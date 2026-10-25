قدمت المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية العديد من البرامج والمشاريع الإنسانية والإغاثية الموجهة لفئة الأيتام ورعايتهم في كافة أنحاء العالم، حيث اختتم المركز خلال الفترة من (1) مايو 2025م وحتى (10) يونيو 2026م مشروعاً لرعاية الأيتام والتمكين الاقتصادي في المناطق المتضررة من الزلزال في شمال غرب الجمهورية العربية السورية.

وتضمن المشروع تقديم كفالات نقدية لدعم (1,000) طفل يتيم في بلدة جنديرس بمدينة عفرين في محافظة حلب، بقيمة (50) دولاراً أمريكياً لكل طفل شهرياً؛ بغية الإسهام في تعزيز صمود الأيتام في مواجهة التحديات اليومية الماثلة أمامهم، إلى جانب تنفيذ برامج لتمكين (400) امرأة من أمهات الأيتام اقتصادياً عبر تقديم منح عينية وتدريبات وتوزيع حقائب المهنة في مجالات التصنيع الغذائي، والخياطة، وتصميم الأزياء، وإعداد الحلويات والمعجنات، والتسويق الإلكتروني؛ بهدف تمكين المستفيدات من إطلاق مشاريع مدرة للدخل تتناسب مع ظروفهن وقدراتهن، وتعزز استقرارهن الاقتصادي وقدرتهن على الاندماج والمنافسة في السوق المحلي.

ويأتي ذلك إيماناً من المملكة العربية السعودية بواجباتها الإنسانية لكافة فئات المجتمع، حيث يسعى مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة إلى احتضان فئة الأيتام في سوريا وتأمين سبل العيش الكريم لهم.