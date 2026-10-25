فرض الإنجليز حضورهم في قائمة الأكثر مساهمة بالأهداف في دوري روشن السعودي خلال الموسم الحالي، بعدما تصدر مهاجم فريق الأهلي إيفان توني، القائمة برصيد 15 مساهمة تهديفية، متقدماً بفارق مريحاً عن أقرب منافسيه.

وجاء توني في المركز الأول بـ15 مساهمة، جمعها من تسجيل الأهداف وصناعتها، ليؤكد تأثيره الهجومي مع الأهلي، فيما حل مهاجم فريق الهلال أولي واتكينز، ضمن مجموعة المطاردين برصيد 9 مساهمات.

وشهدت القائمة تساوي أربعة لاعبين عند 9 مساهمات تهديفية، إلى جانب واتكينز، وهم لاعب فريق القادسية الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي، ولاعب فريق الأهلي البرتغالي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو، ومهاجم فريق الاتحاد النيجيري جورج إيلينيخينا.

وتعكس الأرقام تقارب المنافسة على المراكز التالية للصدارة، في وقت يواصل فيه توني الابتعاد في قمة الترتيب، مع امتلاكه أفضل حصيلة تهديفية بين الأسماء الواردة في القائمة.