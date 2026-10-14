بعد تفتيش منزلها في واشنطن، أصدر محققون فيدراليون مذكرات استدعاء بحق عدد من أقارب النائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر ذات الأصول الصومالية، في إطار تحقيق يبحث في احتمال وجود احتيال وتصريحات كاذبة في وثائق الهجرة الخاصة بعائلتها إلى الولايات المتحدة.


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن سهراء نور شقيقة إلهان، تلقت مذكرة استدعاء إلى جانب شخص آخر على الأقل من محيط عائلتها. وجاءت الخطوة بعد يوم من تفتيش عناصر وزارة الأمن الداخلي منزل عمر في واشنطن، ونقلهم صناديق تحتوي على وثائق. ويركز التحقيق جزئياً على احتمال أن يكون والد عمر الراحل نور عمر محمد، أدلى بمعلومات كاذبة أو أغفل بيانات في استمارات الهجرة قبل حصوله على الجنسية الأمريكية. ولم تكشف السلطات عن تفاصيل الأدلة التي تستند إليها التحقيقات، بينما لم تسفر تحقيقات سابقة بشأن ملف هجرة النائبة، امتدت لأكثر من عقد، عن توجيه اتهامات.


وتأتي هذه الإجراءات قبل أسابيع قليلة من انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس، وبعد انتقادات متكررة وجهها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى النائبة الديمقراطية، التي نفت مراراً ارتكاب أي مخالفات تتعلق بالهجرة.


وانتقدت عمر، الإثنين، تفتيش السلطات الفيدرالية منزلها، واعتبرت العملية محاولة من إدارة ترمب لترهيب خصومها السياسيين. وقالت في منشور على منصة «إكس» إن العملية محاولة لاستهداف الخصوم السياسيين وتسخير أجهزة إنفاذ القانون الفيدرالية ضدهم. وقال ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال»، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إن إلهان عمر ارتكبت "احتيالاً"، وأضاف: "أمريكا تريد إجابات. نحن نريدها الآن". وأضاف نائبه جي دي فانس في بيان، أنه لم يكن على علم مسبقاً بتفتيش منزل عمر.