أكدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية أن الزيارة التي يقوم بها وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وممثلو دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، إلى طهران، تأتي في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الحالية، وتشجيع الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم الإثنين: إن الزيارة تهدف إلى لقاء كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، ضمن جهود دول الاتفاقية لاحتواء الأزمة، ودعم مساعي الوساطة التي تقودها قطر وباكستان.


وأعربت المملكة عن تطلعها إلى تعاطي أطراف الأزمة بإيجابية وعملية مع نتائج الزيارة، ومع جهود الوساطة القطرية والباكستانية المتواصلة، بما يسهم في تسوية الأزمة عبر الحوار والدبلوماسية.


وشددت الخارجية السعودية على أهمية فتح قنوات التفاوض لتجنب عودة التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة، والعمل على التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الأزمة ويعزز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.


وجددت المملكة تأكيدها الدور المحوري لدول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك في ترسيخ أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، والتعاون مع مختلف الدول من أجل دعم السلام في المنطقة والعالم.