تتصاعد الاحتجاجات في عدد من الدول الأوروبية على خلفية غلاء المعيشة وأزمة السكن وتراجع الخدمات العامة، فيما تحولت بعض المظاهرات إلى مواجهات مع الشرطة وأعمال تخريب، ما وضع الحكومات أمام تحديات سياسية وأمنية واجتماعية متزايدة.


ورصدت صحف دولية موجة الغضب من زوايا متعددة، تراوحت بين إخفاقات التعامل الأمني مع الاحتجاجات، واتساع الضغوط الاقتصادية، وتراجع الثقة بالمؤسسات، وسط مخاوف من استثمار القوى الشعبوية حالة الاستياء الشعبي.


فرنسا.. احتجاجات تتجاوز المطالب المعيشية


سلطت صحيفة «ليبراسيون» الفرنسية الضوء على ما وصفته بإخفاقات في إدارة احتجاجات 17 أكتوبر، مشيرة إلى أن المشاركة تجاوزت توقعات السلطات، مع تقديرات تراوحت بين 500 ألف و800 ألف متظاهر في أنحاء البلاد. ورغم الطابع السلمي لغالبية المسيرات، شهدت مدن عدة أعمال نهب وتخريب وحرائق، ما أثار انتقادات بشأن خطط انتشار الشرطة واستخدام الغاز المسيل للدموع وقدرة الأجهزة الأمنية على احتواء المواجهات. من جانبها، ركزت صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية على جذور الحراك، موضحة أن الاحتجاجات بدأت في سبتمبر الماضي على خلفية نقص الموارد في المدارس، قبل أن تتسع لتشمل الغضب من ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتراجع الخدمات الاجتماعية. وحذرت صحيفة «آي بيبر» البريطانية من أن استمرار الضغوط على القدرة الشرائية وارتفاع أسعار الغذاء والإيجارات والطاقة قد يمنح القوى الشعبوية مساحة أكبر، خصوصاً مع اقتراب الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية عام 2027.


إيطاليا.. مواجهات في ميلانو


وفي إيطاليا، أفادت صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية بتحول مسيرة في ميلانو من تجمع سلمي إلى مواجهات، بعدما ألقى ملثمون الحجارة وأضرموا النار في حواجز مؤقتة، فيما استخدمت الشرطة خراطيم المياه والغاز المسيل للدموع لتفريق الحشود. وأشارت التقارير إلى إصابة أفراد من الشرطة واحتجاز نحو 50 متظاهراً. وأدانت رئيسة الوزراء جورجا ميلوني أعمال العنف، مؤكدة أن حق التظاهر لا يبرر الاعتداء على قوات الأمن أو إلحاق الأضرار بالممتلكات، فيما أقر رئيس بلدية ميلانو بمشروعية بعض دوافع الاحتجاج، مع رفض أعمال التخريب.


البرتغال.. أزمة السكن في الواجهة


وفي البرتغال، تركزت الاحتجاجات على ارتفاع الإيجارات وتكاليف المعيشة، إذ أقام محتجون خياماً في ساحة روسيو وسط لشبونة، بالتزامن مع تحركات للمطالبة بتحسين الأجور والمعاشات والخدمات العامة. وذكرت وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية أن أسعار المساكن في البلاد ارتفعت بنسبة 124% بين عامي 2015 و2024، وفق البيانات الرسمية، ما زاد الأعباء على الشباب والأسر محدودة الدخل، خصوصاً في لشبونة.


ألبانيا.. الغضب يمتد إلى الفساد والحكم


وفي ألبانيا، رصدت صحيفة «لوفيغارو» الفرنسية تصاعد الاحتجاجات ضد حكومة رئيس الوزراء إيدي راما، مع اتساع المطالب لتشمل مكافحة الفساد، وارتفاع الإيجارات وتكاليف التعليم، وتحسين فرص العمل. وشهدت الاحتجاجات مواجهات بين متظاهرين والشرطة، فيما رفض راما الاستقالة واتهم أطرافاً خارجية بمحاولة عرقلة مسار بلاده نحو الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي. وأشارت «الغارديان» إلى أن التحركات تأتي امتداداً لاعتراضات سابقة على مشروع سياحي مثير للجدل.


بلجيكا.. استعدادات أمنية لمواجهة الشغب


وفي بلجيكا، أفادت صحيفة «براسلز تايمز» بمناقشات بين وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية بشأن إنشاء قوة احتياط من عناصر الشرطة المدربين عسكرياً، لتعزيز الاستجابة لأعمال الشغب وحماية مواقع محددة. وتعكس المناقشات مخاوف متزايدة من تصاعد الاضطرابات، كما تفتح نقاشاً حول حدود الاستعانة بالمؤسسات العسكرية لدعم الشرطة.


وتكشف هذه التحركات، رغم اختلاف أسبابها وسياقاتها، عن ضغوط مشتركة تتعلق بالقدرة الشرائية والسكن والخدمات العامة والثقة السياسية. وبينما تسعى الحكومات إلى ضبط الأمن ومحاسبة المتورطين في العنف، يبقى احتواء أسباب الغضب الاجتماعي تحدياً أساسياً لتجنب اتساع الاضطرابات وتداعياتها السياسية.