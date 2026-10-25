وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (500) حقيبة إيوائية على العائدين والمتضررين في محلية ربك بولاية النيل الأبيض في جمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (3.542) فرداً، ضمن مشروع مبادرة «مدد» بالسودان للعام 2026م.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية المقدمة من المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (500) shelter bags yesterday to returnees and affected individuals in the locality of Rabak in the White Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting (3,542) individuals, as part of the "Mudad" initiative project in Sudan for the year 2026.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.