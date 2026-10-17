كشف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي تفاصيل تتعلق بالفترة التي أعقبت تسليم السلطة إلى الرئيس الراحل محمد مرسي، متحدثًا عن طلبات مالية قال إن القوات المسلحة تلقتها لتوفير الوقود للدولة، بالتزامن مع طرح خطة لإعداد كوادر جديدة مؤهلة لتولي المسؤوليات القيادية في مصر، قبل نحو 40 إلى 43 شهرًا من نهاية فترة رئاسته، وفقًا للتقديرات التي أوردها خلال كلمته.

وأكد السيسي أن مصر قادرة على إعداد شخصيات تتفوق عليه في تحمل المسؤولية، مشددًا على ضرورة وضع معايير واضحة لاختيار القيادات، وعدم إسناد مسؤولية إدارة الدولة إلى أشخاص غير مؤهلين، أو الاكتفاء بقدرتهم على إلقاء الكلمات والخطابات بصورة منظمة.

وجاءت التصريحات خلال حفل تخريج الدفعة الأولى من الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين والشخصيات العامة.

السيسي يكشف تفاصيل طلبات مالية خلال عهد مرسي

وتطرق الرئيس المصري إلى الفترة التي أعقبت تسليم السلطة إلى محمد مرسي، قائلًا إن مرسي طلب من القوات المسلحة ملياري دولار لتوفير الوقود للدولة، ثم طلب ملياري دولار إضافيين بعد يومين.

وأضاف السيسي، في معرض حديثه عن تلك الفترة، أن تكرار طلب المبالغ المالية الكبيرة لا يعني أن الدولة تستطيع توفير الأموال بلا حدود، مستنكرًا ما وصفه بضرورة التعامل مع الموارد المالية للدولة وفقًا لإمكاناتها الفعلية.

وفي سياق متصل، أشار الرئيس إلى أن الدولة كانت تحتاج إلى 80 مليار جنيه في عام 2011، مستشهدًا بحجم الحاجات المالية التي واجهتها البلاد في تلك المرحلة.

السيسي: مصر قادرة على إنتاج من هو أفضل مني 100 مرة

وشدد السيسي على أن مصر تمتلك الكفاءات القادرة على تولي المسؤوليات القيادية، قائلًا: «مصر مش عقيمة لتنتج واحد أحسن مني مية مرة ويتحمل المسؤولية».

وأضاف أن إعداد القيادات الجديدة يتطلب دعمًا من الشعب المصري، مؤكدًا أنه لن يُسمح، بحسب تعبيره، بإسناد مسؤولية البلاد إلى أشخاص وصفهم بأنهم مغرضون أو خائنون أو مجرمون، أو غير مؤهلين لتحمل أعباء الحكم.

وقال الرئيس إن مجرد القدرة على ترتيب الكلمات والتحدث بصورة جيدة لا تكفي لتولي قيادة الدولة، مشددًا على أهمية امتلاك الخبرة والكفاءة والقدرة على فهم مؤسسات الدولة والحفاظ عليها.

وأضاف أن من عملوا ست سنوات أو أكثر داخل الوزارات اكتسبوا خبرات يمكن أن تؤهلهم لتحمل مسؤوليات أكبر، معتبرًا أن إدارة الدولة لا ينبغي أن تكون مجالًا للتجربة على حساب مستقبل البلاد.

خطة لإعداد قيادات جديدة خلال 30 شهرًا

وفي إطار حديثه عن إعداد الكوادر، أوضح السيسي أن هناك نحو 43 شهرًا متبقية، بحسب ما ذكره، لإعداد حملة الدكتوراه من الجامعات المصرية المرموقة أو الجامعات الأجنبية ذات المكانة العلمية، في سياق طرحه معايير تتعلق بتأهيل من يتولون المسؤوليات العامة.

وطلب الرئيس من رئيس البرلمان المصري، إلى جانب نخبة من المفكرين والسياسيين ووزيري التعليم العالي والعدل، تحمل مسؤولية إعداد صياغة قانون ينظم اختيار من تتوافر فيهم الشروط اللازمة لتولي المسؤولية.

كما تحدث عن اختيار أشخاص من بين الذين تلقوا دورات تدريبية في الأكاديمية العسكرية على مدى 30 شهرًا، بهدف تعليمهم طبيعة الدولة وسبل الحفاظ عليها، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الخطوة تمثل فرصة أمام الشعب المصري للاختيار من بين كوادر جرى إعدادها وتدريبها.

وقال السيسي مخاطبًا الحضور: «إذا كنتم تثقوا في، وأني أتحمل مسؤولية الحفاظ على الدولة وعلى مستقبلها، فكروا فيما أقوله».

السيسي: لا يليق بمصر أن تُدار بالمجاملات والأقارب

وفي معرض حديثه عن توقيت طرح هذه الأفكار، قال الرئيس إنه يتحدث عنها قبل نهاية فترة رئاسته بنحو 40 شهرًا، حتى لا يتهمه أحد بأنه يعمل على تجهيز أحد أفراد أسرته أو أقاربه لتولي المسؤولية.

وأضاف أن الدولة المصرية كبيرة، ولا يليق بها أن تكون عملية إعداد القيادات أو اختيار المسؤولين قائمة على اعتبارات القرابة أو المجاملة.

وأكد السيسي أن الهدف من طرح الخطة هو ضمان وجود أشخاص مؤهلين قادرين على تحمل المسؤولية، والحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة واستقرارها، مع إتاحة الفرصة أمام المواطنين للاختيار من بين الكفاءات التي تستوفي الشروط المطلوبة.