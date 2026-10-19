تحولت جولة تسوق عادية لشراء بعض حبات الموز إلى قضية قانونية ضخمة، بعدما طالبت سيدة أمريكية سلسلة متاجر شهيرة بتعويض يتجاوز 33 مليون دولار إثر حادثة سقوط داخل أحد فروعها.

وبدأت القصة عندما تعرضت ماريا توريس، البالغة من العمر 71 عامًا، للانزلاق والسقوط بسبب تجمُّع مياه ناتج عن تسرُّب في سقف أحد المتاجر بمدينة بورتلاند في ولاية أوريجون الأمريكية.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة سقوطها وارتطام رأسها بالأرض، بينما استمر تساقط المياه فوقها قبل أن يهرع العاملون والزوار لمساعدتها، في مشهد أثار اهتمامًا واسعًا بعد تداوله.

ونُقلت السيدة إلى المستشفى حيث مكثت ثلاثة أيام، وأظهرت الفحوص إصابتها بارتجاج في الدماغ، فيما أكدت أنها واصلت المعاناة من أعراض صحية شملت الصداع وطنين الأذن وصعوبات في الحركة، لدرجة احتياجها إلى كرسي متحرك في بعض الأحيان.

على إثر ذلك، رفعت دعوى قضائية للمطالبة بتعويضات مالية كبيرة، معتبرة أن إدارة المتجر كانت على علم بمشكلة التسرب منذ سنوات طويلة. وفي نهاية المطاف، توصل الطرفان إلى تسوية لم يُكشف عن قيمتها المالية.