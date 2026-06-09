أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة رابغ بمنطقة مكة المكرمة (6) مواطنين ومقيمًا من الجنسية المصرية تعطلت واسطتهم البحرية في عرض البحر، وقُدمت المساعدة لهم.
وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين ومرتادي البحر الالتزام بإرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، وارتداء ستر النجاة، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Rabigh Governorate of the Makkah region rescued (6) citizens and a resident of Egyptian nationality whose marine vessel had malfunctioned in open sea, and assistance was provided to them.
The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational boaters and sea-goers to adhere to marine safety guidelines and instructions, ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, wear life jackets, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.