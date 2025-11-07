No one expected that the engineering halls at the University of Hail would carry the first signs of change in the map of women's sports leadership, before engineer Jouri Naif Al-Otaibi left her mark as the first woman to hold the position of executive director of a sports club in the Hail region, in a role that had long been exclusive to men.



“Jouri,” who studied computer science and specialized in technical systems, found in sports work a new arena to apply her skills in management, digital transformation, and social responsibility. She transformed the club into an organized environment that relies on technology for evaluation and follow-up, investing the youthful energies of both genders in a professional framework.



Jouri tells Okaz: “The executive management in sports clubs depends on technical knowledge, financial planning, and investing in human capital. Success is linked to the club's ability to shift towards digital management and apply the concepts of governance and transparency.”



Jouri faced the challenges of the field with confidence and succeeded in proving her competence in an environment dominated by a masculine character, becoming a model for Saudi women who venture into new fields with determination and persistence, demonstrating that leadership relies on thought, action, and achievement.



Jouri in brief:



Specialization: Computer Engineering



- University of Hail



Year of Graduation: 2024



Experience:



- CEO of Al-Ghouta Saudi Club.



- Director of Social Responsibility at Al-Ghouta Club.



- Volunteer Unit Specialist at King Abdulaziz Association.



- Cybersecurity at the Hail Region Development Authority.