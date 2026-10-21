ارتفعت أسعار النفط في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة اليوم (الأربعاء)، وسط تقلبات تشهدها أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مع استمرار متابعة المستثمرين لمستويات العرض والطلب.
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت إلى 109.64 دولارات للبرميل، مواصلةً تداولها فوق مستوى 109 دولارات، فيما تترقب الأسواق اتجاه الأسعار خلال الجلسات القادمة.
وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل استمرار حالة التذبذب في أسواق النفط العالمية، مع متابعة المتعاملين لتطورات المعروض العالمي ومستويات المخزونات والطلب على الخام خلال الفترة القادمة.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading today (Wednesday), amid fluctuations in global energy markets, as investors continue to monitor supply and demand levels.
Brent crude futures climbed to $109.64 per barrel, continuing to trade above the $109 level, while markets await the direction of prices in the upcoming sessions.
These movements come amid ongoing volatility in global oil markets, with traders tracking developments in global supply, inventory levels, and demand for crude in the coming period.