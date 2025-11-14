The UAE national team drew with their Iraqi counterpart with a score of one goal each yesterday (Thursday) at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the first leg of the qualifying round for the Asian playoff leading to the global playoff for the 2026 World Cup.

The Iraqi team opened the scoring in the tenth minute with a cross from the right side, which Ali Al-Hamadi met with a precise shot into the net.

The joy of Iraq did not last long, as Luanzenio Pereira equalized for the UAE in the 18th minute with a powerful header following a well-placed cross from the right flank.

Return Match Date

The Iraqi team will host the UAE team next Tuesday at Basra International Stadium in Basra.

The winner of this match will qualify for the global playoff to determine the last two teams that will join the finals of the 2026 World Cup.