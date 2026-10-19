في مشهد خطف الأنظار على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر رضيع مصري بعد ولادته واضعًا قدمًا فوق الأخرى، في وضعية بدت وكأنه يجلس باسترخاء وثقة، ليحصد المقطع انتشارًا واسعًا تجاوز حدود مصر، ويحوّل لحظة عابرة داخل غرفة الولادة إلى حديث منصات التواصل.

وكشف الدكتور إسلام الدح، أخصائي طب الأطفال وحديثي الولادة، الذي فحص الطفل ووثّق المقطع، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، أن الرضيع وُلد بعملية قيصرية، مؤكدًا أن حالته الصحية جيدة، وأن الفريق الطبي كان يتابع مؤشراته الحيوية عقب الولادة.

وضعيات مختلفة بعد الولادة

وأوضح الدح أن الأطفال حديثي الولادة قد يتخذون وضعيات مختلفة داخل الرحم، تنعكس أحيانًا على شكل حركات أو أوضاع لافتة بعد الولادة، مشيرًا إلى أن بعضها قد يبدو طريفًا أو غير مألوف، مثل وضع اليد خلف الظهر أو تباعد الساقين، وهو ما جعل وضعية الرضيع محط اهتمام واسع.

وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي كان يتابع مستوى الأكسجين ومعدل ضربات القلب، في إطار الاطمئنان على حالة الطفل بعد الولادة، فيما لم يكن المشهد بالنسبة إليه سوى لحظة لافتة التُقطت خلال فحص الرضيع.

من طنطا إلى منصات العالم

وينحدر الطفل من مدينة طنطا بمحافظة الغربية المصرية، ولم يتوقع الطبيب الذي نشر المقطع أن يحظى بهذا الانتشار الكبير، أو أن تتداوله مواقع ومنصات إعلامية حول العالم باعتباره مشهدًا طريفًا لطفل حديث الولادة.

وبينما جذبت الوضعية غير المعتادة اهتمام المتابعين وأثارت موجة من التعليقات، فإن خلف المشهد المتداول كانت هناك متابعة طبية لمؤشرات الرضيع الحيوية، انتهت بالاطمئنان على حالته الصحية.

وهكذا، تحولت لقطة قصيرة من داخل غرفة الولادة إلى مشهد عابر للحدود، جمع بين عفوية لحظات الميلاد وسرعة انتشار المحتوى الطريف على المنصات الرقمية.