The Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe caught attention with her latest appearance, in which she chose an ivory white dress that combined soft lace details with a striking feminine design, reflecting her bold style in fashion choices.

The dress featured a long silhouette and a high neckline, with long sleeves and embroidered lace details extending over the bodice and skirt. The sheer fabric highlighted the design's layers and interplays, while the embellished edges added a romantic touch to the look. The fitted waist of the dress defined her figure, achieving a balance between the softness of the lace and the flow of the silhouette.

Haifa Wehbe completed her look with pointed gold shoes adorned with shiny details, along with delicate jewelry and loose hair styled in soft waves. The makeup featured earthy tones and pink lipstick, maintaining color harmony and adding more elegance to the appearance.

The choice of ivory white stood out as a warmer alternative to bright white, while the lace gave the design a character that combined romance and classicism, in a look that relied on the richness of fabrics and details rather than excessive accessories.