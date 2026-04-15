​استقبل آل أبو الخير ومرداد التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدهم فؤاد أبو الخير، الذي وافته المنية صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، وتمت الصلاة عليه في المسجد الحرام ودفن في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


​والفقيد زوج ابتسام مديني، ووالد كل من: لمياء، وهاجر، و أماني، والدكتورة ميسون، و محمد، والمعمار حاتم.


​وقد أعرب ذوو الفقيد عن شكرهم لمن واساهم في فيدهم.


​يُذكر أن غداً (الخميس) هو ثاني أيام العزاء.