استقبل آل أبو الخير ومرداد التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدهم فؤاد أبو الخير، الذي وافته المنية صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، وتمت الصلاة عليه في المسجد الحرام ودفن في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.
والفقيد زوج ابتسام مديني، ووالد كل من: لمياء، وهاجر، و أماني، والدكتورة ميسون، و محمد، والمعمار حاتم.
وقد أعرب ذوو الفقيد عن شكرهم لمن واساهم في فيدهم.
يُذكر أن غداً (الخميس) هو ثاني أيام العزاء.
The Abu Khair and Mardad families received condolences and expressions of sympathy from relatives and friends for the loss of their dear one, Fouad Abu Khair, who passed away yesterday morning (Tuesday). The funeral prayer was held at the Grand Mosque, and he was buried in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.
The deceased was the husband of Ibtisam Madini and the father of: Lamyaa, Hajar, Amani, Dr. Maysoun, Mohammad, and the architect Hatim.
The family of the deceased expressed their gratitude to those who offered their condolences.
It is worth mentioning that tomorrow (Thursday) is the second day of mourning.