أعلنت دار الساقي حجبَ جائزة مي غصوب للرواية في دورتها الرابعة لعام 2026، وأوضحت الدار، في بيانها، أنه عقب القراءة الدقيقة والمناقشات المكثّفة خلصت اللجنة إلى أنّ جميع الأعمال المشاركة (مع تقدير الجهود المبذولة) لم تحقّق المعايير التي تقوم عليها الجائزة.

يذكر أن الجائزة مخصصة لكتّابٍ لم يسبق لهم نشر أيّ كتاب من قبل، والهادفة إلى اكتشاف الأصوات الجديدة في الأدب العربي وتشجيعها، ورأت أن قرار الحجب يعكس وعيَ اللجنة بالمسؤوليّة الملقاة عليها تجاه الأدبِ والقارئِ والكاتبِ النّاشئِ معاً، وكانت الدار تلقّت أكثرَ من 100 مخطوطة من تونس ومصر والمغرب والجزائر ولبنان والسودان والسعودية والإمارات وسورية والعراق والأردن واليمن وعُمان وليبيا وفلسطين.

وضمّت لجنة التّحكيم كلّاً من الروائيّة اللبنانيّة علويّة صبح، والروائيّ اليمنيّ حبيب عبدالرب سروري، والمحرّر في دار الساقي بيار فاضل.

وجاء في تقرير اللجنة:

«غطّت المخطوطات قضايا متنوّعة من واقعنا العربي، اجتماعيّاً وسياسيّاً، منها الحروبُ الأهلية، وثورات الربيع العربي، والعنف الوحشيّ، والاعتداء الجنسيّ، والصراع مع المرض، والاضطرابات العقليّة، وزيف الحياة الافتراضيّة على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، وغيرها. كما لوحظ حضورٌ لافتٌ لرواية الفانتازيا التي تنشغل بخلق عوالم موازية واستدعاء عناصر خارقة للطبيعة. وهو توجُّه عبّرَ فيه المؤلّفون عن قلقهم وهواجسهم وأسئلتهم الكبرى من خلال إعادة تركيب رمزيّ للعالم.

وتفاعلت اللجنة مع عدد من النّصوص التي حملت في جوهرها بذورَ أعمال روائيّة مميّزة، ورأت أنّها جديرة بأن تُمنح فرصة، وزوّدَت أصحابَها بملاحظات جوهريّة للعمل على تطويرها. غير أنّ النّصوص المعدَّلة لم تستوفِ جميع الشروط الفنّية المطلوبة، فاقتضى حجبُ الجائزة.