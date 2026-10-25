The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has launched numerous humanitarian and relief programs and projects aimed at orphans and their care worldwide. The center concluded a project for orphan care and economic empowerment in the earthquake-affected areas of northwestern Arab Republic of Syria during the period from May 1, 2025, to June 10, 2026.

The project included providing cash sponsorships to support 1,000 orphaned children in the town of Jindires in the city of Afrin, Aleppo Governorate, at a value of $50 per child per month; aiming to contribute to enhancing the resilience of orphans in the face of the daily challenges they encounter. Additionally, programs were implemented to economically empower 400 women, the mothers of orphans, through the provision of in-kind grants, training, and the distribution of vocational kits in the fields of food manufacturing, sewing, fashion design, pastry and bakery preparation, and e-marketing; with the goal of enabling the beneficiaries to launch income-generating projects that suit their circumstances and abilities, thereby enhancing their economic stability and capacity to integrate and compete in the local market.

This initiative reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's belief in its humanitarian responsibilities towards all segments of society, as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center seeks to embrace the orphaned population in Syria and secure dignified livelihoods for them.