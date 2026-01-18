أثار فوز الجواد «مهلي» حالة من الجدل الواسع في أوساط سباقات الخيل، بعدما أعلن الأمير فيصل بن خالد استياءه الشديد من السماح للجواد بالمشاركة وتحقيق الفوز، رغم صدور قرار رسمي بإيقافه وثبوت تعاطيه مواد محظورة. وتساءل الأمير فيصل عن الكيفية التي جرى بها تجاوز قرار الإيقاف، معتبراً ما حدث استهتاراً واضحاً، ووجّه الأمير فيصل اللوم لهيئة الفروسية. وأضاف: «أنا غاضب، وما حدث خطأ جسيم»، مؤكداً عزمه التقدّم باحتجاج رسمي للمطالبة بمحاسبة المتسبّبين وتطبيق الأنظمة بعدالة وشفافية.

من جانبه، أعلن نادي سباقات الخيل متابعته باهتمام بالغ لتصريحات الأمير فيصل بن خالد بشأن نتيجة الشوط الثامن من الحفل الـ 26 لكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين (G3)، المؤهل للشوط الرئيسي في بطولة كأس السعودية، موضحاً أن رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي وجّه فوراً بالتحقّق من ملابسات الواقعة ورفع النتائج بشكل عاجل.

وأكد النادي في بيانه تقديره الكبير لإسهامات الأمير فيصل بن خالد ودعمه المستمر لرياضة سباقات الخيل في المملكة، مشدّداً في الوقت ذاته على أن نادي سباقات الخيل هو الجهة المختصة بجميع ما يتعلق بسباقات السرعة، وفق الأنظمة المعتمدة، مع التأكيد على استقلالية اللجان الفنية وحيادية قراراتها والتزامها الكامل باللوائح والأنظمة الدولية.