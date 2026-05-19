The Al Ahly club defender "Roger Ibanez" and his teammate, Al Ittihad midfielder "Fabinho," have been called up to the national team list participating in the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off next month, where they will face the teams of Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C.



The Italian coach selected a squad that includes goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, and Everton, who replaced Bento, as well as defenders Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, and Wesley.



Carlo called up Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, and Lucas Paquetá in midfield, while the attack includes Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Ryan, and Vinícius Junior.