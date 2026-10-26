The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the visit by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, along with representatives of the countries of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense, to Tehran, is part of efforts aimed at de-escalating the current crisis and encouraging dialogue and diplomatic solutions.



The ministry stated in a statement today, Monday, that the visit aims to meet with senior Iranian officials, as part of the efforts of the countries of the agreement to contain the crisis and support the mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan.



The Kingdom expressed its hope that the parties involved in the crisis would respond positively and practically to the outcomes of the visit, and to the ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan, contributing to resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of opening channels for negotiation to avoid a return to military escalation in the region and to work towards reaching an agreement that ends the crisis and enhances regional and international security and stability.



The Kingdom reiterated its confirmation of the pivotal role of the countries of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense in establishing the security and stability of the region, and cooperating with various countries to support peace in the region and the world.