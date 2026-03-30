امتدح مدرب حراس مرمى منتخب صربيا جيسوس سلفادور مستوى الحارس نواف العقيدي، واصفاً إياه بالحارس الذي يمتلك مقوّمات فنية وبدنية عالية تجعله ضمن الأسماء اللافتة في مركزه، مشيراً إلى أن ما يقدّمه يعكس شخصية حارس ذكي قادر على التعامل مع متطلبات اللعبة المتطورة.

وأشار إلى أن العقيدي يتميّز بسرعة ردّة الفعل، والتمركز الجيد، والقدرة على قراءة اللعب، إلى جانب هدوئه تحت الضغط، وهي عناصر تمنحه أفضلية واضحة داخل منطقة الجزاء، وتجعله خياراً موثوقاً في المباريات الكبيرة.

جاءت إشادة مدرب حراس منتخب صربيا في توقيت بدا لافتاً، خصوصاً أنها تزامنت مع الجدل الواسع الذي أثير حوله بعد ودية مصر التي انتهت برباعية لمنتخب الفراعنة، وهي مباراة وضعت الحارس في قلب النقد، بوصفه الحلقة الأخيرة في مشهد الخسارة الثقيلة، رغم أن الصورة الفنية للمباراة بدت أوسع من تحميلها على فرد واحد برأيه.

وفي حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أعاد سلفادور النقاش إلى زاويته الفنية، حين وصف العقيدي بالحارس الذي يملك مهارات بدنية وفنية عالية، معتبراً أن خطأ حارس المرمى يُعاقب عليه بشدة؛ لأنه الأكثر وضوحاً وتأثيراً، لكن ذلك لا يجب أن يلغي قراءة أوسع لإمكاناته الحقيقية.

وفيما انقسمت الآراء بين من رأى في ما حدث سقوطاً فنياً، ومن اعتبره نتيجة قاسية ضخّمتها طبيعة المركز وحساسية التوقيت.

استند المدرب الصربي في تقييمه إلى مشاهدات سابقة، مستحضراً المستوى الذي قدّمه العقيدي مع الفتح، ومشيراً إلى مباراة أمام الاتحاد كان فيها أحد أبرز أسباب الخسارة بتألقه اللافت، قبل أن يكشف أنه سبق أن أوصى بالتعاقد معه عبر تقارير فنية خلال فترة عمله في الاتحاد. وهنا تكتسب شهادته وزناً إضافياً، لأنها لا تأتي بوصفها مجاملة عابرة، بل قراءة من مدرب تابع الحارس ميدانياً وقيّم أدواته عن قرب.