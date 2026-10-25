The English have imposed their presence on the list of the top contributors to goals in the Saudi Roshan League during the current season, after Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney topped the list with 15 goal contributions, comfortably ahead of his closest competitors.

Toney came in first with 15 contributions, accumulated from scoring and assisting goals, confirming his attacking impact with Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal's striker Ollie Watkins ranked among the chasing group with 9 contributions.

The list saw four players tied at 9 goal contributions, alongside Watkins, including Al-Qadisiyah's Italian player Matteo Retegui, Al-Ahli's Portuguese player Francisco Trincão, and Al-Ittihad's Nigerian striker George Elinikhina.

The numbers reflect the closeness of the competition for the following positions behind the leader, while Toney continues to pull away at the top of the standings, holding the best scoring record among the names listed.