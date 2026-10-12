دعا وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، المجتمع الدولي خصوصاً مجلس الأمن والمنظمات المعنية بالطيران المدني، إلى اتخاذ خطوات عملية لمحاسبة المسؤولين عن هجمات مليشيا الحوثي على مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، والجهات المتورطة في دعمها، ومنع تكرارها.

وقال الإرياني في منشور عبر منصة "إكس"، اليوم (الإثنين): "حين تستهدف مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مطار الملك خالد بالرياض، ويسقط مدنيون أبرياء من جنسيات متعددة، فإننا لسنا أمام إنجاز عسكري، بل أمام اعتداء إرهابي على أرواح البشر وأمن الطيران المدني، يكشف مجدداً طبيعة هذه المليشيا واستهتارها بالقيم الإنسانية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية".

في غضون ذلك، نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية 1732 ضربة جوية ومدفعية ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن"، استهدفت مواقع دفاعية ومراكز قيادة وسيطرة ومخازن أسلحة وذخائر وآليات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي.

وأوضحت القوات المسلحة في بيان أن العمليات أسفرت عن تحييد أكثر من 900 عنصر من المليشيات، وتدمير أو تعطيل 287 آلية ومعدة عسكرية، إضافة لاستهداف مواقع عسكرية عالية القيمة في العمق، وقطع التعزيزات والإمدادات بالتزامن مع التقدم الميداني واختراق التحصينات الدفاعية للحوثيين.

من جهته، وصف رئيس مجلس الوزراء اليمني شائع الزنداني سيطرة القوات المسلحة اليمنية على باب المندب بأنها نقطة تحول إستراتيجية في الحرب ضد ميليشيا الحوثي، وشدد الزنداني على أن العملية العسكرية "فجر اليمن" تهدف إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء سيطرة الميليشيا.

وقال إن مليشيا الحوثي نقلت المعركة إلى المدنيين والمطارات والمنشآت المدنية بعدما أربكتها الهزائم في الميدان، مشدداً على أن ذلك نهج عدواني يستهدف اليمن والمملكة ويهدد أمن المنطقة.