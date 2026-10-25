وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (500) حقيبة إيوائية على العائدين والمتضررين في محلية ربك بولاية النيل الأبيض في جمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (3.542) فرداً، ضمن مشروع مبادرة «مدد» بالسودان للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية المقدمة من المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها.