The victory of the horse "Mahli" has sparked widespread controversy in the horse racing community, after Prince Faisal bin Khalid expressed his strong discontent over allowing the horse to participate and win, despite an official decision to suspend it and confirm its use of banned substances. Prince Faisal questioned how the suspension decision was circumvented, considering what happened a clear disregard for the rules, and he blamed the Equestrian Authority. He added, "I am angry, and what happened is a serious mistake," affirming his intention to file an official protest demanding accountability for those responsible and the fair and transparent application of regulations.

For its part, the Horse Racing Club announced that it is closely following Prince Faisal bin Khalid's statements regarding the results of the eighth race of the 26th King Abdulaziz Cup (G3), which qualifies for the main race in the Saudi Cup, clarifying that the Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors immediately directed an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and to urgently raise the results.

The club confirmed in its statement its great appreciation for the contributions of Prince Faisal bin Khalid and his ongoing support for horse racing in the Kingdom, while emphasizing that the Horse Racing Club is the competent authority for all matters related to speed races, in accordance with the approved regulations, while affirming the independence of the technical committees and the neutrality of their decisions and their full commitment to international rules and regulations.