لفتت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي الأنظار بإطلالتها الأخيرة، التي اختارت فيها فستاناً باللون الأبيض العاجي، جمع بين التفاصيل الدانتيلية الناعمة والتصميم الأنثوي اللافت، في تنسيق يعكس أسلوبها الجريء في اختيار الأزياء.
وجاء الفستان بقصة طويلة وياقة مرتفعة، مع أكمام طويلة وتفاصيل من الدانتيل المطرز امتدت على الجزء العلوي والتنورة، فيما أبرزت الخامة الشفافة تداخلات التصميم وطبقاته، وأضافت الحواف المزخرفة لمسة رومانسية إلى الإطلالة. كما حدد الجزء الأوسط من الفستان القوام، محققاً توازناً بين نعومة الدانتيل وانسيابية القصة.
وأكملت هيفاء وهبي إطلالتها بحذاء مدبب باللون الذهبي المرصع بالتفاصيل اللامعة، مع مجوهرات ناعمة وتسريحة شعر منسدلة بتموجات خفيفة، فيما جاء المكياج بظلال ترابية وأحمر شفاه وردي، ليحافظ على تناغم الألوان ويمنح الإطلالة مزيداً من الأناقة.
وبرز اختيار الأبيض العاجي بوصفه بديلاً أكثر دفئاً من الأبيض الناصع، فيما منح الدانتيل التصميم طابعاً يجمع بين الرومانسية والكلاسيكية، في إطلالة اعتمدت على ثراء الخامات والتفاصيل بدلاً من المبالغة في الإكسسوارات.