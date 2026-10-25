The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center provided drinking water and distributed (300) water storage containers to displaced individuals in Al-Firdaws Camp (2) in the Buraiqa District of Aden Governorate in the Republic of Yemen, benefiting (2,170) individuals, comprising (310) families, as part of the emergency response project to secure drinking water for the displaced in Aden.

These humanitarian and relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Relief Center, aim to enhance the living conditions, provide safe drinking water, support the resilience of the population, and create suitable conditions for recovery in Yemen.