في مشهد أشبه بأبطال الرسوم المتحركة، تصدى طفل صغير لمحاولة اختطاف صديقه في أحد شوارع محافظة كفر الشيخ المصرية، في واقعة أثارت تعاطفاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأظهرت لقطات متداولة الطفلين يسيران عندما توقفت سيارة فجأة، وخرج منها والد أحد الطفلين محاولاً اصطحاب الطفل عنوة مستغلاً خلافات أسرية مع طليقته. لكن ردة فعل الطفل الآخر كانت سريعة وبطولية، إذ ألقى نفسه على سائق السيارة محاولاً منعه من تنفيذ جريمته، في لحظات جسدت شجاعة غير متوقعة في سن صغيرة.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية المصرية في بيان رسمي أن الجانيين هما والد الطفل وصديقه، وأن الطفل المختطف تم تحريره بنجاح بعد تدخل المواطنين وقوات الأمن، فيما تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضد الجناة والتحفظ على السيارة المستخدمة في الحادثة.

هذه الواقعة لم تُظهر فقط شجاعة طفل في مواجهة الخطر، بل سلطت الضوء أيضاً على قصص البطولة اليومية التي تحدث على أرض الواقع، بعيداً عن الشاشات والرسوم المتحركة.