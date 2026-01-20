أصدر معهد الفيزياء الفلكية التابع لأكاديمية العلوم الروسية تحذيراً عاجلاً من حدوث عواصف مغناطيسية "شديدة القوة" من الفئتين G3 وG4، من المتوقع أن تضرب كوكب الأرض اليوم الثلاثاء. وفق شبكة "روسيا اليوم".

ويشير خبراء المختبر، إلى أنه "في مساء يوم الأحد 18 يناير/ كانون الثاني الجاري رصدوا أول توهج قوي للأشعة السينية على الشمس في عام 2026".

ووفقا لبيان المختبر، من المتوقع أن "يصل التوهج الشمسي إلى الأرض يوم الثلاثاء، ويسبب حدوث عاصفة مغناطيسية من فئة G3\G4 والحد الأدنى للمنطقة الشفقية يصل إلى 50 درجة".
ووفقا لجدول تقييم شدة العواصف المغناطيسية تعتبر فئة G3 قوية وG4 قوية جدا.

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن "التوهج الشمسي كان كبيرا جدا وشمل كامل المنطقة المركزية للشمس حوالي نصف مليون كيلومتر، أي أكبر من قطر الأرض بحوالي 35 مرة".