In a scene that caught the attention on social media, an Egyptian baby appeared after birth with one foot placed over the other, in a position that seemed to show him sitting comfortably and confidently, leading the clip to gain widespread popularity that transcended the borders of Egypt, turning a fleeting moment inside the delivery room into a topic of discussion on social platforms.

Dr. Islam Al-Dah, a pediatrician and neonatologist who examined the baby and documented the clip, revealed in exclusive statements to "Okaz" that the infant was born via cesarean section, confirming that his health condition is good and that the medical team was monitoring his vital signs after birth.

Different Positions After Birth

Al-Dah explained that newborns may take different positions inside the womb, which sometimes reflect in notable movements or postures after birth, pointing out that some may appear amusing or unusual, such as placing a hand behind the back or spreading the legs, which made the baby's position a subject of wide interest.

He added that the medical team was monitoring the oxygen level and heart rate as part of ensuring the child's condition after birth, while for him, the scene was just a remarkable moment captured during the examination of the infant.

From Tanta to Global Platforms

The baby hails from the city of Tanta in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, and the doctor who shared the clip did not expect it to gain such significant traction or to be circulated by media outlets and platforms around the world as an amusing scene of a newborn.

While the unusual position attracted the attention of followers and sparked a wave of comments, behind the circulating scene, there was medical monitoring of the baby's vital indicators, which ended with reassurance about his health condition.

Thus, a short clip from inside the delivery room transformed into a scene that crossed borders, combining the spontaneity of birth moments with the rapid spread of amusing content on digital platforms.