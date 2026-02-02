أعلنت دار الساقي حجبَ جائزة مي غصوب للرواية في دورتها الرابعة لعام 2026، وأوضحت الدار، في بيانها، أنه عقب القراءة الدقيقة والمناقشات المكثّفة خلصت اللجنة إلى أنّ جميع الأعمال المشاركة (مع تقدير الجهود المبذولة) لم تحقّق المعايير التي تقوم عليها الجائزة.
يذكر أن الجائزة مخصصة لكتّابٍ لم يسبق لهم نشر أيّ كتاب من قبل، والهادفة إلى اكتشاف الأصوات الجديدة في الأدب العربي وتشجيعها، ورأت أن قرار الحجب يعكس وعيَ اللجنة بالمسؤوليّة الملقاة عليها تجاه الأدبِ والقارئِ والكاتبِ النّاشئِ معاً، وكانت الدار تلقّت أكثرَ من 100 مخطوطة من تونس ومصر والمغرب والجزائر ولبنان والسودان والسعودية والإمارات وسورية والعراق والأردن واليمن وعُمان وليبيا وفلسطين.
وضمّت لجنة التّحكيم كلّاً من الروائيّة اللبنانيّة علويّة صبح، والروائيّ اليمنيّ حبيب عبدالرب سروري، والمحرّر في دار الساقي بيار فاضل.
وجاء في تقرير اللجنة:
«غطّت المخطوطات قضايا متنوّعة من واقعنا العربي، اجتماعيّاً وسياسيّاً، منها الحروبُ الأهلية، وثورات الربيع العربي، والعنف الوحشيّ، والاعتداء الجنسيّ، والصراع مع المرض، والاضطرابات العقليّة، وزيف الحياة الافتراضيّة على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، وغيرها. كما لوحظ حضورٌ لافتٌ لرواية الفانتازيا التي تنشغل بخلق عوالم موازية واستدعاء عناصر خارقة للطبيعة. وهو توجُّه عبّرَ فيه المؤلّفون عن قلقهم وهواجسهم وأسئلتهم الكبرى من خلال إعادة تركيب رمزيّ للعالم.
وتفاعلت اللجنة مع عدد من النّصوص التي حملت في جوهرها بذورَ أعمال روائيّة مميّزة، ورأت أنّها جديرة بأن تُمنح فرصة، وزوّدَت أصحابَها بملاحظات جوهريّة للعمل على تطويرها. غير أنّ النّصوص المعدَّلة لم تستوفِ جميع الشروط الفنّية المطلوبة، فاقتضى حجبُ الجائزة.
The Dar Al-Saqi announced the withholding of the Mi Ghusoub Prize for Novel in its fourth edition for the year 2026. The house clarified in its statement that after careful reading and intensive discussions, the committee concluded that all submitted works (with appreciation for the efforts made) did not meet the criteria on which the prize is based.
It is worth noting that the prize is designated for writers who have not previously published any book, aiming to discover and encourage new voices in Arabic literature. The committee viewed the decision to withhold the prize as a reflection of its awareness of the responsibility it bears towards literature, readers, and emerging writers alike. The house received more than 100 manuscripts from Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Oman, Libya, and Palestine.
The judging committee included the Lebanese novelist Alawiya Sobhi, the Yemeni novelist Habib Abdul-Rab Surour, and the editor at Dar Al-Saqi, Pierre Fadel.
The committee's report stated:
“The manuscripts covered a variety of issues from our Arab reality, socially and politically, including civil wars, the Arab Spring revolutions, brutal violence, sexual assault, struggles with illness, mental disorders, and the falsehood of virtual life on social media networks, among others. There was also a notable presence of fantasy novels that engage in creating parallel worlds and invoking supernatural elements. This trend expressed the authors' concerns, anxieties, and major questions through a symbolic reconstruction of the world.
The committee engaged with several texts that, at their core, contained the seeds of distinctive novelistic works, and deemed them worthy of being given a chance, providing their authors with substantial feedback for development. However, the revised texts did not meet all the required artistic conditions, necessitating the withholding of the prize.