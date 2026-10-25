The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (500) shelter bags yesterday to returnees and affected individuals in the locality of Rabak in the White Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting (3,542) individuals, as part of the "Mudad" initiative project in Sudan for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.