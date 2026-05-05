احتفل آل شيبة وآل الزهراني بزفاف الشاب إبراهيم بن عبدالله آل شيبة إلى كريمة عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الزهراني، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، وسط حضور الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
The Al-Sheiba and Al-Zahrani families celebrated the wedding of young Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Sheiba to the daughter of Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of family and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life together.