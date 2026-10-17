The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi revealed details regarding the period following the transfer of power to the late President Mohamed Morsi, speaking about financial requests that he said the armed forces received to provide fuel for the state, coinciding with the proposal of a plan to prepare new qualified cadres to take on leadership responsibilities in Egypt, about 40 to 43 months before the end of his presidential term, according to the estimates he mentioned during his speech.

El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is capable of preparing individuals who surpass him in bearing responsibility, emphasizing the necessity of establishing clear criteria for selecting leaders, and not assigning the management of the state to unqualified individuals, or merely relying on their ability to deliver organized speeches.

The statements came during the graduation ceremony of the first batch from the Egyptian Military Academy, attended by several officials and public figures.

El-Sisi reveals details of financial requests during Morsi's era

The Egyptian President addressed the period following the transfer of power to Mohamed Morsi, stating that Morsi requested $2 billion from the armed forces to provide fuel for the state, and then requested an additional $2 billion two days later.

El-Sisi added, in the context of discussing that period, that the repeated requests for large sums of money do not mean that the state can provide funds without limits, criticizing what he described as the necessity of managing the state's financial resources according to its actual capabilities.

In a related context, the president noted that the state needed 80 billion Egyptian pounds in 2011, citing the financial needs that the country faced at that stage.

El-Sisi: Egypt is capable of producing someone better than me 100 times

El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt possesses the competencies capable of taking on leadership responsibilities, saying: "Egypt is not barren to produce someone better than me a hundred times who can bear responsibility."

He added that preparing new leaders requires support from the Egyptian people, affirming that, as he put it, responsibility for the country will not be entrusted to individuals he described as malicious, traitorous, or criminal, or unqualified to bear the burdens of governance.

The president stated that merely being able to arrange words and speak well is not enough to lead the state, stressing the importance of having experience, competence, and the ability to understand and maintain state institutions.

He added that those who have worked for six years or more within ministries have gained experiences that can qualify them for greater responsibilities, considering that managing the state should not be a field for experimentation at the expense of the country's future.

A plan to prepare new leaders within 30 months

In the context of discussing the preparation of cadres, El-Sisi clarified that there are about 43 months remaining, as he mentioned, to prepare doctoral candidates from prestigious Egyptian universities or foreign universities of scientific standing, in the context of proposing criteria related to qualifying those who take on public responsibilities.

The president requested that the Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament, along with a group of thinkers, politicians, and the Ministers of Higher Education and Justice, take responsibility for drafting a law that regulates the selection of those who meet the necessary conditions to assume responsibility.

He also spoke about selecting individuals from among those who received training courses at the Military Academy over a period of 30 months, aiming to teach them the nature of the state and ways to maintain it, noting that this step represents an opportunity for the Egyptian people to choose from among the cadres that have been prepared and trained.

El-Sisi addressed the attendees, saying: "If you trust me, and I bear the responsibility of preserving the state and its future, think about what I am saying."

El-Sisi: It is not befitting for Egypt to be managed by favoritism and relatives

In discussing the timing of presenting these ideas, the president stated that he is talking about them about 40 months before the end of his presidential term, so that no one accuses him of preparing a family member or relative to assume responsibility.

He added that the Egyptian state is large, and it is not appropriate for the process of preparing leaders or selecting officials to be based on considerations of kinship or favoritism.

El-Sisi confirmed that the goal of presenting the plan is to ensure the presence of qualified individuals capable of bearing responsibility, preserving state institutions, and maintaining stability, while providing citizens with the opportunity to choose from among the competencies that meet the required criteria.