في مشهد خطف الأنظار على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر رضيع مصري بعد ولادته واضعًا قدمًا فوق الأخرى، في وضعية بدت وكأنه يجلس باسترخاء وثقة، ليحصد المقطع انتشارًا واسعًا تجاوز حدود مصر، ويحوّل لحظة عابرة داخل غرفة الولادة إلى حديث منصات التواصل.
وكشف الدكتور إسلام الدح، أخصائي طب الأطفال وحديثي الولادة، الذي فحص الطفل ووثّق المقطع، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، أن الرضيع وُلد بعملية قيصرية، مؤكدًا أن حالته الصحية جيدة، وأن الفريق الطبي كان يتابع مؤشراته الحيوية عقب الولادة.
وضعيات مختلفة بعد الولادة
وأوضح الدح أن الأطفال حديثي الولادة قد يتخذون وضعيات مختلفة داخل الرحم، تنعكس أحيانًا على شكل حركات أو أوضاع لافتة بعد الولادة، مشيرًا إلى أن بعضها قد يبدو طريفًا أو غير مألوف، مثل وضع اليد خلف الظهر أو تباعد الساقين، وهو ما جعل وضعية الرضيع محط اهتمام واسع.
وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي كان يتابع مستوى الأكسجين ومعدل ضربات القلب، في إطار الاطمئنان على حالة الطفل بعد الولادة، فيما لم يكن المشهد بالنسبة إليه سوى لحظة لافتة التُقطت خلال فحص الرضيع.
من طنطا إلى منصات العالم
وينحدر الطفل من مدينة طنطا بمحافظة الغربية المصرية، ولم يتوقع الطبيب الذي نشر المقطع أن يحظى بهذا الانتشار الكبير، أو أن تتداوله مواقع ومنصات إعلامية حول العالم باعتباره مشهدًا طريفًا لطفل حديث الولادة.
وبينما جذبت الوضعية غير المعتادة اهتمام المتابعين وأثارت موجة من التعليقات، فإن خلف المشهد المتداول كانت هناك متابعة طبية لمؤشرات الرضيع الحيوية، انتهت بالاطمئنان على حالته الصحية.
وهكذا، تحولت لقطة قصيرة من داخل غرفة الولادة إلى مشهد عابر للحدود، جمع بين عفوية لحظات الميلاد وسرعة انتشار المحتوى الطريف على المنصات الرقمية.
In a scene that caught the attention on social media, an Egyptian baby appeared after birth with one foot placed over the other, in a position that seemed to show him sitting comfortably and confidently, leading the clip to gain widespread popularity that transcended the borders of Egypt, turning a fleeting moment inside the delivery room into a topic of discussion on social platforms.
Dr. Islam Al-Dah, a pediatrician and neonatologist who examined the baby and documented the clip, revealed in exclusive statements to "Okaz" that the infant was born via cesarean section, confirming that his health condition is good and that the medical team was monitoring his vital signs after birth.
Different Positions After Birth
Al-Dah explained that newborns may take different positions inside the womb, which sometimes reflect in notable movements or postures after birth, pointing out that some may appear amusing or unusual, such as placing a hand behind the back or spreading the legs, which made the baby's position a subject of wide interest.
He added that the medical team was monitoring the oxygen level and heart rate as part of ensuring the child's condition after birth, while for him, the scene was just a remarkable moment captured during the examination of the infant.
From Tanta to Global Platforms
The baby hails from the city of Tanta in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, and the doctor who shared the clip did not expect it to gain such significant traction or to be circulated by media outlets and platforms around the world as an amusing scene of a newborn.
While the unusual position attracted the attention of followers and sparked a wave of comments, behind the circulating scene, there was medical monitoring of the baby's vital indicators, which ended with reassurance about his health condition.
Thus, a short clip from inside the delivery room transformed into a scene that crossed borders, combining the spontaneity of birth moments with the rapid spread of amusing content on digital platforms.