The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Rabigh Governorate of the Makkah region rescued (6) citizens and a resident of Egyptian nationality whose marine vessel had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational boaters and sea-goers to adhere to marine safety guidelines and instructions, ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, wear life jackets, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.