بعد نحو 24 ساعة من الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف كنيسة في محافظة الكرك جنوب الأردن، أفادت السفارة الأمريكية في عمان أنها تراقب عن كثب الهجوم الدامي على الكنيسة الأرثوذكسية اليونانية.


وذكرت في بيان، اليوم السبت، أنه «تم تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية في مراكز التسوق والسفارات الأجنبية ومواقع أخرى في الأردن بعد الهجوم» الذي وقع أمس الجمعة.


وكان الأمن العام الأردني أعلن أن سبعة أشخاص قتلوا وأصيب نحو 40 عندما فتح مسلحون النار خلال جنازة بالكنيسة لإحدى النساء في بلدة حمود.


فأظهرت مقاطع مصورة من موقع الاعتداء نحو ثلاثة مسلحين نزلوا من سيارة «بيك أب»، وراحوا يطلقون النار على المشيعين عند مدخل الكنيسة، قبل أن يقتربوا لاحقاً مستهدفين عدداً من الموجودين في المكان. ثم فروا دون أن يعرف حتى الآن مكان وجودهم.


وما زالت السلطات تبحث عن المهاجمين الذين وصفتهم بأنهم «متطرفون»، مضيفة أنه من السابق لأوانه تحديد ما إذا كانت لهم صلات بجماعات معروفة داخل الأردن أو خارجه.


وأثار الهجوم موجة استنكار واضحة سواء داخل الأردن أو في الخارج، بينما تعهد العاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله بالضرب بيد من حديد.


وتعد الحادثة الأولى التي يستهدف فيها هجوم إرهابي «مكوناً دينياً» في البلاد، رغم أنه سبق أن تعرضت قلعة الكرك قبل 10 سنوات لهجوم نفذه داعش، وأدى إلى مقتل أردنيين وسائحة غربية، فضلاً عن عناصر أمن.