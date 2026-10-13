اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الحوثيين بالسعي إلى رفع أسعار النفط، على الأرجح قبل الانتخابات الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن ذلك أمر غير مقبول.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «يتصرف الحوثيون بشكل سيئ للغاية»، مضيفاً: «كنت أعتقد أنهم تعلموا درسهم قبل عام، عندما قصفناهم بشدة، ثم أوقفنا القصف بناءً على طلبهم».


وتابع: «لقد ظلوا صامتين لفترة طويلة، لكنهم ظهروا مجدداً الآن، على الأرجح بإيعاز من إيران، التي تُعد دولة فاشلة، لا تمتلك بحرية ولا سلاحاً جوياً، وتعاني أسوأ اقتصاد في العالم، ويبلغ معدل التضخم فيها 301%».


وأشار ترمب إلى أن الحوثيين استهدفوا السعودية بطريقة سيئة للغاية، ويحاولون عمداً رفع أسعار النفط، على الأرجح قبل الانتخابات الأمريكية، واصفاً ذلك بأنه أمر غير مقبول.


وشدد بالقول: «ينبغي لأحد أن يوضح لهم أنني لا أخوض الانتخابات، فقد فزت بها بالفعل بفارق ساحق، لكنني سأكون موجوداً بعد الانتخابات، ولن أنسى ذلك أبداً!».