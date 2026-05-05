احتفل آل شيبة وآل الزهراني بزفاف الشاب إبراهيم بن عبدالله آل شيبة إلى كريمة عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الزهراني، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، وسط حضور الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.