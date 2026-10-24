About 24 hours after the terrorist attack that targeted a church in the Karak Governorate in southern Jordan, the U.S. Embassy in Amman reported that it is closely monitoring the bloody attack on the Greek Orthodox church.



In a statement today, Saturday, it mentioned that "security measures have been tightened in shopping centers, foreign embassies, and other locations in Jordan following the attack" that occurred yesterday, Friday.



The Jordanian Public Security announced that seven people were killed and around 40 were injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at the church for a woman in the town of Hamoud.



Video footage from the scene of the attack showed about three gunmen getting out of a pickup truck and opening fire on mourners at the entrance of the church, before later approaching and targeting several people present at the site. They then fled, and their whereabouts are still unknown.



Authorities are still searching for the attackers, whom they described as "extremists," adding that it is too early to determine whether they have connections to known groups inside or outside Jordan.



The attack has sparked a clear wave of condemnation both within Jordan and abroad, while Jordan's King Abdullah pledged to respond with an iron fist.



This incident marks the first time a terrorist attack has targeted a "religious component" in the country, although the Karak Castle was previously attacked 10 years ago by ISIS, resulting in the deaths of Jordanians and a Western tourist, in addition to security personnel.