لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تحمل قاعات الهندسة بجامعة حائل أول إشارات التغيير في خارطة القيادة الرياضية النسائية، قبل أن تضع المهندسة جوري نايف العتيبي بصمتها كأول سيدة تشغل منصب المدير التنفيذي لنادٍ رياضي في منطقة حائل، في موقع ظل حكرًا على الرجال سنوات طويلة.


«جوري» التي درست علوم الحاسبات وتخصصت في الأنظمة التقنية، وجدت في العمل الرياضي ساحة جديدة لتطبيق مهاراتها في الإدارة والتحول الرقمي والمسؤولية المجتمعية، فحوّلت النادي إلى بيئة منظمة تعتمد على التقنية في التقييم والمتابعة، وتستثمر الطاقات الشابة من الجنسين في إطار احترافي.


تقول «جوري» لـ عكاظ: «الإدارة التنفيذية في الأندية الرياضية تعتمد على المعرفة التقنية والتخطيط المالي واستثمار رأس المال البشري. النجاح يرتبط بقدرة النادي على التحول نحو الإدارة الرقمية وتطبيق مفاهيم الحوكمة والشفافية».


واجهت «جوري» تحديات الميدان بثقة، ونجحت في إثبات كفاءتها داخل بيئة يغلب عليها الطابع الذكوري، لتصبح أنموذجًا للمرأة السعودية التي تخوض مجالات جديدة بعزيمة وإصرار، وتثبت أن القيادة تعتمد على الفكر والعمل والإنجاز.


جوري في سطور:


التخصص: هندسة الحاسب الآلي


- جامعة حائل


سنة التخرج: 2024


الخبرات:


-الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الغوطة السعودي.


-مديرة المسؤولية الاجتماعية بنادي الغوطة.


-أخصائية وحدة التطوع بجمعية الملك عبدالعزيز.


-الأمن السيبراني في هيئة تطوير منطقة حائل.