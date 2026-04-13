تأهل ممثل الوطن فريق الأهلي لدور ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بعد فوزه على ضيفه الدحيل القطري بهدف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة ضمن لقاءات ثمن النهائي للبطولة.
شهد اللقاء قوة وإثارة وندية من الفريقين في لقاء امتد إلى الأشواط الإضافية، وكاد الأهلي أن يتقدم مبكراً بعد غلطة حارس الدحيل صلاح زكريا، إذ لعب الكرة بالغلط لرياض محرز الذي حولها برأسه للمرمى، ولكن زكريا تمكن من الإمساك بها، ورد الدحيل عن طريق بينجامين الذي سدد كرة ثابتة ولكنها ارتطمت في القائم. وفي الشوط الثاني سدد إيبانيز كرة قوية مرت بجوار القائم ومن ثم تسديدة لجالينو وأخرى لرياض محرز فيما وقفت العارضة أمام كرة لاعب الدحيل عادل بولبينه.
وفي الأشواط الإضافية، احتسب حكم اللقاء الصيني نينج ما ركلة جزاء لفريق الأهلي تقدم لها إيفان توني ولكن الحارس صلاح تصدى لها وعادت الكرة لتوني ليسددها خارج المرمى، ليسجل الأهلي الهدف الأول (د: 117) من ركلة حرة ثابتة نفذها رياض محرز بنجاح، وانتهى اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بهدف دون مقابل ويتأهل رسمياً لدور الثمانية فيما غادر الدحيل منافسات البطولة.
The national representative team, Al-Ahli, qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating their Qatari guest, Al-Duhail, with a goal to nil in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah as part of the round of 16 of the tournament.
The match witnessed strength, excitement, and competitiveness from both teams, extending into extra time. Al-Ahli nearly took an early lead after a mistake by Al-Duhail's goalkeeper, Salah Zakaria, who mistakenly played the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who headed it towards the goal, but Zakaria managed to catch it. Al-Duhail responded through Benjamin, who took a free kick that hit the post. In the second half, Ibanez took a powerful shot that went past the post, followed by attempts from Jallino and another from Riyad Mahrez, while the crossbar denied a shot from Al-Duhail's player, Adel Boubenna.
In extra time, the Chinese referee Ning Ma awarded a penalty kick to Al-Ahli, which Ivan Toney stepped up to take, but goalkeeper Salah saved it, and the ball returned to Toney, who shot it wide of the goal. Al-Ahli then scored the first goal (117') from a free kick successfully executed by Riyad Mahrez, and the match ended with Al-Ahli winning 1-0, officially qualifying for the quarter-finals while Al-Duhail exited the tournament.