فرض الإنجليز حضورهم في قائمة الأكثر مساهمة بالأهداف في دوري روشن السعودي خلال الموسم الحالي، بعدما تصدر مهاجم فريق الأهلي إيفان توني، القائمة برصيد 15 مساهمة تهديفية، متقدماً بفارق مريحاً عن أقرب منافسيه.
وجاء توني في المركز الأول بـ15 مساهمة، جمعها من تسجيل الأهداف وصناعتها، ليؤكد تأثيره الهجومي مع الأهلي، فيما حل مهاجم فريق الهلال أولي واتكينز، ضمن مجموعة المطاردين برصيد 9 مساهمات.
وشهدت القائمة تساوي أربعة لاعبين عند 9 مساهمات تهديفية، إلى جانب واتكينز، وهم لاعب فريق القادسية الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي، ولاعب فريق الأهلي البرتغالي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، ومهاجم فريق الاتحاد النيجيري جورج إيلينيخينا.
وتعكس الأرقام تقارب المنافسة على المراكز التالية للصدارة، في وقت يواصل فيه توني الابتعاد في قمة الترتيب، مع امتلاكه أفضل حصيلة تهديفية بين الأسماء الواردة في القائمة.
The English have imposed their presence on the list of the top contributors to goals in the Saudi Roshan League during the current season, after Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney topped the list with 15 goal contributions, comfortably ahead of his closest competitors.
Toney came in first with 15 contributions, accumulated from scoring and assisting goals, confirming his attacking impact with Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal's striker Ollie Watkins ranked among the chasing group with 9 contributions.
The list saw four players tied at 9 goal contributions, alongside Watkins, including Al-Qadisiyah's Italian player Matteo Retegui, Al-Ahli's Portuguese player Francisco Trincão, and Al-Ittihad's Nigerian striker George Elinikhina.
The numbers reflect the closeness of the competition for the following positions behind the leader, while Toney continues to pull away at the top of the standings, holding the best scoring record among the names listed.