Riyadh -The Secretary-General of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Dr. Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Meshari, has recently discussed with the Saudi Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Saad bin Abdullah Al-Saad the ways of enhancing economic and trade relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.





Dr. Al-Meshari stressed during the meeting the importance of developing trade and investment relations between the Kingdom and Venezuela through the exchange of trade delegations and economic information about markets, production and investment opportunities available and establishing partnerships between businessmen in the two countries, in addition to reviewing proposals that improve the environment of economic cooperation, stressing the role of the Saudi-Venezuelan business sector in increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.





For his part, Saudi Ambassador to Venezuela Al-Saad has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the CSC in order to serve the Saudi business sector and push trade and investment relations to an advanced horizons in the interest of the two countries, pointing to the need to work together to explore investment opportunities available in both countries through the exchange of trade delegations, visits and meetings between the two sides.