Oil prices rose in early Asian trading today (Wednesday), amid fluctuations in global energy markets, as investors continue to monitor supply and demand levels.

Brent crude futures climbed to $109.64 per barrel, continuing to trade above the $109 level, while markets await the direction of prices in the upcoming sessions.

These movements come amid ongoing volatility in global oil markets, with traders tracking developments in global supply, inventory levels, and demand for crude in the coming period.