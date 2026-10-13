اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الحوثيين بالسعي إلى رفع أسعار النفط، على الأرجح قبل الانتخابات الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن ذلك أمر غير مقبول.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «يتصرف الحوثيون بشكل سيئ للغاية»، مضيفاً: «كنت أعتقد أنهم تعلموا درسهم قبل عام، عندما قصفناهم بشدة، ثم أوقفنا القصف بناءً على طلبهم».
وتابع: «لقد ظلوا صامتين لفترة طويلة، لكنهم ظهروا مجدداً الآن، على الأرجح بإيعاز من إيران، التي تُعد دولة فاشلة، لا تمتلك بحرية ولا سلاحاً جوياً، وتعاني أسوأ اقتصاد في العالم، ويبلغ معدل التضخم فيها 301%».
وأشار ترمب إلى أن الحوثيين استهدفوا السعودية بطريقة سيئة للغاية، ويحاولون عمداً رفع أسعار النفط، على الأرجح قبل الانتخابات الأمريكية، واصفاً ذلك بأنه أمر غير مقبول.
وشدد بالقول: «ينبغي لأحد أن يوضح لهم أنني لا أخوض الانتخابات، فقد فزت بها بالفعل بفارق ساحق، لكنني سأكون موجوداً بعد الانتخابات، ولن أنسى ذلك أبداً!».
U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Houthis today (Tuesday) of trying to raise oil prices, likely before the U.S. elections, asserting that this is unacceptable.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "The Houthis are behaving very badly," adding: "I thought they had learned their lesson a year ago when we hit them hard, then we stopped the bombing at their request."
He continued: "They have been silent for a long time, but they have resurfaced now, likely at the behest of Iran, which is a failed state, lacking a navy and an air force, and suffering from the worst economy in the world, with an inflation rate of 301%."
Trump pointed out that the Houthis have targeted Saudi Arabia in a very bad way, and are deliberately trying to raise oil prices, likely before the U.S. elections, describing this as unacceptable.
He emphasized by saying: "Someone should make it clear to them that I am not running for office; I already won by a landslide, but I will be here after the elections, and I will never forget this!"