كشفت صحيفة ماركا الإسبانية أن نادي ريال مدريد أجرى اختباراً فنياً لنجل النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، اللاعب الشاب كريستيانو رونالدو جونيور، تمهيداً لإمكانية التعاقد معه خلال الفترة المقبلة.


وبحسب التفاصيل، شارك اللاعب البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً في تدريبات فريق "Cadete A" التابع لأكاديمية النادي، إذ تمت تجربته في مركز الجناح، مع توجه داخل النادي لمنحه فرصة الاستمرار في التدريبات خلال الأيام المقبلة قبل اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأنه.


ويحمل رونالدو جونيور حالياً قميص أكاديمية النصر، منذ انتقال والده إلى الفريق في نهاية عام 2022، وفي حال إتمام الصفقة، سيواصل السير على خطى والده الذي سبق له تمثيل ريال مدريد، كما خاض تجارب سابقة في الفئات السنية مع مانشستر يونايتد ويوفنتوس.


وعلى الصعيد الدولي، اختار تمثيل البرتغال في الفئات السنية، رغم ولادته في الولايات المتحدة، حيث بدأ مشواره مع منتخب تحت 15 عاماً العام الماضي، ويواصل التدرج في المنتخبات السنية.


ومن المنتظر أن يبلغ رونالدو جونيور عامه الـ16 في يونيو المقبل، ما يجعله مؤهلاً للانتقال إلى فئة الشباب بداية من الموسم القادم.