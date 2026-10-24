ثمن الرئيس التنفيذي لجمعية الثقافة والفنون خالد الباز، لزملائه في جمعية الثقافة والفنون؛ إسهامهم الفاعل في الحالة الثقافية؛ بمناسبة تصدر الجمعية تقرير الحالة الثقافية 2025، بواقع 315 برنامجاً تدريبياً، و 137 معرضاً فنياً، إلى جانب إسهاماتها في الإنتاج المسرحي والفنون الأدائية، ما عزز حضورها في المؤشرات الثقافية الوطنية.
وجيّر الباز المنجزات إلى 16 فرعاً في مختلف مناطق المملكة، مؤكداً أن الجمعية العربية السعودية للثقافة والفنون كرست خلال عام 2025م حضورها الريادي في تنمية المشهد الثقافي الوطني، لترفد مكانتها بوصفها إحدى أبرز المؤسسات الثقافية غير الربحية؛ إسهاماً في تحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة ورؤية السعودية 2030.
ولفت إلى أن تقرير الحالة الثقافية الصادر عن وزارة الثقافة أنصف الجمعية رغم محدودية الموارد والإمكانات، ما يؤكد كفاءة الجمعية وعمق أثرها المجتمعي، وقدرتها على تحويل الإمكانات المحدودة إلى منجزات وطنية ملموسة.

وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان

وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان

وجدد الباز امتنانه لوزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، على دعمه للقطاع الثقافي غير الربحي، وحرصه على تمكين المؤسسات الثقافية وتعزيز أثرها الوطني.

عبدالعزيز السماعيل

عبدالعزيز السماعيل

مشيداً بدعم رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الثقافة والفنون والأعضاء، ومديري فروع الجمعية ومنسوبيها على جهودهم المخلصة وفرق عملهم وفريق الإدارة التنفيذية. كون ما تحقق من منجزات هو ثمرة تكامل هذه الجهود، وإيمان الجميع برسالة الجمعية ودورها في خدمة الثقافة والفنون وتمكين المواهب والممارسين، مشيراً إلى أن جمعية الثقافة والفنون لا تواكب التحول الثقافي فحسب بل تسهم في صناعته؛ وتمكينها مالياً ومؤسسياً يمثل استثماراً مباشراً في تعظيم الأثر الثقافي الوطني واستدامته.

يذكر أن تقرير الحالة الثقافية الصادر عن وزارة الثقافة تناول هذا العام موقع الثقافة في رؤية السعودية 2030 وبرامجها ومستهدفاتها، التي تمثل مظلة للإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة بركائزها الثلاث: الثقافة نمط حياة، والثقافة من أجل النمو الاقتصادي، والثقافة من أجل تعزيز مكانة المملكة دولياً، إضافة إلى مراجعة شاملة لما أنجز في قطاعات الثقافة الـ 16، والمجالات الإبداعية المرتبطة بها، وما رافق هذه الإنجازات من تحولات مؤسساتية، وإجراءات تنظيمية على مدى عشرة أعوام، مستعرضاً التحديات التي تواجه العمل الثقافي عموماً؛ لتخطيها، والوصول إلى أولويات المرحلة القادمة بسلاسة أكثر.
وقدم التقرير رصداً يغطي قطاعات الثقافة عبر عدد من المؤشرات في كل فصل من فصوله الخمسة الثابتة؛ إذ رصد فصل "الإدارة والصون" جهود حوكمة القطاع الثقافي ودعمه وتمكينه، إضافة إلى حماية عناصر التراث الثقافي وصونها، والجهود المبذولة في خدمة اللغة العربية، في حين يوثق فصل "الإبداع والإنتاج الثقافي" مستويات نمو الإنتاج الأدبي، والسمعي، والبصري، والمسرحي، والفني، ويستعرض أبرز الجوائز المحلية والدولية بوصفها مؤشراً على التميز والإبداع.
وتضمن فصل "المعارف والمهارات" برامج التعليم والتدريب الثقافي، وتنمية القدرات البشرية. في حين يقدم فصل "المشاركة الثقافية" قراءة في حالة المشاركة الثقافية في المملكة، استناداً إلى مخرجات مسح المشاركة الثقافية، ويرصد نشاط المنظمات غير الربحية وأندية الهواة. ثم فصل "الاقتصاد الإبداعي" الذي يستعرض الإسهام الاقتصادي للثقافة عبر مؤشرات المهن الثقافية، والإنفاق والإيرادات، ومحددات الطلب على المنتجات، والخدمات الثقافية، إضافة إلى أربعة ملاحق، أضيف إليها هذا العام ملحق خامس بعنوان: "ملحق المناطق"؛ يستعرض أبرز المؤشرات الواردة في فصول التقرير لكل منطقة من مناطق المملكة على حدة.
واعتمدت فصول التقرير في بناء المؤشرات على البيانات المركزية لدى المنظومة الثقافية، والجهات الحكومية والخاصة ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب تنفيذ مسح للمشاركة الثقافية اعتماداً على المعايير المرجعية لمنظمة اليونسكو لضمان اتساق النتائج مع طرائق القياس العالمية، وتنظيم جلسات للنقاش البؤري بمشاركة مجموعة من الخبراء والباحثين والأكاديميين، التي تتمثل أهميتها فيما توفره من إضاءات نوعية تسهم في قراءة، وتفسير البيانات الكمية التي ترصدها مؤشرات التقرير، مستفيدة من الخبرات العملية للمشاركين، ومعرفتهم المباشرة بواقع القطاع الثقافي وتحدياته.
ويأتي إصدار "تقرير الحالة الثقافية 2025م" باعتباره أبرز الإسهامات المعرفية لوزارة الثقافة؛ إذ يمثل أداة مرجعية تدعم بناء القرارات التنظيمية، والخطط الإستراتيجية للمؤسسات العامة والخاصة، ويستهدف الباحثين ورواد الأعمال والمهتمين بمتابعة الحراك الثقافي في الداخل والخارج، ويمنحهم قراءة واضحة، ومتكاملة تبرز أهم المنجزات، وتحدد طبيعة التحديات؛ بناء على هيكلة موضوعية تدرس الثقافة بوصفها بنية واحدة مترابطة، وتسهم في رصد تحولات القطاع الثقافي وتوثيقها، لمواجهة التحديات القائمة أو المحتملة، إضافة إلى فهم أعمق لاتجاهات سوق العمل الثقافية، وتحفيز منظومة الاستثمار، وتوجيه مسارات الابتكار؛ والتي تحدث دورياً من خلال التقرير لتواكب تطلعات رؤية السعودية 2030.