لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تحمل قاعات الهندسة بجامعة حائل أول إشارات التغيير في خارطة القيادة الرياضية النسائية، قبل أن تضع المهندسة جوري نايف العتيبي بصمتها كأول سيدة تشغل منصب المدير التنفيذي لنادٍ رياضي في منطقة حائل، في موقع ظل حكرًا على الرجال سنوات طويلة.
«جوري» التي درست علوم الحاسبات وتخصصت في الأنظمة التقنية، وجدت في العمل الرياضي ساحة جديدة لتطبيق مهاراتها في الإدارة والتحول الرقمي والمسؤولية المجتمعية، فحوّلت النادي إلى بيئة منظمة تعتمد على التقنية في التقييم والمتابعة، وتستثمر الطاقات الشابة من الجنسين في إطار احترافي.
تقول «جوري» لـ عكاظ: «الإدارة التنفيذية في الأندية الرياضية تعتمد على المعرفة التقنية والتخطيط المالي واستثمار رأس المال البشري. النجاح يرتبط بقدرة النادي على التحول نحو الإدارة الرقمية وتطبيق مفاهيم الحوكمة والشفافية».
واجهت «جوري» تحديات الميدان بثقة، ونجحت في إثبات كفاءتها داخل بيئة يغلب عليها الطابع الذكوري، لتصبح أنموذجًا للمرأة السعودية التي تخوض مجالات جديدة بعزيمة وإصرار، وتثبت أن القيادة تعتمد على الفكر والعمل والإنجاز.
جوري في سطور:
التخصص: هندسة الحاسب الآلي
- جامعة حائل
سنة التخرج: 2024
الخبرات:
-الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الغوطة السعودي.
-مديرة المسؤولية الاجتماعية بنادي الغوطة.
-أخصائية وحدة التطوع بجمعية الملك عبدالعزيز.
-الأمن السيبراني في هيئة تطوير منطقة حائل.
No one expected that the engineering halls at the University of Hail would carry the first signs of change in the map of women's sports leadership, before engineer Jouri Naif Al-Otaibi left her mark as the first woman to hold the position of executive director of a sports club in the Hail region, in a role that had long been exclusive to men.
“Jouri,” who studied computer science and specialized in technical systems, found in sports work a new arena to apply her skills in management, digital transformation, and social responsibility. She transformed the club into an organized environment that relies on technology for evaluation and follow-up, investing the youthful energies of both genders in a professional framework.
Jouri tells Okaz: “The executive management in sports clubs depends on technical knowledge, financial planning, and investing in human capital. Success is linked to the club's ability to shift towards digital management and apply the concepts of governance and transparency.”
Jouri faced the challenges of the field with confidence and succeeded in proving her competence in an environment dominated by a masculine character, becoming a model for Saudi women who venture into new fields with determination and persistence, demonstrating that leadership relies on thought, action, and achievement.
Jouri in brief:
Specialization: Computer Engineering
- University of Hail
Year of Graduation: 2024
Experience:
- CEO of Al-Ghouta Saudi Club.
- Director of Social Responsibility at Al-Ghouta Club.
- Volunteer Unit Specialist at King Abdulaziz Association.
- Cybersecurity at the Hail Region Development Authority.