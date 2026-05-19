استدعى مدافع النادي الأهلي «وروجر إيبانيز»، وزميله لاعب وسط الاتحاد«فابينيو» إلى قائمة المنتخب المشاركة في كأس العالم 2026 ، التي تنطلق الشهر القادم،حيث تواجه منتخبات المغرب وهايتي وسكوتلاندا في المجموعة الثالثة.
واختار المدرب الإيطالي قائمة والتي ضمت الحراس أليسون، إيديرسون وإيفرتون الذي حل بديلاً عن بينتو، وأليكس ساندرو، بريمر، دانيلو، دوغلاس سانتوس، غابرييل، إيبانيز، ليو بيريرا، ماركينيوس وويسلي في الدفاع.
واستدعى كارلو برونو غيمارايش وكاسيميرو ودانيلو وفابينيو ولوكاس باكيتا في خط الوسط، بينما ضم الهجوم إندريك، غابرييل مارتينيلي، إيغور تياغو، لويز هينريكي، ماتيوس كونيا، نيمار، رافينيا، رايان وفينيسيوس جونيور.
The Al Ahly club defender "Roger Ibanez" and his teammate, Al Ittihad midfielder "Fabinho," have been called up to the national team list participating in the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off next month, where they will face the teams of Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C.
The Italian coach selected a squad that includes goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, and Everton, who replaced Bento, as well as defenders Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, and Wesley.
Carlo called up Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, and Lucas Paquetá in midfield, while the attack includes Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Ryan, and Vinícius Junior.