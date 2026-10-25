ضخ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول المياه الصالحة للشرب ويوزع (300) وعاء لحفظ الماء على النازحين في مخيم الفردوس (2) بمديرية البريقة في محافظة عدن بالجمهورية اليمنية، استفاد منها (2,170) فردًا بواقع (310) أسر، وذلك ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الطارئة لتأمين مياه الشرب للنازحين في عدن.
وتأتي هذه المشاريع والبرامج الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، لتعزيز مقومات الحياة وتوفير المياه الصالحة للشرب ودعم صمود السكان وتهيئة الظروف الملائمة للتعافي في اليمن.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center provided drinking water and distributed (300) water storage containers to displaced individuals in Al-Firdaws Camp (2) in the Buraiqa District of Aden Governorate in the Republic of Yemen, benefiting (2,170) individuals, comprising (310) families, as part of the emergency response project to secure drinking water for the displaced in Aden.
These humanitarian and relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Relief Center, aim to enhance the living conditions, provide safe drinking water, support the resilience of the population, and create suitable conditions for recovery in Yemen.