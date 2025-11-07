بات في حكم المؤكد الإطاحة برئيس هيئة «الحشد الشعبي» فالح الفياض في أعقاب ترتيبات أجراها قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني، وتقضي الترتيبات الجديدة بتولي أبو مهدي المهندس رئاسة الحشد خلفا للفياض. وتأكيدا لما نشرته «عكاظ» الأسبوع الماضي، رجح القيادي في الحشد محمد البصري، أن يتولى المهندس هيئة الرئاسة في أعقاب الهيكلة التي وافق عليها مجلس الوزراء إثر زيارة سليماني لبغداد أخيرا. وتأتي الإطاحة بالفياض إثر خلافات حادة بينه وبين نائبه أبو مهدي المهندس على خلفية الموقف من قصف الطائرات المسيرة لمعسكرات الحشد الأمر الذي أدى إلى التفاف العديد من فصائل الحشد حول المهندس ما دفع سليماني إلى التحرك خوفا من اتساع شقة الخلافات بين فصائل الحشد.
ونفى البصري في تصريحات صحفية له أمس (الإثنين) ما تردد عن إخراج المهندس من هيئة رئاسة الحشد، مؤكدا أن ما يتم تداوله مجرد شائعات. قال إن قوة الرجل تزداد داخل صفوف الحشد وإن الترتيبات الجديدة ربما تحمله للرئاسة.
لكن مراقبين عراقيين يرون أن قرار إعادة هيكلة هيئة الحشد يستهدف منصب نائب رئيس الهيئة أبومهدي المهندس، بعدما أُسندَ إليه مهام قيادة الأركان بدلاً من منصبهِ الحالي.