أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة رابغ بمنطقة مكة المكرمة (6) مواطنين ومقيمًا من الجنسية المصرية تعطلت واسطتهم البحرية في عرض البحر، وقُدمت المساعدة لهم.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين ومرتادي البحر الالتزام بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، وارتداء ستر النجاة، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.