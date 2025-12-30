In a scene reminiscent of animated heroes, a small child confronted an attempted kidnapping of his friend in one of the streets of Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt, in an incident that sparked widespread sympathy on social media.

Footage circulating showed the two children walking when a car suddenly stopped, and the father of one of the children got out, attempting to forcibly take the child, exploiting family disputes with his ex-wife. However, the other child's reaction was swift and heroic, as he threw himself at the car driver, trying to prevent him from carrying out his crime, in moments that embodied unexpected bravery at a young age.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior confirmed in an official statement that the perpetrators are the father of the child and his friend, and that the kidnapped child was successfully rescued after the intervention of citizens and security forces, while legal actions were taken against the perpetrators and the vehicle used in the incident was seized.

This incident not only showcased the bravery of a child in the face of danger but also highlighted the stories of everyday heroism that occur in real life, far from screens and animations.