnitus, and difficulties in movement, to the extent that she occasionally needed a wheelchair.

As a result, she filed a lawsuit seeking substantial financial compensation, claiming that the store management had been aware of the leak problem for many years. Ultimately, both parties reached a settlement, the financial value of which was not disclosed.