قررت محكمة استئناف القاهرة شطب دعوى الاستئناف التي أقامها الفنان بيومي فؤاد على الحكم الصادر بإلزامه بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، وذلك لعدم حضوره جلسة نظر الاستئناف المنعقدة أمس (السبت).
شطب وتأييد
وجاء قرار المحكمة بعدما تقدم بيومي فؤاد باستئناف على الحكم الصادر ضده من محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل، والذي ألزمه بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، بعدما رفض تنفيذ الحكم وتقدم بالطعن عليه، إلا أنه لم يحضر الجلسة، كما لم يحضر محاميه، لتقرر المحكمة شطب الدعوى، وهو ما يعني تأييد الحكم الصادر ضده.
تفاصيل الاستئناف
وأصدرت محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل سابقاً حكماً بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، في الدعوى التي أقامها محامي طليقته المستشار محمد عباس المسلماني.
ولم يقبل فؤاد الحكم الصادر ضده، فتقدم باستئناف عليه، إلا أن غيابه عن الجلسة حال دون نظر المحكمة للاستئناف، وانتهت إلى شطب الدعوى.
نفقة ومؤخر
وسبق أن أصدرت محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل أحكاماً بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد نفقة صغير وأجر حضانة ومصروفات مدرسة لابنه.
كما حصل محامي طليقته، على أحكام بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد نفقة المتعة والعدة ومؤخر الصداق، وهي الأحكام التي استأنف عليها بيومي فؤاد.
The Cairo Court of Appeal has decided to dismiss the appeal filed by artist Bayoumi Fouad against the ruling obligating him to pay his son's school fees, due to his absence from the appeal hearing held yesterday (Saturday).
Dismissal and Affirmation
The court's decision came after Bayoumi Fouad filed an appeal against the ruling issued against him by the Family Court at Kasr El Nile, which obligated him to pay his son's school fees. He had refused to comply with the ruling and filed an appeal, but he did not attend the hearing, nor did his lawyer, leading the court to dismiss the case, which means that the ruling against him is upheld.
Details of the Appeal
The Family Court at Kasr El Nile had previously issued a ruling obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay his son's school fees in a case filed by his ex-wife's lawyer, Counselor Mohamed Abbas Al-Muslamani.
Fouad did not accept the ruling issued against him and filed an appeal; however, his absence from the session prevented the court from considering the appeal, resulting in the dismissal of the case.
Alimony and Delayed Payment
The Family Court at Kasr El Nile had previously issued rulings obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay alimony for his minor child, custody fees, and school expenses for his son.
Additionally, his ex-wife's lawyer obtained rulings obligating Bayoumi Fouad to pay for the enjoyment and waiting period alimony, as well as the delayed dowry, which are the rulings that Bayoumi Fouad appealed.