The goalkeeper coach of the Serbian national team, Jesus Salvador, praised the level of goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, describing him as a keeper who possesses high technical and physical attributes that make him one of the standout names in his position, noting that what he offers reflects the personality of a smart goalkeeper capable of handling the demands of the evolving game.

He pointed out that Al-Aqeedi is distinguished by his quick reflexes, good positioning, and ability to read the game, along with his calmness under pressure, which are elements that give him a clear advantage inside the penalty area and make him a reliable choice in big matches.

Salvador's praise for the Serbian national team's goalkeeper came at a striking time, especially as it coincided with the widespread controversy surrounding him after the friendly match against Egypt, which ended in a 4-0 defeat for the Pharaohs. This match placed the goalkeeper at the center of criticism, as he was seen as the final link in the scene of the heavy loss, despite the fact that the technical picture of the match seemed broader than placing the blame on one individual, in his opinion.

In his conversation with "Okaz," Salvador brought the discussion back to its technical angle, describing Al-Aqeedi as a goalkeeper with high physical and technical skills, considering that a goalkeeper's mistake is heavily punished because it is the most visible and impactful. However, this should not negate a broader assessment of his true capabilities.

While opinions were divided between those who saw what happened as a technical fall and those who considered it a harsh result amplified by the nature of the position and the sensitivity of the timing.

The Serbian coach based his evaluation on previous observations, recalling the level Al-Aqeedi displayed with Al-Fateh, and pointing to a match against Al-Ittihad where he was one of the main reasons for the loss due to his remarkable performance. He then revealed that he had previously recommended signing him through technical reports during his time at Al-Ittihad. Here, his testimony gains additional weight, as it does not come as a fleeting compliment, but rather as an assessment from a coach who has closely followed the goalkeeper and evaluated his tools up close.