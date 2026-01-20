The Astrophysical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences has issued an urgent warning about the occurrence of "very strong" magnetic storms of categories G3 and G4, expected to hit planet Earth today, Tuesday, according to the "Russia Today" network.

Experts from the laboratory indicate that "on the evening of Sunday, January 18, 2026, they observed the first strong flare of X-rays from the sun this year."

According to the laboratory's statement, it is expected that "the solar flare will reach Earth on Tuesday, causing a magnetic storm of category G3/G4, with the minimum auroral zone reaching 50 degrees."

According to the magnetic storm intensity assessment scale, category G3 is considered strong and G4 is very strong.

Experts note that "the solar flare was very large and covered the entire central region of the sun, approximately half a million kilometers, which is about 35 times larger than the diameter of Earth."