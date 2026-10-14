After searching her home in Washington, federal investigators issued subpoenas to several relatives of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who has Somali roots, as part of an investigation into potential fraud and false statements in her family's immigration documents to the United States.



The New York Times reported, citing informed sources, that Sahra Noor, Ilhan's sister, received a subpoena along with at least one other person from her family circle. This step came a day after Department of Homeland Security officials searched Omar's home in Washington and removed boxes containing documents. The investigation partly focuses on the possibility that Omar's late father, Noor Omar Mohamed, provided false information or omitted data on immigration forms before obtaining U.S. citizenship. Authorities have not disclosed details of the evidence on which the investigations are based, while previous investigations regarding the representative's immigration file, which have lasted over a decade, did not result in any charges.



These actions come just a few weeks before the midterm elections for Congress and after repeated criticisms directed at the Democratic representative by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to immigration.



On Monday, Omar criticized the federal authorities' search of her home, considering the operation an attempt by the Trump administration to intimidate her political opponents. She stated in a post on the platform X that the operation is an attempt to target political opponents and weaponize federal law enforcement against them. Trump said on his platform Truth Social yesterday (Tuesday) that Ilhan Omar committed "fraud," adding, "America wants answers. We want them now." His deputy, J.D. Vance, stated in a statement that he was not previously aware of the search of Omar's home.