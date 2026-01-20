أصدر معهد الفيزياء الفلكية التابع لأكاديمية العلوم الروسية تحذيراً عاجلاً من حدوث عواصف مغناطيسية "شديدة القوة" من الفئتين G3 وG4، من المتوقع أن تضرب كوكب الأرض اليوم الثلاثاء. وفق شبكة "روسيا اليوم".
ويشير خبراء المختبر، إلى أنه "في مساء يوم الأحد 18 يناير/ كانون الثاني الجاري رصدوا أول توهج قوي للأشعة السينية على الشمس في عام 2026".
ووفقا لبيان المختبر، من المتوقع أن "يصل التوهج الشمسي إلى الأرض يوم الثلاثاء، ويسبب حدوث عاصفة مغناطيسية من فئة G3\G4 والحد الأدنى للمنطقة الشفقية يصل إلى 50 درجة".
ووفقا لجدول تقييم شدة العواصف المغناطيسية تعتبر فئة G3 قوية وG4 قوية جدا.
ويشير الخبراء إلى أن "التوهج الشمسي كان كبيرا جدا وشمل كامل المنطقة المركزية للشمس حوالي نصف مليون كيلومتر، أي أكبر من قطر الأرض بحوالي 35 مرة".
The Astrophysical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences has issued an urgent warning about the occurrence of "very strong" magnetic storms of categories G3 and G4, expected to hit planet Earth today, Tuesday, according to the "Russia Today" network.
Experts from the laboratory indicate that "on the evening of Sunday, January 18, 2026, they observed the first strong flare of X-rays from the sun this year."
According to the laboratory's statement, it is expected that "the solar flare will reach Earth on Tuesday, causing a magnetic storm of category G3/G4, with the minimum auroral zone reaching 50 degrees."
According to the magnetic storm intensity assessment scale, category G3 is considered strong and G4 is very strong.
Experts note that "the solar flare was very large and covered the entire central region of the sun, approximately half a million kilometers, which is about 35 times larger than the diameter of Earth."