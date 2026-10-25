ضخ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول المياه الصالحة للشرب ويوزع (300) وعاء لحفظ الماء على النازحين في مخيم الفردوس (2) بمديرية البريقة في محافظة عدن بالجمهورية اليمنية، استفاد منها (2,170) فردًا بواقع (310) أسر، وذلك ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الطارئة لتأمين مياه الشرب للنازحين في عدن.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع والبرامج الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لتعزيز مقومات الحياة وتوفير المياه الصالحة للشرب ودعم صمود السكان وتهيئة الظروف الملائمة للتعافي في اليمن.