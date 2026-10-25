The Cairo Court of Appeal has decided to dismiss the appeal filed by artist Bayoumi Fouad against the ruling obligating him to pay his son's school fees, due to his absence from the appeal hearing held yesterday (Saturday).

Dismissal and Affirmation

The court's decision came after Bayoumi Fouad filed an appeal against the ruling issued against him by the Family Court at Kasr El Nile, which obligated him to pay his son's school fees. He had refused to comply with the ruling and filed an appeal, but he did not attend the hearing, nor did his lawyer, leading the court to dismiss the case, which means that the ruling against him is upheld.

Details of the Appeal

The Family Court at Kasr El Nile had previously issued a ruling obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay his son's school fees in a case filed by his ex-wife's lawyer, Counselor Mohamed Abbas Al-Muslamani.

Fouad did not accept the ruling issued against him and filed an appeal; however, his absence from the session prevented the court from considering the appeal, resulting in the dismissal of the case.

Alimony and Delayed Payment

The Family Court at Kasr El Nile had previously issued rulings obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay alimony for his minor child, custody fees, and school expenses for his son.

Additionally, his ex-wife's lawyer obtained rulings obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay for the enjoyment and waiting period alimony, as well as the delayed dowry, which are the rulings that Bayoumi Fouad appealed.