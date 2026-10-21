ارتفعت أسعار النفط في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة اليوم (الأربعاء)، وسط تقلبات تشهدها أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مع استمرار متابعة المستثمرين لمستويات العرض والطلب.

وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت إلى 109.64 دولارات للبرميل، مواصلةً تداولها فوق مستوى 109 دولارات، فيما تترقب الأسواق اتجاه الأسعار خلال الجلسات القادمة.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل استمرار حالة التذبذب في أسواق النفط العالمية، مع متابعة المتعاملين لتطورات المعروض العالمي ومستويات المخزونات والطلب على الخام خلال الفترة القادمة.