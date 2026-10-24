زار أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ونائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (السبت)، المصاب الذي ما زال يتلقى العلاج جراء العدوان الغاشم الذي استهدف مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام.

ونقل أمير المنطقة الشرقية للمصاب تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله- وتمنياتهما له بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يمنّ الله عليه بالصحة والعافية.
واستمع إلى شرح عن الحالة الصحية للمصاب، وما يتلقاه من رعاية طبية، واطمأن على وضعه الصحي، متمنياً له الشفاء العاجل.
ودعا أمير المنطقة الشرقية الله عز وجل أن يديم على الوطن أمنه وأمانه، في ظل قيادته الرشيدة أيدها الله.