The Egyptian artist Karim Qassem expressed his pride in the selection of the film "Al-Qisas" to represent Egypt in the competition for the 2027 Oscar, hoping that the work will succeed in reaching the qualifiers and participating in the global competition. He also revealed his opinion on the reality of Egyptian theater and his stance on the fourth part of the film "Awlad Rizk".

Exceptional Experience

Qassem told "Okaz": "I feel a great happiness being one of the participants in the film Al-Qisas," confirming that his selection to represent Egypt at the Oscars gave him a sense of pride, and wishing that the film continues its journey to advanced stages of the competition.

He added that his experiences in the work were enjoyable from the preparations and rehearsals to the filming and costume selection, explaining that the director allowed the actors space for improvisation and adding personal details to the characters, which contributed to enriching the experience and giving it a different character.

He pointed out that most of his scenes are with the artist Amir El-Masry, expressing his happiness in collaborating with him, and confirming that the film allowed him to explore new aspects of his acting performance and present a different style from what he has done previously.

Egyptian Theater

Qassem expressed his wish to present a theatrical show that brings together a number of young stars, with the continuation and repetition of these experiences, noting that Egyptian theater needs greater attention and support, given its historical significance and important role in the art scene in Egypt.

Awlad Rizk 4

Regarding the possibility of his participation in the fourth part of the film "Awlad Rizk," Qassem confirmed that he does not know details about the work or its preparations, indicating that what he knows is the direction towards using new faces, without the participation of stars from previous parts, which makes him unaware of the project's developments so far.

Latest Works

Karim Qassem's last dramatic appearance was in the last Ramadan season, through the series "Manaa," in which he starred alongside Hend Sabry, Mohamed Anwar, Khaled Selim, Maha Nassar, Huda El-Etrebi, Mimi Jamal, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Riad El-Khouli, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Ahmed El-Shami, and Ahmed Habashi.