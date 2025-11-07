رياض منصور (بغداد) Mansowriyad@

بات في حكم المؤكد الإطاحة برئيس هيئة «الحشد الشعبي» فالح الفياض في أعقاب ترتيبات أجراها قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني، وتقضي الترتيبات الجديدة بتولي أبو مهدي المهندس رئاسة الحشد خلفا للفياض. وتأكيدا لما نشرته «عكاظ» الأسبوع الماضي، رجح القيادي في الحشد محمد البصري، أن يتولى المهندس هيئة الرئاسة في أعقاب الهيكلة التي وافق عليها مجلس الوزراء إثر زيارة سليماني لبغداد أخيرا. وتأتي الإطاحة بالفياض إثر خلافات حادة بينه وبين نائبه أبو مهدي المهندس على خلفية الموقف من قصف الطائرات المسيرة لمعسكرات الحشد الأمر الذي أدى إلى التفاف العديد من فصائل الحشد حول المهندس ما دفع سليماني إلى التحرك خوفا من اتساع شقة الخلافات بين فصائل الحشد.

ونفى البصري في تصريحات صحفية له أمس (الإثنين) ما تردد عن إخراج المهندس من هيئة رئاسة الحشد، مؤكدا أن ما يتم تداوله مجرد شائعات. قال إن قوة الرجل تزداد داخل صفوف الحشد وإن الترتيبات الجديدة ربما تحمله للرئاسة.

لكن مراقبين عراقيين يرون أن قرار إعادة هيكلة هيئة الحشد يستهدف منصب نائب رئيس الهيئة أبومهدي المهندس، بعدما أُسندَ إليه مهام قيادة الأركان بدلاً من منصبهِ الحالي.

It has become almost certain that the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Faleh al-Fayyad, will be ousted following arrangements made by Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The new arrangements stipulate that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will take over the leadership of the PMF, succeeding al-Fayyad. Confirming what was published by "Okaz" last week, PMF leader Muhammad al-Basri suggested that al-Muhandis would assume the presidency following the restructuring approved by the Cabinet after Soleimani's recent visit to Baghdad. The ousting of al-Fayyad comes after sharp disagreements between him and his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, regarding the stance on drone strikes against PMF camps, which led many PMF factions to rally around al-Muhandis, prompting Soleimani to act out of fear of widening rifts among the PMF factions.

Al-Basri denied in press statements yesterday (Monday) the rumors about removing al-Muhandis from the PMF leadership, asserting that what is being circulated is merely speculation. He stated that the man's influence is growing within the PMF ranks and that the new arrangements might elevate him to the presidency.

However, Iraqi observers believe that the decision to restructure the PMF aims at the position of Deputy Head of the Authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after he was assigned the duties of Chief of Staff instead of his current position.