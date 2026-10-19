Protests are escalating in several European countries against the backdrop of rising living costs, a housing crisis, and declining public services, with some demonstrations turning into clashes with police and acts of vandalism, placing governments in the face of increasing political, security, and social challenges.



International newspapers have reported on the wave of anger from various angles, ranging from failures in the security response to protests, to growing economic pressures, and declining trust in institutions, amid fears that populist forces may exploit public discontent.



France.. Protests Go Beyond Living Demands



The French newspaper "Libération" highlighted what it described as failures in managing the protests on October 17, noting that participation exceeded government expectations, with estimates ranging between 500,000 and 800,000 demonstrators across the country. Despite the peaceful nature of most marches, several cities witnessed looting, vandalism, and fires, raising criticisms regarding police deployment plans, the use of tear gas, and the security forces' ability to contain the clashes. Meanwhile, the British newspaper "Independent" focused on the roots of the movement, explaining that the protests began last September due to resource shortages in schools, before expanding to include anger over rising living costs and declining social services. The British newspaper "i Paper" warned that continued pressures on purchasing power and rising food, rent, and energy prices could provide populist forces with more space, especially with the upcoming French presidential elections in 2027.



Italy.. Clashes in Milan



In Italy, the British newspaper "The Guardian" reported that a march in Milan turned from a peaceful gathering into clashes after masked individuals threw stones and set temporary barriers on fire, while police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Reports indicated injuries among police officers and the detention of about 50 demonstrators. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, asserting that the right to protest does not justify attacks on security forces or damage to property, while the Mayor of Milan acknowledged the legitimacy of some protest motives, rejecting acts of vandalism.



Portugal.. Housing Crisis in the Spotlight



In Portugal, protests focused on rising rents and living costs, with demonstrators setting up tents in Rossio Square in central Lisbon, coinciding with movements demanding better wages, pensions, and public services. The French press agency reported that housing prices in the country increased by 124% between 2015 and 2024, according to official data, which has increased the burden on young people and low-income families, especially in Lisbon.



Albania.. Anger Extends to Corruption and Governance



In Albania, the French newspaper "Le Figaro" noted the escalation of protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama's government, with demands expanding to include anti-corruption efforts, rising rents, and education costs, as well as improving job opportunities. The protests witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police, while Rama refused to resign and accused external parties of attempting to obstruct his country's path to joining the European Union. "The Guardian" pointed out that these movements are an extension of previous objections to a controversial tourism project.



Belgium.. Security Preparations to Face Riots



In Belgium, the newspaper "Brussels Times" reported discussions between the Ministries of Defense and Interior regarding the establishment of a reserve force of military-trained police officers to enhance the response to riots and protect specific sites. The discussions reflect growing concerns about escalating unrest and open a debate about the limits of using military institutions to support the police.



These movements, despite their differing causes and contexts, reveal common pressures related to purchasing power, housing, public services, and political trust. While governments strive to maintain security and hold those involved in violence accountable, addressing the root causes of social anger remains a fundamental challenge to avoid the widening of unrest and its political repercussions.