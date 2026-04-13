The national representative team, Al-Ahli, qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating their Qatari guest, Al-Duhail, with a goal to nil in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah as part of the round of 16 of the tournament.



The match witnessed strength, excitement, and competitiveness from both teams, extending into extra time. Al-Ahli nearly took an early lead after a mistake by Al-Duhail's goalkeeper, Salah Zakaria, who mistakenly played the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who headed it towards the goal, but Zakaria managed to catch it. Al-Duhail responded through Benjamin, who took a free kick that hit the post. In the second half, Ibanez took a powerful shot that went past the post, followed by attempts from Jallino and another from Riyad Mahrez, while the crossbar denied a shot from Al-Duhail's player, Adel Boubenna.



In extra time, the Chinese referee Ning Ma awarded a penalty kick to Al-Ahli, which Ivan Toney stepped up to take, but goalkeeper Salah saved it, and the ball returned to Toney, who shot it wide of the goal. Al-Ahli then scored the first goal (117') from a free kick successfully executed by Riyad Mahrez, and the match ended with Al-Ahli winning 1-0, officially qualifying for the quarter-finals while Al-Duhail exited the tournament.