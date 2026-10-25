أبدى الفنان المصري كريم قاسم اعتزازه باختيار فيلم «القصص» لتمثيل مصر في المنافسة على جائزة الأوسكار لعام 2027، معرباً عن أمله في أن ينجح العمل في الوصول إلى التصفيات والمشاركة في المنافسة العالمية، كما كشف عن رأيه في واقع المسرح المصري، وموقفه من الجزء الرابع لفيلم «ولاد رزق».

تجربة استثنائية

وقال قاسم لـ«عكاظ»: «أشعر بسعادة كبيرة كوني أحد المشاركين في فيلم القصص»، مؤكداً أن اختياره لتمثيل مصر في الأوسكار منحه شعوراً بالفخر، ومتمنياً أن يواصل الفيلم رحلته حتى مراحل متقدمة من المنافسة.

وأضاف أن تجربتي في العمل اتسمت بالمتعة منذ التحضيرات والبروفات وحتى التصوير واختيار الأزياء، موضحاً بأن المخرج أتاح للممثلين مساحة للارتجال وإضافة تفاصيل خاصة إلى الشخصيات، وهو ما أسهم في إثراء التجربة ومنحها طابعاً مختلفاً.

وأشار إلى أن معظم مشاهده تجمعه بالفنان أمير المصري، معرباً عن سعادته بالتعاون معه، ومؤكداً أن الفيلم أتاح له استكشاف جوانب جديدة في أدائه التمثيلي وتقديم لون مختلف عما قدمه سابقاً.

المسرح المصري

وأعرب قاسم عن أمنيته تقديم عرض مسرحي يجمع عدداً من نجوم الشباب، مع استمرار هذه التجارب وتكرارها، لافتاً إلى أن المسرح المصري يحتاج إلى اهتمام ودعم أكبر، نظراً إلى مكانته التاريخية ودوره المهم في صناعة الفن بمصر.

ولاد رزق 4

وعن إمكانية مشاركته في الجزء الرابع من فيلم «ولاد رزق»، أكد قاسم أنه لا يعرف تفاصيل بشأن العمل أو تحضيراته، مشيراً إلى أن ما يعرفه هو الاتجاه للاستعانة بوجوه جديدة، دون مشاركة نجوم الأجزاء السابقة، وهو ما يجعله غير مطلع على تطورات المشروع حتى الآن.

آخر الأعمال

وكان آخر ظهور درامي لكريم قاسم في موسم رمضان الماضي، من خلال مسلسل «مناعة»، الذي شارك في بطولته إلى جانب هند صبري، ومحمد أنور، وخالد سليم، ومها نصار، وهدى الإتربي، وميمي جمال، وأحمد خالد صالح، ورياض الخولي، ومحمد علي رزق، وأحمد الشامي، وأحمد حبشي.