The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, called on the international community, especially the Security Council and organizations concerned with civil aviation, to take practical steps to hold accountable those responsible for the Houthi militia's attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and the parties involved in supporting them, to prevent their recurrence.

Al-Eryani stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Monday): "When the terrorist Houthi militia targets King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, and innocent civilians of multiple nationalities are killed, we are not facing a military achievement, but rather a terrorist assault on human lives and the safety of civil aviation, which once again reveals the nature of this militia and its disregard for human values and international laws and norms."

Meanwhile, the Yemeni armed forces carried out 1,732 air and artillery strikes as part of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," targeting defensive positions, command and control centers, and warehouses of weapons, ammunition, and military vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia.

The armed forces clarified in a statement that the operations resulted in neutralizing more than 900 militia elements, and destroying or disabling 287 military vehicles and equipment, in addition to targeting high-value military sites deep within, and cutting off reinforcements and supplies concurrently with field advances and breaching the Houthi defensive fortifications.

For his part, the Yemeni Prime Minister, Shaea Al-Zandani, described the Yemeni armed forces' control over Bab al-Mandab as a strategic turning point in the war against the Houthi militia, emphasizing that the military operation "Dawn of Yemen" aims to restore state institutions and end the militia's control.

He stated that the Houthi militia has shifted the battle to civilians, airports, and civilian facilities after being confused by defeats on the battlefield, stressing that this is an aggressive approach targeting Yemen and the Kingdom and threatening the security of the region.