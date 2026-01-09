The Syrian army announced today (Friday) a ceasefire in the city of Aleppo, while Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized that the current priority is focused on protecting civilians and securing the surroundings of the city of Aleppo, as internal security forces spread in the Ashrafieh neighborhood.



End of the Defense Deadline



The deadline set by the Syrian Ministry of Defense for the withdrawal of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood ended this morning (Friday), and a cautious calm now prevails over the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo.



Abdul Karim Layla, the director of the Aleppo Media Directorate, announced that with the expiration of the deadline set by the Ministry of Defense, none of the SDF fighters had exited the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood with their light weapons to areas in northeastern Syria, and it was expected that they would leave in the coming hours.

All Options Open



He stated that the decision is now with the Ministry of Defense; if the SDF elements do not comply with the withdrawal, all options are open. However, what is certain is the need to resolve the security situation in preparation for the entry of Syrian government institutions into the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods to provide services to citizens, and for engineering teams to enter to remove the mines planted by SDF elements.



For its part, the United States welcomed the ceasefire announced by the authorities in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria after days of clashes with Kurdish fighters that resulted in over 20 fatalities.



U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barak wrote on the platform "X": "The United States warmly welcomes the temporary ceasefire reached last night in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in Aleppo," after the Ministry of Defense announced the ceasefire at that time and granted the Kurdish fighters a deadline until the next morning to exit from them.

The Kurds are Key Partners



The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Thursday) a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods of Aleppo, and had announced a deadline that ended at 9 AM today (Friday) for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area. It confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure them and guarantee their passage until they reach areas in northeastern Syria.



For his part, Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, the head of internal security in Aleppo, announced the establishment of control over the city, affirming that the Kurds are key partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.