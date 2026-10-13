U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Houthis today (Tuesday) of trying to raise oil prices, likely before the U.S. elections, asserting that this is unacceptable.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "The Houthis are behaving very badly," adding: "I thought they had learned their lesson a year ago when we hit them hard, then we stopped the bombing at their request."



He continued: "They have been silent for a long time, but they have resurfaced now, likely at the behest of Iran, which is a failed state, lacking a navy and an air force, and suffering from the worst economy in the world, with an inflation rate of 301%."



Trump pointed out that the Houthis have targeted Saudi Arabia in a very bad way, and are deliberately trying to raise oil prices, likely before the U.S. elections, describing this as unacceptable.



He emphasized by saying: "Someone should make it clear to them that I am not running for office; I already won by a landslide, but I will be here after the elections, and I will never forget this!"