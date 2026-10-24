The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, visited today (Saturday) the injured individual who is still receiving treatment due to the brutal aggression that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The Prince of the Eastern Province conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect them - along with their wishes for a speedy recovery and that God grants him health and wellness.

He listened to an explanation about the injured person's health condition and the medical care he is receiving, and he assured himself of his health status, wishing him a swift recovery.

The Prince of the Eastern Province prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to maintain the security and safety of the nation under its wise leadership, may God support it.