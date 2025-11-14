تعادل منتخب الإمارات مع نظيره العراقي بهدف لمثله أمس (الخميس) على ستاد محمد بن زايد في أبوظبي في ذهاب الدور الإقصائي من الملحق الآسيوي المؤهل للملحق العالمي لكأس العالم 2026.

افتتح المنتخب العراقي التسجيل في الدقيقة العاشرة عبر تمريرة عرضية من الجهة اليمنى، قابلها علي الحمادي بتسديدة دقيقة إلى الشباك.

ولم تدم فرحة العراق طويلاً، حيث أدرك لوانزينيو بيريرا التعادل للإمارات في الدقيقة 18 بضربة رأس قوية بعد عرضية متقنة من الجبهة اليمنى.

موعد مباراة الإياب

ويستضيف منتخب العراق نظيره الإماراتي الثلاثاء القادم على ستاد البصرة الدولي في البصرة.

ويتأهل الفائز من هذه المواجهة لخوض الملحق العالمي لتحديد آخر فريقين سينضمان إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.