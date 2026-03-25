The Spanish newspaper Marca revealed that Real Madrid conducted a technical trial for the son of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the young player Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., in preparation for the possibility of signing him in the upcoming period.



According to the details, the 15-year-old player participated in the training of the "Cadete A" team affiliated with the club's academy, where he was trialed in the winger position, with a tendency within the club to give him the opportunity to continue training in the coming days before making a final decision regarding him.



Ronaldo Jr. currently wears the jersey of Al-Nassr Academy, since his father's transfer to the team at the end of 2022. If the deal is completed, he will continue to follow in his father's footsteps, who previously represented Real Madrid, and has had previous experiences in youth categories with Manchester United and Juventus.



On the international level, he chose to represent Portugal in the youth categories, despite being born in the United States, where he began his journey with the under-15 national team last year, and continues to progress through the youth teams.



Ronaldo Jr. is expected to turn 16 next June, making him eligible to move up to the youth category starting from the next season.