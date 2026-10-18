لفتت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي الأنظار بإطلالتها الأخيرة، التي اختارت فيها فستاناً باللون الأبيض العاجي، جمع بين التفاصيل الدانتيلية الناعمة والتصميم الأنثوي اللافت، في تنسيق يعكس أسلوبها الجريء في اختيار الأزياء.
وجاء الفستان بقصة طويلة وياقة مرتفعة، مع أكمام طويلة وتفاصيل من الدانتيل المطرز امتدت على الجزء العلوي والتنورة، فيما أبرزت الخامة الشفافة تداخلات التصميم وطبقاته، وأضافت الحواف المزخرفة لمسة رومانسية إلى الإطلالة. كما حدد الجزء الأوسط من الفستان القوام، محققاً توازناً بين نعومة الدانتيل وانسيابية القصة.
وأكملت هيفاء وهبي إطلالتها بحذاء مدبب باللون الذهبي المرصع بالتفاصيل اللامعة، مع مجوهرات ناعمة وتسريحة شعر منسدلة بتموجات خفيفة، فيما جاء المكياج بظلال ترابية وأحمر شفاه وردي، ليحافظ على تناغم الألوان ويمنح الإطلالة مزيداً من الأناقة.
وبرز اختيار الأبيض العاجي بوصفه بديلاً أكثر دفئاً من الأبيض الناصع، فيما منح الدانتيل التصميم طابعاً يجمع بين الرومانسية والكلاسيكية، في إطلالة اعتمدت على ثراء الخامات والتفاصيل بدلاً من المبالغة في الإكسسوارات.
هيفا وهبي تتألق بالأبيض العاجي في إطلالة تجمع بين الأنوثة والفخامة
لفتت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي الأنظار بإطلالتها الأخيرة، التي اختارت فيها فستاناً باللون الأبيض العاجي، جمع بين التفاصيل الدانتيلية الناعمة والتصميم الأنثوي اللافت، في تنسيق يعكس أسلوبها الجريء في اختيار الأزياء.
The Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe caught attention with her latest appearance, in which she chose an ivory white dress that combined soft lace details with a striking feminine design, reflecting her bold style in fashion choices.
The dress featured a long silhouette and a high neckline, with long sleeves and embroidered lace details extending over the bodice and skirt. The sheer fabric highlighted the design's layers and interplays, while the embellished edges added a romantic touch to the look. The fitted waist of the dress defined her figure, achieving a balance between the softness of the lace and the flow of the silhouette.
Haifa Wehbe completed her look with pointed gold shoes adorned with shiny details, along with delicate jewelry and loose hair styled in soft waves. The makeup featured earthy tones and pink lipstick, maintaining color harmony and adding more elegance to the appearance.
The choice of ivory white stood out as a warmer alternative to bright white, while the lace gave the design a character that combined romance and classicism, in a look that relied on the richness of fabrics and details rather than excessive accessories.