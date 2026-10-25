قررت محكمة استئناف القاهرة شطب دعوى الاستئناف التي أقامها الفنان بيومي فؤاد على الحكم الصادر بإلزامه بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، وذلك لعدم حضوره جلسة نظر الاستئناف المنعقدة أمس (السبت).

شطب وتأييد

وجاء قرار المحكمة بعدما تقدم بيومي فؤاد باستئناف على الحكم الصادر ضده من محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل، والذي ألزمه بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، بعدما رفض تنفيذ الحكم وتقدم بالطعن عليه، إلا أنه لم يحضر الجلسة، كما لم يحضر محاميه، لتقرر المحكمة شطب الدعوى، وهو ما يعني تأييد الحكم الصادر ضده.

تفاصيل الاستئناف

وأصدرت محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل سابقاً حكماً بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد المصروفات الدراسية لابنه، في الدعوى التي أقامها محامي طليقته المستشار محمد عباس المسلماني.

ولم يقبل فؤاد الحكم الصادر ضده، فتقدم باستئناف عليه، إلا أن غيابه عن الجلسة حال دون نظر المحكمة للاستئناف، وانتهت إلى شطب الدعوى.

نفقة ومؤخر

وسبق أن أصدرت محكمة الأسرة بقصر النيل أحكاماً بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد نفقة صغير وأجر حضانة ومصروفات مدرسة لابنه.

كما حصل محامي طليقته، على أحكام بإلزام بيومي فؤاد بسداد نفقة المتعة والعدة ومؤخر الصداق، وهي الأحكام التي استأنف عليها بيومي فؤاد.